Lotus Technology Releases 2024 ESG Report, Showcasing Commitment to Sustainability and Innovation

NEW YORK, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today released its 2024 Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report, highlighting the Company’s progress in advancing sustainable practices, innovative green products, and global leadership in clean mobility. The report has been audited by TÜV NORD, an independent third-party inspection, testing and assurance agency.

“Lotus Tech’s 2024 ESG report reflects our unwavering commitment to driving sustainable change and creating a better future for all,” said Dr. Daxue Wang, Chairman of the ESG Committee at Lotus Tech. “Through cutting-edge innovation, responsible manufacturing, and active participation in global sustainability efforts, we are dedicated to delivering eco-friendly solutions and fostering a more sustainable world.”

Key Highlights from the 2024 ESG Report:

Green Manufacturing Excellence: Lotus Global Smart Factory has been awarded the prestigious "Leading-Zero Carbon Factory" certification, recognizing its efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and sustainable production practices.

Global Sustainability Engagement: Lotus Tech actively participated in the global sustainability initiatives and reporting. In 2024, Lotus Tech has contributed showcases for the World Economic Forum (WEF)'s Nature Positive Transitions Report series, demonstrating its commitment to driving global climate action.



The Company received accolades in 2024, including the Reuters Sustainability Award and the EU Chamber of Commerce Sustainable Business Award, acknowledging its achievements in sustainability and responsible business practices.

To read Lotus Tech’s 2024 ESG Report, please visit www.group-lotus.com/esg .

About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies such as electrification, digitalisation and more. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit www.group-lotus.com .