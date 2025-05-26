Asia-Pacific White Oil Market Report 2024-2025 & 2034: Adoption in the Automotive Sector, Expanding Pharmaceutical and Personal Care Industry, & Rising Plastic Production Driving Growth

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific White Oil Market: Focus on Application, Functionality, Grade, Products, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific white oil market is projected to reach $4.30 billion by 2034 from $2.13 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period 2024-2034.

New developments have resulted in food and pharmaceutical-grade versions that adhere to stringent quality requirements. Important companies like Sasol, Sonneborn LLC, and ExxonMobil still provide non-toxic, safe ingredients. Additionally, APAC businesses are moving towards eco-friendly production as a result of rising consumer awareness of sustainability. All things considered, the market is changing due to both changing consumer preferences and technology advancements.





Recent technological innovations have resulted in the production of specialized white oil variants, including pharmaceutical- and food-grade products, that align with evolving market requirements. Major industry players are investing in research and development to enhance product performance while embracing eco-friendly manufacturing practices. This shift toward sustainability is driven by both regulatory pressures and a growing consumer preference for environmentally responsible products.



As the APAC white oil market continues to mature, ongoing advancements in technology and shifting consumer needs are reshaping the competitive landscape. These dynamics are opening up new opportunities for market growth and innovation, positioning the region as a key hub for high-quality white oil production and application.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of products available in APAC Region. Moreover, the study provides the reader with a detailed understanding of the white oil market by products based on category and preparation.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The APAC white oil market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been launching processing units to strengthen their position in the white oil market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the APAC white oil market have been analyzed and profiled in the study of white oil products. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the white oil market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Gandhar Oil Refinery

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Savita Oil Technologies Limited

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 77 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.13 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $4.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Advancements in Refining Technologies

1.1.2 Nanotechnology and its Impact on White Oil Applications

1.1.3 Bio-Based Alternatives to White Oil

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Product Margin Analysis

1.2.3 Pricing Forecast

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Publishing Trend

1.4 Regulatory Landscape (by Region)

1.4.1 Asia-Pacific Regulatory Landscape

1.4.1.1 Regulations Governing White Oil Use in Cosmetics and Pharmaceuticals in China, India, and Japan

1.4.1.2 ASEAN Regulations for Food Industry Applications

1.5 Sustainability and Environmental Impact of White Oil

1.5.1 Sustainable Sourcing of Raw Materials

1.5.2 Environmental Regulations Impacting the Production of White Oil

1.5.3 Eco-Friendly Alternatives and Innovations

1.6 Stakeholder Analysis

1.6.1 Use Case

1.6.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.7 Impact Analysis for Key Events

1.8 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.1.1 Growth in the Automotive Sector

1.8.1.2 Expanding Pharmaceutical and Personal Care Industry

1.8.1.3 Rising Plastic Production

1.8.2 Market Challenges

1.8.2.1 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

1.8.2.2 Stringent Regulatory Compliance

1.8.3 Market Opportunities

1.8.3.1 Expansion in Specialty and Sustainable Grades



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Application

2.2.5 Product

2.2.6 Asia-Pacific White Oil Market (by Country)

2.2.6.1 China

2.2.6.2 Japan

2.2.6.3 India

2.2.6.4 South Korea

2.2.6.5 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.2 Geographic Assessment

3.2.1 Overview

3.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.2.3 Top Competitors

3.2.4 Target Customers

3.2.5 Key Personnel

3.2.6 Analyst View

3.2.7 Market Share, 2023



4 Research Methodology

