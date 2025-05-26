Europe Regenerative Agriculture Practices Market Research Report 2024-2025 & 2034 Featuring Major Project Developers and Accounting Tool Providers - reNature, South Pole, Soil Capital, and Agreena

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Regenerative Agriculture Practices Market: Focus on Application, Types of Practice, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe regenerative agriculture practices market, valued at $4.08 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $13.27 billion by 2034, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 12.51% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The growth of the regenerative agriculture market in Europe is driven by a strong focus on sustainability and soil health restoration. Government policies and initiatives supporting eco-friendly farming, along with increasing consumer demand for organic and sustainably sourced products, are key factors. Additionally, technological advancements and data-driven solutions enhance the efficient adoption of regenerative farming practices.







The growing emphasis on sustainability, soil health restoration, and climate resilience is propelling the market for regenerative agriculture practices in Europe. Initiatives like the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the Farm to Fork Strategy encourage regenerative practices to increase biodiversity, improve soil fertility, and lower carbon emissions as the European Union (EU) strengthens its commitment to environmentally friendly farming.



Another significant factor driving market expansion is consumer demand for food that is sourced sustainably and organically. Regenerative supply chains that support sustainability objectives are becoming more and more important to consumers and businesses as they become more conscious of the environmental effects of conventional farming.



The use of regenerative agriculture is also being accelerated by technological developments such as data-driven decision-making, AI-driven soil monitoring, and precision farming. Farmers can increase yield and profitability while optimising resource use thanks to these innovations.



Carbon sequestration methods, crop rotation, agroforestry, cover crops, and no-till farming are important regenerative practices that are becoming more popular in Europe. The market for regenerative agriculture practices in Europe is expected to grow further due to rising investments, government incentives, and corporate commitments to sustainable sourcing. This will help to shape the future of environmentally conscious and sustainable food production.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Practice/Innovation Strategy: The practice segment helps the reader understand the specific techniques and methodologies employed in regenerative agriculture, such as soil health management, water management, and biodiversity enhancement. It also provides insight into how these practices contribute to creating sustainable and resilient agricultural systems. Additionally, the study offers a detailed overview of the current state of various regenerative agriculture projects developed by companies and non-profit organizations.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Europe regenerative agriculture practices market has seen major development by key participants operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategies of the companies have been partnership, collaboration, and joint venture activities to strengthen their position in the Europe regenerative agriculture practices market.



Competitive Strategy: Key players in the Europe regenerative agriculture practices market analyzed and profiled in the study include project developers and accounting tool providers. The analysis covers market segments by distinct practices, applications served, regional presence, and the impact of key market strategies. Additionally, detailed competitive benchmarking has been conducted to illustrate how players compare, providing a clear view of the market landscape. The study also examines comprehensive competitive strategies, such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations, to help identify untapped revenue opportunities in the regenerative agriculture practices market.



Key Market Players

reNature

South Pole

Soil Capital Ltd.

Agreena

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 59 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $13.27 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Increasing Consumer Demand for Organic Foods

1.1.2 Rising Carbon Credit Prices

1.2 Research and Development Review

1.2.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)

1.3 Stakeholder Analysis

1.4 Market Dynamics Overview

1.4.1 Market Drivers

1.4.1.1 Increasing Corporate Sustainability Goals

1.4.1.2 Rising Soil Health Degradation

1.4.2 Market Challenges

1.4.2.1 High Upfront Costs for Farmers

1.4.2.2 Lack of Standardized Measurement and Certification

1.4.3 Market Opportunities

1.4.3.1 Technological Advancements in Monitoring and Data Analytics

1.4.3.2 Expansion of Carbon Markets

1.5 Startup Funding Summary

1.6 State of Regenerative Agriculture Practice Adoption

1.6.1 Agri-food Companies Commitment to Regenerative Agriculture Factors

1.6.2 Regenerative Agriculture Program and their Acreage Coverage Data

1.6.3 Project Developers Acreage Coverage

1.6.4 Case Study



2 Region

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.3.1 Application

2.2.3.2 Practice

2.2.4 Germany

2.2.4.1 Application

2.2.4.2 Practice

2.2.5 France

2.2.5.1 Application

2.2.5.2 Practice

2.2.6 U.K.

2.2.6.1 Application

2.2.6.2 Practice

2.2.7 Italy

2.2.7.1 Application

2.2.7.2 Practice

2.2.8 Rest-of-Europe

2.2.8.1 Application

2.2.8.2 Practice



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Geographic Assessment

3.2 Company Profiles

3.3 Project Developers

3.3.1 reNature

3.3.1.1 Overview

3.3.1.2 Top Projects/Initiatives

3.3.1.3 Target Customers

3.3.1.4 Key Personnel

3.3.1.5 Analyst View

3.3.2 South Pole

3.3.2.1 Overview

3.3.2.2 Top Projects/Initiatives

3.3.2.3 Target Customers

3.3.2.4 Key Personnel

3.3.2.5 Analyst View

3.4 Accounting Tool Providers

3.4.1 Soil Capital Ltd.

3.4.1.1 Overview

3.4.1.2 Top Programs/Program Portfolio

3.4.1.3 Top Competitors

3.4.1.4 Target Customers

3.4.1.5 Key Personnel

3.4.1.6 Analyst View

3.4.2 Agreena

3.4.2.1 Overview

3.4.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.4.2.3 Top Competitors

3.4.2.4 Target Customers

3.4.2.5 Key Personnel

3.4.2.6 Analyst View



4 Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2p7oa6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment