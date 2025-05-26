AC Synchronous Reluctance Motor Market to Reach USD 0.52 Billion by 2034, Driven by 8.3% CAGR | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The global AC Synchronous Reluctance Motor market was valued at approximately USD 0.24 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 0.52 Billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the motors' high efficiency, reduced energy consumption, and suitability for various applications, including industrial automation, HVAC systems, and electric vehicles.

Key Market Drivers

Energy Efficiency: SynRM motors offer high efficiency, reducing energy consumption and operational costs. Environmental Regulations: Stringent regulations are pushing industries toward adopting energy-efficient technologies. Technological Advancements: Innovations in motor design and control systems enhance performance and applicability. Industrial Automation: The rise in automation across industries increases the demand for reliable and efficient motors. Electric Vehicle Adoption: Growing EV market drives the need for efficient traction motors like SynRMs.

Technological Advancements

IE5 SynRM Motors : Developed by ABB, these motors achieve the highest energy efficiency class without using rare earth magnets.

: Developed by ABB, these motors achieve the highest energy efficiency class without using rare earth magnets. SyrNemo Project : A European initiative focusing on developing next-generation SynRM motors with higher power density and efficiency for electric vehicles.

: A European initiative focusing on developing next-generation SynRM motors with higher power density and efficiency for electric vehicles. Advanced Control Systems: Integration of Direct Torque Control (DTC) and Field Oriented Control (FOC) enhances motor performance and adaptability.

Challenges and Opportunities

Challenges:

High Initial Costs : SynRM motors can be more expensive upfront compared to traditional motors.

: SynRM motors can be more expensive upfront compared to traditional motors. Technical Expertise : Requires specialized knowledge for installation and maintenance.

: Requires specialized knowledge for installation and maintenance. Competition: Facing competition from established technologies like Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motors (PMSMs).

Opportunities:

Green Building Technologies : Growing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems in sustainable buildings.

: Growing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems in sustainable buildings. Electric Vehicles : Increasing adoption of EVs presents a significant market for SynRM motors.

: Increasing adoption of EVs presents a significant market for SynRM motors. Industrial Automation: Expansion of automation in manufacturing processes boosts demand for efficient motors.

Market Segmentation and Analysis

1. By Motor Type

Motor Type Description Interior Synchronous Reluctance Features flux barriers within the rotor, offering improved performance. Surface Synchronous Reluctance Rotor lacks flux barriers, simpler design, suitable for specific applications. Permanent Magnet Assisted SynRM Combines reluctance and magnetic torque for enhanced performance.

2. By Application

Application Description Industrial Automation Utilized in machinery and production lines for precise control. HVAC Systems Employed in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning for energy efficiency. Robotics and Automation Provides precise motion control in robotic systems. Electric Vehicles Powers electric drivetrains, offering high efficiency. Pumps and Fans Drives fluid movement systems with reduced energy consumption.

3. By Power Rating

Power Rating Description Below 1 kW Suitable for small-scale applications and devices. 1 kW - 5 kW Common in medium-sized machinery and equipment. 5 kW - 10 kW Used in larger industrial applications. Above 10 kW Powers heavy-duty industrial machinery and systems.

4. By Cooling Method

Cooling Method Description Air-Cooled Uses ambient air for cooling, simpler and cost-effective. Water-Cooled Employs water circulation for enhanced cooling efficiency. Liquid-Cooled Utilizes specialized liquids for high-performance cooling.

5. By Control Method

Control Method Description Direct Torque Control (DTC) Offers rapid torque response and precise control. Field Oriented Control (FOC) Provides efficient and smooth motor operation. Scalar Control Simplified control method for basic applications.

6. By Region

Region Description North America Advanced industrial base with emphasis on energy efficiency. Europe Strong focus on sustainable technologies and regulations. Asia Pacific Rapid industrialization and adoption of efficient motor systems. Middle East & Africa Emerging markets with growing industrial activities. Latin America Developing industrial sector with increasing demand for efficient motors.

Recent Developments

1. ABB's IE5 SynRM Motors: Achieving Ultra-Premium Efficiency

ABB has introduced its IE5 ultra-premium efficiency SynRM motors, which offer up to 40% lower energy losses compared to IE3 motors. These motors achieve the highest energy efficiency class (IE5) without the use of rare earth magnets, combining the performance of permanent magnet motors with the simplicity of induction motors. The IE5 SynRM motors have been recognized for their innovation, receiving the 'Best Innovation Award' at the Engineering Excellence Award – 2023 in Pune, India.

2. SyrNemo Project: Advancing SynRM for Electric Vehicles

The European Union-funded SyrNemo project focuses on developing next-generation SynRM motors for electric vehicles (EVs). The project aims to create motors with higher power density and driving cycle efficiency at a lower cost compared to permanent magnet synchronous machines. Innovations include an advanced magnetic reluctance rotor design, bar windings to reduce winding space, and an integrated liquid cooling circuit. These enhancements aim to improve efficiency by 5–15% over a wide range of speed and torque, making SynRMs a promising candidate for EV applications.

3. Robust Design Optimization Considering Manufacturing Uncertainties

Recent studies have focused on robust design optimization of permanent magnet-assisted SynRMs, taking into account manufacturing uncertainties. By using surrogate models based on 2-D finite element simulations, researchers have performed deterministic and robust design optimizations to increase mean torque while reducing torque ripple. These optimizations consider geometric and magnetic property tolerances, ensuring consistent motor performance despite manufacturing variations.

4. Topology Optimization in Three-Phase C-Core SRMs

Innovations in motor design have led to the development of optimized rotor and stator teeth combinations in three-phase switched reluctance motors (SRMs) featuring a connected C-core topology. This design increases the winding area, leading to higher electrical loading capability and torque density. Additionally, the shorter flux path within the design reduces core loss, enhancing overall motor performance. Finite element method analyses and experimental tests have validated the superiority of this configuration over conventional motors.

5. Real-Time Electromagnetic Estimation for Reluctance Actuators

A novel algorithm has been developed for online estimation of flux linkage and electrical time-variant parameters (resistance and inductance) in reluctance actuators. This algorithm utilizes discrete-time measurements of voltage and current, providing accurate estimations even in the presence of measurement noise and temperature variations. The method enhances the performance and reliability of reluctance actuators by enabling real-time monitoring and control.

6. Development of Line Start Synchronous Reluctance Motors (LS-SynRM) for IE4 Efficiency

Research into the design of Line Start Synchronous Reluctance Motors (LS-SynRM) has led to the development of motors that meet IE4 efficiency standards. By optimizing design parameters such as the number and thickness of rotor barriers, rotor slot depth, and rib thickness, the final LS-SynRM achieved an efficiency of 91.7% and a power factor of 81.2%. Experimental validation confirmed that the motor meets the IEC 60034 standard, making it suitable for industrial applications requiring high efficiency and reliability.

Key Players in the SynRM Market

Company Name Country Notable Contributions ABB Ltd. Switzerland Offers a comprehensive range of SynRMs for various applications. Siemens AG Germany Provides advanced motor technologies with a focus on energy efficiency. KSB (REEL) Germany Specializes in pumps and valves, integrating SynRM technology. Danfoss Group Denmark Develops advanced motor control solutions, including SynRMs. Bonfiglioli Riduttori S.p.A. Italy Manufactures gearmotors and drive systems incorporating SynRMs. Oemer Motors Italy Produces electric motors for industrial applications, including SynRMs. Relaoto China Focuses on manufacturing SynRM solutions for various industries. Mark Elektriks India Develops electric motors and drives, including SynRM technology. Nidec Leroy-Somer France Offers a range of electric motors, including SynRMs, for industrial use. Delta Electronics Taiwan Provides energy-efficient motor solutions, including SynRMs. Changzhou Nanfang Motor China Manufactures electric motors, including SynRMs, for diverse applications. WEG S.A. Brazil Global leader in electric motor manufacturing, offering energy-efficient SynRMs. Emerson Electric Co. USA Develops automation solutions, including SynRM technology. Toshiba Corporation Japan Produces a wide range of motors, including SynRMs, for industrial applications. Hitachi Ltd. Japan Offers advanced motor technologies, including SynRMs, focusing on efficiency. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Japan Develops high-performance motors, including SynRMs, for various sectors. Regal Beloit Corporation USA Manufactures electric motors and controls, incorporating SynRM technology. Marathon Electric USA Provides a range of electric motors, including energy-efficient SynRMs. Rockwell Automation USA Offers integrated control systems with SynRM solutions for industrial automation. Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd. Hong Kong Develops motion subsystems, including SynRMs, for various applications.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (AC同期リラクタンスモータ（SynRM）市場), Korean (AC 동기 릴럭턴스 모터(SynRM) 시장), Chinese (交流同步磁阻电机（SynRM）市场), French (Marché des moteurs à réluctance synchrone à courant alternatif (SynRM)), German (Markt für AC-Synchron-Reluktanzmotoren (SynRM)), and Italian (Mercato dei motori sincroni a riluttanza CA (SynRM)), etc.

