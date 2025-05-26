Digital Therapeutics & Medical Devices Market to Reach USD 56.76 Billion by 2034, Growing at 21.65% CAGR | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

Digital Therapeutics & Medical Devices Market Size and Growth

The global Digital Therapeutics & Medical Devices Market was valued at USD 7.88 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 56.76 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 21.65% during the forecast period.

Digital Therapeutic Devices Market Insights

The digital therapeutic devices segment is also witnessing robust growth, with the market expected to expand from USD 4.86 billion in 2024 to USD 14.0 billion by 2035.

The Digital Therapeutics (DTx) market refers to the use of software-based interventions to prevent, manage, or treat medical disorders or diseases. These solutions are evidence-based, often prescribed by healthcare professionals, and delivered through apps, wearables, or connected platforms. DTx is distinct from general wellness apps due to its clinical validation and regulatory oversight.

The Medical Devices market includes all instruments, machines, implants, and software that are used for medical purposes, such as diagnosis, treatment, and patient monitoring. When merged with digital therapeutics, it creates a powerful ecosystem combining hardware, data analytics, AI, and user-centric care delivery.

Regional Analysis

North America

Market Share: Held the largest share at 43.91% in 2024, attributed to advanced healthcare infrastructure and supportive regulatory policies.

Europe

Market Dynamics: Countries like Germany, the UK, and France are leading due to robust healthcare systems and government initiatives promoting digital healthcare solutions.

Asia-Pacific

Growth Potential: Expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by increasing healthcare digitization and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Key Therapeutic Areas

Diabetes Management

Market Share: Dominated the digital therapeutics market with a 29.75% revenue share in 2024.

Mental Health

Market Value: Valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2024, reflecting growing awareness and demand for digital interventions in mental health.

Cardiovascular Diseases

Market Value: Estimated at USD 1.0 billion in 2024, with digital solutions aiding in managing heart-related ailments.

Key Market Players

Digital Therapeutics Companies (2025)

No. Company Name Headquarters Focus Areas 1 Omada Health USA Chronic disease management, AI-driven nutrition 2 Hinge Health USA Musculoskeletal care, AI-powered physical therapy 3 Sword Health Portugal Virtual physical therapy, AI integration 4 Click Therapeutics USA Prescription digital therapeutics for mental health 5 Kaia Health Germany AI-driven chronic pain management 6 DarioHealth USA Diabetes, hypertension, weight management 7 Virta Health USA Type 2 diabetes reversal 8 Pear Therapeutics USA Digital treatments for addiction and mental health 9 Big Health USA Mental health solutions, including insomnia and anxiety 10 Teladoc Health USA Telemedicine, chronic condition management 11 Lark Health USA AI-based chronic disease management 12 Maven Clinic USA Women's and family health 13 Talkspace USA Online therapy and mental health services 14 CureApp, Inc. Japan Mobile applications for chronic disease management 15 GAIA AG Germany Evidence-based therapeutic apps 16 Welldoc, Inc. USA Diabetes management through digital platforms 17 2Morrow Inc. USA Smoking cessation and weight management 18 Reperio Health USA At-home health assessments 19 Thirty Madison USA Specialized virtual care for chronic conditions 20 Meru Health USA Digital mental health programs

Medical Device Companies (2025)

No. Company Name Headquarters Specialization 1 Medtronic Ireland Cardiovascular, diabetes, surgical devices 2 Johnson & Johnson USA Surgical instruments, implants, diagnostics 3 Abbott Laboratories USA Diabetes care, diagnostics, vascular devices 4 Siemens Healthineers Germany Imaging systems, laboratory diagnostics 5 GE Healthcare USA Imaging systems, medical devices, IT solutions 6 Philips Healthcare Netherlands Imaging systems, patient monitoring 7 Stryker Corporation USA Orthopedics, neurotechnology, surgical equipment 8 Boston Scientific USA Interventional cardiology, neuromodulation 9 Becton Dickinson (BD) USA Medical diagnostics, IV sets, syringes 10 Danaher Corporation USA Diagnostics, life sciences, dental equipment

Recent Developments

1. Hinge Health's Successful IPO and AI Integration

In May 2025, Hinge Health, a digital physical therapy company, went public with a strong debut, reaching a $2.6 billion valuation. The company reported an 81% gross margin and $17.1 million profit in Q1 2025. Hinge Health utilizes AI-powered tools for motion tracking and care coordination, significantly reducing clinician hours and enhancing care delivery. The company plans to expand into additional healthcare specialties, further automating care with technology.

2. Medtronic's Diabetes Division Spin-Off

Medtronic announced plans to spin off its diabetes division into a standalone company. The new entity will be led by Que Dallara, current head of the diabetes division, and will employ around 8,000 people. This move aims to allow Medtronic to concentrate on its more lucrative businesses, especially heart devices. The separation is expected to be completed within 18 months.

3. Siemens Healthineers Faces Tariff Challenges

Siemens Healthineers' photon-counting CT scanner, the Naeotom Alpha, has gained global acclaim, including FDA approval. However, new U.S.-EU tariffs threaten to raise costs across the supply chain, affecting both foreign and domestic manufacturers. Industry leaders warn that these tariffs could raise healthcare costs, disrupt maintenance and supply, and stifle innovation.

4. FDA Approval of Intuitive Surgical's da Vinci 5 System

Intuitive Surgical received FDA clearance for its da Vinci 5 surgical system, which can be used in most surgical specialties, excluding cardiac and pediatric indications. This system, expected to enter full market launch in 2025, brings new capabilities of visualization, precision, and efficiency to operating rooms. The surgical robotics market is valued at over $8 billion in 2025 and is growing at a double-digit rate.

5. Empatica's Advancements in Wearable Health Monitoring

Empatica, a company specializing in AI-enabled tools for health monitoring, has developed medical-grade wearables like Embrace2 and EmbracePlus. These devices track physiological signals such as heart rate variability and skin temperature. Embrace2 has been cleared by the FDA as a seizure alerting solution for epilepsy patients. EmbracePlus is used for continuous health monitoring and has received the European CE mark as a Class IIa medical device.

6. Samsung's Noninvasive Glucose Monitoring Technology

Samsung has been developing noninvasive glucose monitoring technology using Raman spectroscopy. The company announced plans to incorporate glucose monitoring into its smartwatch, with a targeted release year of 2025. This technology aims to provide continuous glucose monitoring without the need for invasive procedures.

Technological Advancements

Artificial Intelligence (AI) : AI integration is enhancing personalization in digital therapeutics, enabling real-time feedback and tailored treatment plans.

: AI integration is enhancing personalization in digital therapeutics, enabling real-time feedback and tailored treatment plans. Wearable Devices: The proliferation of wearable health devices is facilitating continuous monitoring and data collection, improving patient engagement and outcomes.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Software/Platforms : Expected to hold the largest market share due to increasing reliance on sophisticated solutions for therapeutic interventions.

: Expected to hold the largest market share due to increasing reliance on sophisticated solutions for therapeutic interventions. Devices: Includes wearable and non-wearable devices aiding in monitoring and treatment.

By Sales Channel

Business-to-Business (B2B) : Dominated the market with a 64.51% share in 2024, driven by adoption among healthcare providers and employers.

: Dominated the market with a share in 2024, driven by adoption among healthcare providers and employers. Business-to-Consumer (B2C): Growing segment with direct-to-consumer apps and platforms.

