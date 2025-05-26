Kaldvik AS (KLDVK): Q1 2025 Webcast results 28 May 2025 at 09:00 (CET)

A presentation of Kaldvik AS interim report Q1 2025 will be held at 09:00 (CET)/ 07:00 Icelandic time on the 28th of May 2025.

The company’s CEO Roy-Tore Rikardsen and CFO Róbert Róbertsson will be presenting the company's results. This session will be held in English online. Questions may be asked after the session.

Join the session by using this link: www.kaldvik.is/live

Kaldvik AS interim report Q1 2025 will be released on the

28th May 2025 at 7:00 (CET).

Contacts: Róbert Róbertsson, CFO of Kaldvik AS:

+354 843 0086(mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act