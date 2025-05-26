Europe Digital PCR Industry Research Report 2025: Increased Use of Digital-PCR-Based Solutions for the Development of Therapeutics Drugs and Comprehensive Treatment Plans - Forecast to 2034

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Digital PCR Market: Focus on Application, End User, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe digital PCR (d-PCR) market is projected to reach $762.7 million by 2034 from $183.9 million in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 15.29% during the forecast period 2024-2034

The European digital PCR market is expected to grow steadily as top research institutes and business leaders keep working together to create reliable, patient-specific diagnostic solutions. In addition to changing the molecular diagnostics landscape, this dynamic market is opening the door for individualised treatment plans that improve patient outcomes.

The accuracy, throughput, and ease of integration of assays into clinical workflows have been greatly enhanced by technological advancements like droplet digital PCR, nanoplate technology, and microfluidic platforms. Furthermore, market adoption has accelerated throughout the continent due to government initiatives, favourable regulatory frameworks, and increased funding for healthcare infrastructure.

Overall, the convergence of technological innovation, regulatory support, and evolving clinical demands is driving the digital PCR market's robust expansion in Europe. Additionally, growing research collaborations and investments will further integrate digital PCR in Europe.

How can this report add value to an organization?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The Europe digital PCR market has been extensively segmented based on various categories, such as application, end user, and country. This can help readers understand which segments account for the largest share and which are well-positioned to grow in the coming years.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: Mergers, acquisitions, and product launches accounted for the maximum number of key developments.



Competitive Strategy: The Europe digital PCR market has numerous established players with product portfolios. Key players in the Europe digital PCR market analyzed and profiled in the study involve established players offering products for digital PCR.



Key Market Players

QIAGEN N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Merck KGaA

Stilla Technologies Inc.

SAGA Diagnostics AB

JETA Molecular BV.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 72 Forecast Period 2024 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $183.9 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $762.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.2% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Markets

1.1 Market Overview

1.1.1 Workflow of Digital PCR

1.1.2 Comparison of qPCR and dPCR

1.2 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.2.1 Integration with Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

1.2.2 Increased Real-time Monitoring and Point-of-care Applications of Digital PCR

1.2.3 Increasing Product Launches in d-PCR Ecosystem

1.3 Supply Chain Overview

1.4 Research and Development Review

1.4.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Region)

1.4.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.4.3 Patent Filing Trend (by Year)

1.5 Ongoing Digital PCR Clinical Trials

1.6 Regulatory Landscape

1.6.1 European Union

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.7.1 Market Drivers

1.7.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicine for Screening and Diagnostics of Genetic Disorders such as Rare Diseases and Cancer

1.7.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases

1.7.1.3 Technological Advancement in dPCR to Enhance Market Growth

1.7.2 Market Restraints

1.7.2.1 High Cost of Platforms Associated with Digital-PCR

1.7.2.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals and Trained Laboratory Technicians

1.7.3 Market Opportunities

1.7.3.1 Increased Use of Digital-PCR-Based Solutions for the Development of Therapeutics Drugs and Comprehensive Treatment Plan

1.7.3.2 Growing Adoption of dPCR in Emerging Markets



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Drivers and Restraints

2.3 Europe

2.3.1 Regional Overview

2.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.3.4 By Application

2.3.5 By End User

2.3.6 France

2.3.7 Germany

2.3.8 U.K.

2.3.9 Spain

2.3.10 Italy

2.3.11 Rest-of-Europe



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Synergistic Activities

3.1.3 Product Launch and Approval Activities

3.1.4 Expansion, Funding, and Other Activities

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Company Profile

3.3.1 Overview

3.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.3.3 Top Competitors

3.3.4 Target Customers

3.3.5 Key Personnel

3.3.6 Analyst View



4 Research Methodology

