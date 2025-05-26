Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis Analysis Report 2025-2034: Surge in Demand for Green Hydrogen Boosts Market Growth

The power supply equipment market for water electrolysis is experiencing robust growth due to rising green hydrogen demand. Advancements in PEM technology and incentives for renewable energy have spurred interest and investment in this nascent market. Key players like ABB, General Electric, and Danfoss are focusing on strategic partnerships to expand their reach. The market is forecasted to flourish, especially in Europe, driven by the shift towards cleaner energy and the need for efficient power supply systems in hydrogen production.

The power supply equipment market for water electrolysis is propelled by several factors: the increasing interest in hydrogen as a clean energy source and the necessity for energy storage solutions. The technology advancement and reduced costs contribute significantly to market growth. Key industry players include ABB, General Electric, Nidec Industrial Solutions, Danfoss Drives, SMA Solar Technology AG, and American Superconductor, continually seeking to strengthen their market positions through strategic partnerships and collaborations.

The power supply equipment market dedicated to water electrolysis has witnessed significant expansion, driven by rising demand for green hydrogen. The International Energy Agency highlights water electrolysis-based hydrogen production's potential to avert approximately 830 million tons of CO2 emissions annually. Advances in water electrolysis technologies, like PEM electrolysis, demand specialized power supply equipment, and this sector is set to expand with growing investments in renewable energy infrastructure.

Market Challenges and Opportunities

The high energy losses during the electrolysis process pose a challenge, with over 30% energy losses during hydrogen production, according to the World Economic Forum. Despite this, advancements in electrolysis technology offer promising opportunities to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Innovations such as hybrid water electrolysis and developments in anion exchange membrane technology are expected to bolster demand for dedicated power supply equipment.

Future Prospects

The power supply equipment market for water electrolysis aligns with global shifts towards renewable energy, presenting lucrative opportunities for both established and emerging players. As the demand for sustainable energy solutions grows, strategic collaborations and technological advancements will shape the market's development, offering potential for significant industry impact and growth.

Market Segmentation Highlights

  • The alkaline electrolyzer leads the market, valued for its cost-efficiency and long operational lifespan.
  • The rectifier segment, particularly IGBT rectifiers, is set to witness substantial growth due to benefits like high efficiency and quick response times.
  • Europe is anticipated to dominate, with leading companies operating in a strongly developed renewable energy market. By 2030, the region aims for a 75 GW electrolyzer installed capacity.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Scope and Definition

Market/Product Definition

Key Questions Answered

Analysis and Forecast Note

1. Markets: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.2 Stakeholder Analysis
1.3 Market Dynamics Overview
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
1.5 Patent Analysis
1.6 Start-Up Landscape
1.7 Supply Chain Analysis
1.8 Value Chain Analysis
1.9 Investment Landscape and R&D Trends
1.10 Impact of Emerging Technologies on Power Supply Equipment
1.11 Future Outlook and Market Roadmap
1.12 Industry Attractiveness
1.13 Total Addressable Market for Hydrogen & Serviceable Market for Electrolyzer, by 2050
1.14 Key Strategies Adopted Across Globe: Sustainable Hydrogen
1.15 Recent and Upcoming Key Green Hydrogen Projects (2020-2025)
1.16 Snapshot of Water Electrolysis Market
1.17 Snapshot of Green Hydrogen Market
1.18 Global Level: Average Pricing Analysis

2. Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis (by Application)
2.1 Application Segmentation
2.3 Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis (by Application)

3. Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis (by Product)
3.1 Product Segmentation
3.3 Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis (by Equipment Type)

4. Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis (by Region)
4.2 North America
4.3 Europe
4.4 Asia-Pacific
4.5 Rest-of-the-World

5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
5.1 Next Frontiers
5.2 Geographic Assessment
5.3 Company Profiles

  • General Electric
  • Sensata Technologies, Inc.
  • AEG Power Solutions B.V.
  • Ador Powertron Ltd
  • Ingeteam
  • Comeca Group
  • Nidec Industrial Solutions
  • Danfoss Drives
  • TMEIC
  • Prodrive Technologies
  • FRIEM SPA
  • Statcon Energiaa Pvt. Ltd.
  • Green Power Co., Ltd.
  • ABB
  • American Superconductor
  • KraftPowercon
  • Mak Plus Power Systems
  • MUNK GmbH
  • Liyuan Rectifier Group
  • SMA Solar Technology AG

