Power Supply Equipment Market for Water Electrolysis Analysis Report 2025-2034: Surge in Demand for Green Hydrogen Boosts Market Growth

The power supply equipment market for water electrolysis is propelled by several factors: the increasing interest in hydrogen as a clean energy source and the necessity for energy storage solutions. The technology advancement and reduced costs contribute significantly to market growth. Key industry players include ABB, General Electric, Nidec Industrial Solutions, Danfoss Drives, SMA Solar Technology AG, and American Superconductor, continually seeking to strengthen their market positions through strategic partnerships and collaborations.

The power supply equipment market dedicated to water electrolysis has witnessed significant expansion, driven by rising demand for green hydrogen. The International Energy Agency highlights water electrolysis-based hydrogen production's potential to avert approximately 830 million tons of CO2 emissions annually. Advances in water electrolysis technologies, like PEM electrolysis, demand specialized power supply equipment, and this sector is set to expand with growing investments in renewable energy infrastructure.

Market Challenges and Opportunities

The high energy losses during the electrolysis process pose a challenge, with over 30% energy losses during hydrogen production, according to the World Economic Forum. Despite this, advancements in electrolysis technology offer promising opportunities to enhance efficiency and reduce costs. Innovations such as hybrid water electrolysis and developments in anion exchange membrane technology are expected to bolster demand for dedicated power supply equipment.

Future Prospects

The power supply equipment market for water electrolysis aligns with global shifts towards renewable energy, presenting lucrative opportunities for both established and emerging players. As the demand for sustainable energy solutions grows, strategic collaborations and technological advancements will shape the market's development, offering potential for significant industry impact and growth.

Market Segmentation Highlights

The alkaline electrolyzer leads the market, valued for its cost-efficiency and long operational lifespan.

The rectifier segment, particularly IGBT rectifiers, is set to witness substantial growth due to benefits like high efficiency and quick response times.

Europe is anticipated to dominate, with leading companies operating in a strongly developed renewable energy market. By 2030, the region aims for a 75 GW electrolyzer installed capacity.

