Humanoid Robots Market Global Outlook Report 2025: Key Market Dynamics and Emerging Opportunities through 2035

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humanoid Robots Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, Areas of Application, Type of Motion, Type of Technology, Type of Functionality, Type of End User, Company Size, Type of Business Model and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global humanoid robots market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.98 billion in 2025, to USD 243.40 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 49.21% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Humanoid Robots Market: Growth and Trends

Humanoid robots are expected to coexist and collaborate with humans in everyday settings, catering to the needs of individuals with physical disabilities. These robots are designed to handle a diverse range of tasks and items found in unpredictable environments. Humanoid robots are proficient service providers developed to replicate human interactions and movements. Like all service robots, they add value by automating processes that result in cost efficiency and enhanced productivity.

A specific category of advanced humanoid robots, referred to as androids, is recognized for displaying behaviors similar to humans. These robots are programmed to communicate using a digital voice, as well as to run, jump, and even ascend stairs in ways akin to humans. Further, as humanoid robots are categorized under mobile robot category, they can autonomously navigate their surroundings, making them extraordinarily versatile for various applications. They are capable of undertaking a wide array of tasks, from industrial functions to household responsibilities.

The global market for humanoid robots is experiencing notable growth, driven by several key factors. There is a marked increase in the functionalities and applications of humanoid robots across various sectors, thanks to the rapid progress in robot technology. Additionally, the escalating demand for industrial automation and labor shortages, along with the necessity for improved efficiency, is propelling the market forward. Moreover, substantial investments in research and the development of humanoid robots are further stimulating market expansion.

For example, in February 2024, prominent investors such as NVIDIA, Jeff Bezos, OpenAI, and Microsoft partnered to finance Figure AI, a startup focused on developing humanoid robots, with an investment of USD 675 million to expedite its research and development efforts. With this surge in investment, the humanoid robot market is poised for significant growth in the forecast period.

Humanoid Robots Market Key Segments

Type of Component: The hardware segment dominates due to its ability to enhance humanoid robots' capabilities and human-like appearance. However, the software segment is projected to expand rapidly.

Areas of Application: The personal assistance & caregiving segment leads, driven by adoption in homes and healthcare settings, while education & entertainment applications are anticipated to surge.

Type of Motion: Wheel drive currently holds the majority market share, with notable examples like SoftBank's Pepper robot showcasing efficient mobility solutions.

Type of Technology: AI & ML dominate, enhancing robot features, whereas the deep learning segment is expected to grow the fastest.

Type of Functionality: Perception & sensing functionality leads, crucial for effective environment interaction, with human interaction & communication poised for significant growth.

Type of End Users: The healthcare segment currently dominates, highlighting robots' roles in patient care. The education segment is predicted to experience dynamic growth.

Geographical Regions: North America holds the largest market share, benefiting from extensive research facilities and strong industry-academic collaboration.

Prominent Players in the Humanoid Robots Market, Profiled in the Report Include:

Agility Robotics

Advanced Telecommunications Research Institute International (ATR)

AvatarMind Robot Technology

Boston Dynamics

DST Robot

Engineered Arts

EZ-Robot

FANUC

Figure AI

Furhat Robotics

GITAI

Hajime Research Institute

Hanson Robotics

Honda Motor

HYULIM Robot

Instituto Italiano Di Technologia (IIT)

Kawada Robotics

Kindred

KUKA Robotics

Macco Robotics

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)

PAL Robotics

Promobot

Qihan Technology

Robo Garage

ROBOTIS

Sanbot

Samsung Electronics

Shadow Robot

SoftBank

SoftBank Robotics

Tesla

Toshiba

UBTECH Robotics

Willow Garage

WowWee

Unitree

Humanoid robots Market: Research Coverage

The report on the humanoid robots market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the humanoid robots market, focusing on key market segments, including type of component, areas of application, type of motion, type of technology and type of functionality, type of end users, company size, type of business model and geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the humanoid robots market, focusing on key market segments, including type of component, areas of application, type of motion, type of technology and type of functionality, type of end users, company size, type of business model and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the Humanoid robots market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the Humanoid robots market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the Humanoid robots market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, humanoid robots portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the Humanoid robots market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, humanoid robots portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in humanoid robots market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Humanoid Robot Market

6.2.1. Type of Component

6.2.2. Areas of Application

6.2.3. Type of Motion

6.2.4. Type of Technology

6.2.5. Type of Functionality

6.2.6. Type of End Users

6.3. Future Perspective

7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. Virtual Reality: Overall Market Landscape

7.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

7.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

7.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

7.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure

8. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE HUMANOID ROBOT MARKET

8.1. Humanoid Robot Market: Market Landscape of Startups

8.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

8.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

8.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

8.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

8.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

8.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure

8.2. Key Findings

9. COMPANY PROFILES

10. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

11. SWOT ANALYSIS

12. GLOBAL HUMANOID ROBOT MARKET

13. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF COMPONENT

14. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON AREAS OF APPLICATION

15. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF MOTION

16. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY

17. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF FUNCTIONALITY

18. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF END USERS

19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR HUMANOID ROBOT IN NORTH AMERICA

20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR HUMANOID ROBOT IN EUROPE

21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR HUMANOID ROBOT IN ASIA

22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR HUMANOID ROBOT IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR HUMANOID ROBOT IN LATIN AMERICA

24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR HUMANOID ROBOT IN REST OF THE WORLD

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wekkze

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment