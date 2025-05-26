China Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2025 | Electric Vehicles to Power Up as China's Market Size Forecast to Reach USD 572.13 Billion by 2029

This comprehensive report offers in-depth analysis, covering key market segments, trends, and investment opportunities in EV and charging infrastructure. Gain insights into market dynamics, size, and share across various domains, from vehicle type and car segment to charging infrastructure and connectivity.

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market: Investment Opportunities and Future Outlook Databook - 50+ KPIs Covering EV Market Size by Value and Volume, Vehicle Type, Price Point, Propulsion Type, Location - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric vehicle (EV) and charging infrastructure market in China is poised for significant growth, expanding by 14% annually to reach a valuation of USD 377.72 billion by 2025. This upward trend has been firm since 2020, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during 2020-2024. The market shows no signs of slowing, projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 to 2029, ultimately hitting USD 572.13 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the electric vehicle and charging infrastructure industry in China, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure domains. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunities by total vehicle and electric vehicle, drive type, car segment and cars' sub-segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle connectivity, vehicle type, and cities. In addition, it provides a snapshot across electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and, charging stations.

Reasons to buy

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the China's electric vehicle market and infrastructure, covering the following key aspects:

  • China's market size by value and volume: This report provides detailed market size and forecast data for electric vehicles by value and volume. This data is essential for understanding the current and future potential of the market.
  • China's detailed EV market opportunity: This report segments the electric vehicle market by drive segment, car segment, commercial vehicle segment, passenger car segment, commercial vehicle segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle type, and cities. This segmentation provides a granular view of the market and helps to identify key growth areas.
  • China's EV infrastructure: This report also provides a comprehensive overview of the electric vehicle infrastructure market, including market size and forecast data, along with detailed market segmentation. This information is essential for businesses that are looking to invest in the electric vehicle infrastructure market.
  • China's EV market risk assessment: Granular segment level information helps in identifying new business opportunities and risks in the electric vehicle and infrastructure market.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure Market in China through 67 tables and 87 charts.

Below is a summary of key market segments:

China Overall Vehicle Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

  • Market Size by Value
  • Market Size by Volume

China Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

  • Market Size by Value
  • Market Size by Volume

China Electric Vehicle Market Volume by Drive Segment

  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Rear Wheel Drive
  • All-Wheel Drive

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Car Segment

  • Passenger Car
  • Commercial Vehicle

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Passenger Car Segment

  • Small Car
  • Medium Car
  • Crossover Car
  • Large Car
  • SUV

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Commercial Vehicle Segment

  • Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3)
  • Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6)
  • Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8)

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Vehicle Class

  • Low-Priced
  • Mid-Priced
  • Luxury Class

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Powertrain

  • Parallel Hybrid
  • Series Hybrid
  • Combined Hybrid

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Distance Range

  • Up to 150 Miles
  • 151-300 Miles
  • Above 300 Miles

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Charging Type

  • Normal Charging
  • Super Charging

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Propulsion Type

  • Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
  • Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
  • Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)
  • Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Vehicle Connectivity

  • Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H)
  • Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G)
  • Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V)
  • Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X)

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Cities

  • Tier 1 Cities
  • Tier 2 Cities
  • Tier 3 Cities

China Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Value

China Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Volume

  • Number of Charging Infrastructure
  • Number of Charging Stations

China Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Charging Type

  • Alternating Current (AC)
  • Direct Current (DC)

China Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

  • Fixed Installation Type
  • Portable Installation Type

China Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Location

  • Residential and Destination
  • Streets
  • Workplaces
  • Fleet depots

China Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Charging Speed

  • Slow
  • Fast
  • Rapid
  • Ultrarapid

China Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle

  • Passenger Cars
  • Buses
  • Trucks
  • Light Commercial Vehicles

China Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

  • Level 1
  • Level 2

China Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Type

  • CSS
  • CHAdeMO
  • GB/T
  • Other

China Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

  • Smart Charging Station
  • Non-Connected Charging Station

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pbs9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
