China Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market Report 2025 | Electric Vehicles to Power Up as China's Market Size Forecast to Reach USD 572.13 Billion by 2029

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Electric Vehicle and Charging Infrastructure Market: Investment Opportunities and Future Outlook Databook - 50+ KPIs Covering EV Market Size by Value and Volume, Vehicle Type, Price Point, Propulsion Type, Location - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The electric vehicle (EV) and charging infrastructure market in China is poised for significant growth, expanding by 14% annually to reach a valuation of USD 377.72 billion by 2025. This upward trend has been firm since 2020, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.5% during 2020-2024. The market shows no signs of slowing, projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2025 to 2029, ultimately hitting USD 572.13 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the electric vehicle and charging infrastructure industry in China, covering market opportunities and analysis across a range of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure domains. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



It breaks down market opportunities by total vehicle and electric vehicle, drive type, car segment and cars' sub-segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle connectivity, vehicle type, and cities. In addition, it provides a snapshot across electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and, charging stations.

Reasons to buy



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the China's electric vehicle market and infrastructure, covering the following key aspects:

China's market size by value and volume: This report provides detailed market size and forecast data for electric vehicles by value and volume. This data is essential for understanding the current and future potential of the market.

This report provides detailed market size and forecast data for electric vehicles by value and volume. This data is essential for understanding the current and future potential of the market. China's detailed EV market opportunity: This report segments the electric vehicle market by drive segment, car segment, commercial vehicle segment, passenger car segment, commercial vehicle segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle type, and cities. This segmentation provides a granular view of the market and helps to identify key growth areas.

This report segments the electric vehicle market by drive segment, car segment, commercial vehicle segment, passenger car segment, commercial vehicle segment, vehicle class, powertrain, distance range, charging type, propulsion type, vehicle type, and cities. This segmentation provides a granular view of the market and helps to identify key growth areas. China's EV infrastructure: This report also provides a comprehensive overview of the electric vehicle infrastructure market, including market size and forecast data, along with detailed market segmentation. This information is essential for businesses that are looking to invest in the electric vehicle infrastructure market.

This report also provides a comprehensive overview of the electric vehicle infrastructure market, including market size and forecast data, along with detailed market segmentation. This information is essential for businesses that are looking to invest in the electric vehicle infrastructure market. China's EV market risk assessment: Granular segment level information helps in identifying new business opportunities and risks in the electric vehicle and infrastructure market.

Report Scope



This report provides in-depth data-centric analysis of electric vehicle and charging infrastructure Market in China through 67 tables and 87 charts.

Below is a summary of key market segments:



China Overall Vehicle Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics

Market Size by Value

Market Size by Volume

China Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

Market Size by Value

Market Size by Volume

China Electric Vehicle Market Volume by Drive Segment

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

All-Wheel Drive

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Car Segment

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Passenger Car Segment

Small Car

Medium Car

Crossover Car

Large Car

SUV

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Commercial Vehicle Segment

Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3)

Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6)

Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8)

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Vehicle Class

Low-Priced

Mid-Priced

Luxury Class

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Powertrain

Parallel Hybrid

Series Hybrid

Combined Hybrid

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Distance Range

Up to 150 Miles

151-300 Miles

Above 300 Miles

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Charging Type

Normal Charging

Super Charging

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Propulsion Type

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Vehicle Connectivity

Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H)

Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G)

Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V)

Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X)

China Electric Vehicle Market Value by Cities

Tier 1 Cities

Tier 2 Cities

Tier 3 Cities

China Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Value

China Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Volume

Number of Charging Infrastructure

Number of Charging Stations

China Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Charging Type

Alternating Current (AC)

Direct Current (DC)

China Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

Fixed Installation Type

Portable Installation Type

China Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Location

Residential and Destination

Streets

Workplaces

Fleet depots

China Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Charging Speed

Slow

Fast

Rapid

Ultrarapid

China Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Buses

Trucks

Light Commercial Vehicles

China Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

Level 1

Level 2

China Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Type

CSS

CHAdeMO

GB/T

Other

China Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

Smart Charging Station

Non-Connected Charging Station

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2pbs9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.