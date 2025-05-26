Europe Electric Bus Charging Market Report 2025, Featuring ABB E-mobility, Ekoenergetyka, Furrer+Frey, Hitachi Energy, JEMA Energy, Kempower and Schunk Transit Systems

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Bus Charging in Europe 2025: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric bus charging industry is expected to grow rapidly as demand for electrified vehicles increases. While legacy infrastructure players continue to dominate the sector, start-ups and technology companies are entering the charging space, eager to accelerate adoption with ultrafast and wireless charging innovations.



Aside from depot charging, opportunity charging technology and in-transit charging are gaining traction in urban transit as a solution to reduce emissions and address the operational challenges of fuel-powered buses. Europe, with its strict emission goals, is emerging as an important market in the development of charging infrastructure and technology, including high-power charging systems for electric buses.



Collaborations between established bus manufacturers, charging system providers, start-ups, and policymakers focused on green energy will be crucial in the coming decade. The industry will continue to evolve to the point that electric buses contribute significantly to the decarbonization of the transportation sector.



Key Topics Covered:





Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Electric Bus Charging in Europe, 2025

Companies to Action

ABB E-mobility

Ekoenergetyka

Furrer+Frey

Hitachi Energy

JEMA Energy

Kempower

Schunk Transit Systems

Best Practices & Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

