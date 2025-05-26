Europe Electric Bus Charging Market Report 2025, Featuring ABB E-mobility, Ekoenergetyka, Furrer+Frey, Hitachi Energy, JEMA Energy, Kempower and Schunk Transit Systems

The electric bus charging sector is set for rapid growth with startups innovating ultrafast and wireless solutions, alongside legacy providers. Europe's focus on strict emissions targets is driving advancements in high-power systems. Collaborations among industry players are key to achieving sustainable transit solutions.

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Bus Charging in Europe 2025: Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The electric bus charging industry is expected to grow rapidly as demand for electrified vehicles increases. While legacy infrastructure players continue to dominate the sector, start-ups and technology companies are entering the charging space, eager to accelerate adoption with ultrafast and wireless charging innovations.

Aside from depot charging, opportunity charging technology and in-transit charging are gaining traction in urban transit as a solution to reduce emissions and address the operational challenges of fuel-powered buses. Europe, with its strict emission goals, is emerging as an important market in the development of charging infrastructure and technology, including high-power charging systems for electric buses.

Collaborations between established bus manufacturers, charging system providers, start-ups, and policymakers focused on green energy will be crucial in the coming decade. The industry will continue to evolve to the point that electric buses contribute significantly to the decarbonization of the transportation sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment

Electric Bus Charging in Europe, 2025

Companies to Action

  • ABB E-mobility
  • Ekoenergetyka
  • Furrer+Frey
  • Hitachi Energy
  • JEMA Energy
  • Kempower
  • Schunk Transit Systems

Best Practices & Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imnj84

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Bus
                            
                            
                                Buses
                            
                            
                                Commercial Vehicles
                            
                            
                                Electric Bus Charging
                            
                            
                                Electric Bus Charging Station
                            
                            
                                Electric Buses
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading