Top 10 Sensing Technologies in the Automotive Industry, with Focus on Innoviz Technologies, Bosch, OmniVision and Continental

The automotive market is growing rapidly with fast-paced innovations and consumer demand. With an increased focus on comfort, convenience, safety, vehicle emissions, and other global standards, the global automotive sensors market too is experiencing an exponential growth

Several countries have set up regulations and standards to be met before a vehicle is launched. Thus, leading to an increased demand for automobile sensors globally.

In the past 4 years, several companies like Innoviz Technologies, Bosch, OmniVision, and Continental have invested in the development of innovative sensor solutions and filed multiple patents

The report covers the top 10 automotive sensing technologies that enhance the functions and performance of vehicles, namely: LiDAR, RADAR, Camera Sensors, and 3D Vision Sensors

Key Questions the study addresses:

What are the Top 10 Sensing Technologies in Automobiles?

What are the technology advancements improving these sensing technologies?

What are the research and development focus areas of these sensors and their respective growth of intellectual property filings?

What are the major fundings, investments, and innovations in the sector?

Company Coverage:

Innoviz Technologies

Bosch

OmniVision

Continental

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Sensing Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Ecosystem: Scope and Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Generator: Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Sensor Technologies: Trends, IP Analysis, and Funding Deals

Sensing Application Trends in the Automotive Industry Lidars Radars Camera Sensors 3D Vision Sensors Pressure Sensors Position Sensors Magnetic Sensors AMR and GMR Ultrasonic Sensors Inertial Sensors Environmental Sensors



Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Electric Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 2: Vehicle Connectivity and Telematics

Growth Opportunity 3: Vehicle Health Monitoring

Appendix

Technology Readiness Level TRL: Explanations

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities



