NEXTGEN DIGITAL ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF DIGITAL ASSET VETERAN MATT ZAHAB TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND ADDITIONAL CHANGES

Fredericton, New Brunswick, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE:NXT) (OTCQB:NXTDF) (FSE:Z12) (“NextGen” or the “Company”) announces the appointment today of Matt Zahab to the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) and the resignation of Steven Sirbovan from the Board.

The Board extends its sincere appreciation to Steven Sirbovan for his dedicated services and valuable contributions during his tenure with the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Mr. Zahab is a technology professional with a proven track record in helping companies grow, and specializes in marketing, growth, strategy, and sales. Mr. Zahab is currently the Chief Marketing Officer and Podcast Host at CryptoNews.com; in this role, he leads strategic marketing initiatives and hosts the widely acclaimed “Cryptonews Podcast”, where he engages with industry leaders to discuss emerging trends and innovations in blockchain technology.

Previously, Mr. Zahab held a variety of growth- and strategy-oriented leadership positions, having acted as Head of Growth at Cypherpunk Holdings Inc. – now SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE:HODL) – and leading sales at Hush Blankets, wherein he played an instrumental role in executing the company’s $50 million sale to Sleep Country Canada.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Matt to our Board. His deep expertise in the digital assets space and extensive experience leading growth at SOL Strategies brings a breadth of knowledge that will be invaluable to NextGen as we continue to build our long-term strategy,” said Alexander Tjiang, Interim CEO of NextGen.

About NextGen Digital Platforms Inc.

NextGen Digital Platforms Inc. (CSE: NXT) is a technology company that operates e-commerce platform PCSections.com (“PCS”) and a hardware-as-a-service business supporting the artificial intelligence sector, called cloud AI hosting (“Cloud AI Hosting”). Both PCS and Cloud AI Hosting were developed in-house by NextGen. The Company also intends to democratize access to cryptocurrencies by providing investors with exposure to a diversified basket of digital assets through a regulated public vehicle. From time to time, the Company also intends to evaluate and acquire or develop other micro-technology platforms.

