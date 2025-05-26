Is Cloud Mining Profitable? HashFly Launches the Most Lucrative Mining Plans for Crypto Enthusiasts

New York, USA, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







As the cryptocurrency market matures, HashFly, a leading global cloud mining platform, has officially launched a new lineup of high-yield cloud mining contracts, aimed at maximizing profitability for crypto enthusiasts and passive income seekers.

With interest in crypto-backed passive income at an all-time high, HashFly’s 2025 contracts aim to answer the question that’s been on the mind of every miner: Is cloud mining really profitable?

A New Era of Cloud Mining

Cloud mining has become a popular alternative to traditional mining, allowing users to mine cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without purchasing costly hardware or managing technical setups. However, concerns about profitability — often due to market volatility and hidden fees — have historically discouraged many from participating.

HashFly is rewriting the rules. Their latest cloud mining plans are optimized for short-term gains, require no hardware, and deliver predictable daily profits — all backed by transparent terms and eco-powered mining infrastructure.

Real Numbers, Real Profits: 2025 Contract Highlights

Mining Contract Term Price Daily Rewards Total Return (incl. profits) Avalon Miner A15Pro 1 day $200 $8 $218 ($200 + $8 + $10 bonus) BTC Miner S21Pro 2 days $600 $18 $636 ($600 + $36) WhatsMiner M60S++ 3 days $1600 $49.6 $1748.8 ($1600 + $148.8) BTC Miner S21 XP Immersion 1 day $4600 $207 $4807 WhatsMiner M66S++ 2 days $8000 $376 $8752 BTC Miner S21 XP Hydro 3 days $16000 $800 $18400 BTC Miner S21 XP+ Hydro 3 days $32000 $2080 $38240 ANTSPACE MD5 3 days $50000 $3600 $60800

Each contract offers guaranteed daily returns, with total profits up to $10,800 in just 3 days. Users can start with as little as $200, making HashFly accessible to both newcomers and experienced miners.

“We built these contracts to provide not just mining access, but real value,” said Scott Joseph, CEO of HashFly. “With low entry barriers, fast payouts, and zero technical hassle, our platform empowers anyone to profit from the blockchain economy.”

Why Users Trust HashFly

Daily payouts with full visibility on earnings





No equipment needed — 100% cloud-based mining





Zero maintenance fees and transparent pricing





Eco-friendly infrastructure powered by renewable energy





Sign-up bonus of $10 for all new users





Available in over 100 countries with 24/7 support





How to Start Earning with HashFly

Getting started with HashFly is quick and user-friendly:

Sign Up

Create your account at www.hashfly.cloud. New users receive a $10 welcome bonus upon registration.



Choose a Plan

Browse available mining contracts and select one based on your investment level and preferred duration.



Make a Payment

Securely pay using crypto. Contracts activate instantly.



Earn Daily

Watch your mining rewards accumulate in real-time with guaranteed daily payouts.



Withdraw Anytime

Flexible withdrawal options with no lock-in periods or hidden delays.





About HashFly

Founded in 2013, HashFly is one of the pioneers in the global cloud mining industry, and among the earliest platforms to provide professional large-scale cloud mining services. Over the past decade, HashFly has served more than 1 million users across 100+ countries, offering stable, secure, and transparent mining solutions for individuals and institutional investors alike.

With a focus on technological innovation, energy-efficient mining operations, and user-centric platform design, HashFly has built a reputation as a trusted leader in the decentralized economy. Its infrastructure is backed by partnerships with leading mining equipment manufacturers and is powered by renewable energy sources, ensuring sustainability and long-term profitability.

Whether you're a first-time crypto user or a seasoned investor, HashFly makes it possible to mine leading cryptocurrencies without the technical burden — and with real, measurable returns.

Learn More

Visit www.hashfly.cloud to explore mining plans, start earning daily profits, and become part of the future of decentralized finance.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.