Green Energy Market Trends, Growth Drivers and Regional Analysis | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The green energy market encompasses renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, and biomass. Driven by the imperative to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and transition towards sustainable energy systems, the market has witnessed significant growth and investment.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/61522/global-green-energy-market#request-a-sample

Market Size and Growth Projections

Market Size in 2024 : The global green energy market was valued at approximately $1.5 trillion in 2024.

: The global green energy market was valued at approximately $1.5 trillion in 2024. Projected Market Size by 2034 : The market is expected to reach around $4.5 trillion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2025 to 2034.

: The market is expected to reach around $4.5 trillion by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of from 2025 to 2034. Alternative Projections: Other estimates suggest the market could grow to USD 2.41 trillion by 2032, with a CAGR of 8.7%.

Key Drivers of Growth

Government Policies and Incentives : Countries worldwide are implementing policies that promote renewable energy adoption, such as tax credits, subsidies, and renewable energy mandates.

: Countries worldwide are implementing policies that promote renewable energy adoption, such as tax credits, subsidies, and renewable energy mandates. Technological Advancements : Innovations in energy storage, smart grids, and renewable energy technologies have enhanced efficiency and reduced costs.

: Innovations in energy storage, smart grids, and renewable energy technologies have enhanced efficiency and reduced costs. Corporate Sustainability Initiatives : An increasing number of corporations are committing to net-zero emissions targets, driving demand for renewable energy.

: An increasing number of corporations are committing to net-zero emissions targets, driving demand for renewable energy. Public Awareness and Demand: Growing environmental consciousness among consumers is influencing the shift towards green energy solutions.

Market Segmentation and Analysis

By Energy Source

Energy Source Market Share (%) Key Highlights Solar Energy 31% Dominant segment; rapid cost reductions and scalability. Wind Energy 25% Significant growth in offshore wind projects. Hydropower 18% Established technology; challenges include environmental and social impacts. Bioenergy 15% Utilizes organic materials; includes biofuels and biomass. Geothermal 11% Provides consistent baseload power; limited by geographic location.

By End-User Application

Application Market Share (%) Key Insights Industrial 62% High energy consumption; significant shift towards renewable sources. Residential 20% Growth in rooftop solar installations and home energy storage solutions. Commercial 18% Adoption of green building standards and energy-efficient systems.

Regional Insights

North America

Market Size : The U.S. green energy market is projected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 9.3% from 2024 to 2032.

: The U.S. green energy market is projected to grow at a CAGR exceeding from 2024 to 2032. Key Developments: The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) has spurred investments in solar, wind, and battery storage projects.

China

Market Size : China is set to invest nearly USD 680 billion in clean energy in 2024, supported by its large domestic market and rapid growth in solar cells, lithium battery production, and EV manufacturing.

: China is set to invest nearly in clean energy in 2024, supported by its large domestic market and rapid growth in solar cells, lithium battery production, and EV manufacturing. Key Developments: China continues to lead in the deployment of renewable energy technologies, particularly in solar and wind sectors.

India

Market Size : India's renewable energy capacity has tripled from 75.52 GW in 2014 to 232 GW in 2025 , with an aim to reach 500 GW by 2030 .

: India's renewable energy capacity has tripled from to , with an aim to reach . Key Developments: Significant investments in solar and wind energy projects, along with supportive government policies.

Europe

Market Size : The European Union spends USD 370 billion on clean energy today.

: The European Union spends on clean energy today. Key Developments: Countries like Germany and Spain are leading in offshore wind and solar energy installations.

Browse full Report - https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/61522/global-green-energy-market

Technological Innovations

Energy Storage Solutions : Advancements in battery technologies, such as lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, are enhancing the storage capacity and reliability of renewable energy systems.

: Advancements in battery technologies, such as lithium-ion and solid-state batteries, are enhancing the storage capacity and reliability of renewable energy systems. Smart Grids : The integration of smart grid technologies allows for efficient distribution and management of renewable energy, improving grid stability and reducing energy losses.

: The integration of smart grid technologies allows for efficient distribution and management of renewable energy, improving grid stability and reducing energy losses. Floating Solar Panels : Deployment of solar panels on water bodies is gaining traction, especially in regions with limited land availability.

: Deployment of solar panels on water bodies is gaining traction, especially in regions with limited land availability. Green Hydrogen: Production of hydrogen using renewable energy sources is emerging as a clean alternative for industrial applications and transportation.

Investment Trends

Global Investment : In 2024, global investments in energy transition reached USD 2.1 trillion , with China dominating the investment landscape.

: In 2024, global investments in energy transition reached , with China dominating the investment landscape. Energy Storage : Investments in energy storage technologies rose by 36% , indicating a growing emphasis on enhancing grid flexibility and reliability.

: Investments in energy storage technologies rose by , indicating a growing emphasis on enhancing grid flexibility and reliability. Emerging Technologies: Sectors like carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen saw significant declines in investment, highlighting the need for government support for emerging technologies.

Challenges and Barriers

Infrastructure Costs : High capital expenditures for renewable energy projects and grid upgrades pose financial challenges, particularly in developing economies.

: High capital expenditures for renewable energy projects and grid upgrades pose financial challenges, particularly in developing economies. Intermittency Issues : The variable nature of solar and wind energy generation requires reliable energy storage solutions and backup systems.

: The variable nature of solar and wind energy generation requires reliable energy storage solutions and backup systems. Policy Uncertainty : Changes in government policies and subsidies can impact the financial viability of renewable energy projects.

: Changes in government policies and subsidies can impact the financial viability of renewable energy projects. Supply Chain Constraints: Global supply chain disruptions can affect the availability and cost of renewable energy technologies.

Buy Now : https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/purchase/?currency=USD&type=single_user_license&report_id=61522

Key Players in the Green Energy Market

No. Company Name Sector Focus Headquarters 1 NextEra Energy, Inc. Solar, Wind, Battery Storage United States 2 Iberdrola S.A. Wind, Hydro, Solar Spain 3 Enel Green Power S.p.A. Wind, Solar, Geothermal Italy 4 Ørsted A/S Offshore Wind, Onshore Wind Denmark 5 Vestas Wind Systems A/S Wind Turbines Denmark 6 Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Wind Power Spain 7 First Solar, Inc. Solar Photovoltaic Modules United States 8 SunPower Corporation Residential and Commercial Solar United States 9 Canadian Solar Inc. Solar Panels, Storage Solutions Canada 10 JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Solar Modules, Clean Energy China 11 LONGi Green Energy Technology Solar Modules, Silicon Wafers China 12 Trina Solar Limited PV Modules, Smart Energy Solutions China 13 Brookfield Renewable Partners Hydro, Wind, Solar Canada 14 Engie SA Hydro, Wind, Solar, Geothermal France 15 EDF Renewables Wind, Solar, Storage France 16 General Electric (GE Renewable) Wind Turbines United States 17 ACCIONA Energía Wind, Solar, Hydropower Spain 18 ReNew Energy Global PLC Wind, Solar India 19 Pattern Energy Group Inc. Wind, Solar United States 20 Invenergy LLC Wind, Solar, Natural Gas, Storage United States

Recent Developments:



1. NextEra Energy: Emphasis on Digitalization and Asset Management

In Q2 2024, NextEra Energy increased its patent filings by 2.49%, focusing primarily on digitalization and asset management technologies. Approximately 75% of these filings were made in the United States, indicating a strategic emphasis on enhancing operational efficiencies and integrating advanced digital solutions into their energy infrastructure.

2. Iberdrola: Strategic Investments in the UK and Brazil

UK Grid Expansion : Iberdrola secured a £600 million loan from the UK's National Wealth Fund to upgrade the British power grid. This investment aims to enhance the connection between remote wind farms and areas with higher electricity demand, supporting the UK's goal of decarbonizing its electricity system by 2030.

: Iberdrola secured a £600 million loan from the UK's National Wealth Fund to upgrade the British power grid. This investment aims to enhance the connection between remote wind farms and areas with higher electricity demand, supporting the UK's goal of decarbonizing its electricity system by 2030. Brazilian Green Hydrogen Initiatives: Through its subsidiary Neoenergia, Iberdrola is advancing green hydrogen projects in Brazil, with investments exceeding R$500 million. These initiatives align with Brazil's regulatory framework to promote low-carbon hydrogen production.

3. Enel Green Power: Global Renewable Energy Expansion

South Africa's Impofu Wind Complex : Enel Green Power commenced construction of the Impofu Wind Power Farms Complex in South Africa, expected to generate 330 MW upon completion in 2026.

: Enel Green Power commenced construction of the Impofu Wind Power Farms Complex in South Africa, expected to generate 330 MW upon completion in 2026. European Projects: In Europe, Enel Green Power initiated operations at an 87 MW photovoltaic plant in Trino, Italy, and activated Europe's largest vanadium redox flow battery at the Son Orlandis solar PV plant in Mallorca, enhancing energy storage capabilities.

4. Ørsted: Positive Developments in U.S. Offshore Wind Projects

Ørsted experienced a 15% surge in its share price following the U.S. administration's decision to lift a stop-work order on Equinor's Empire Wind project in New York. This development alleviated investor concerns regarding regulatory hurdles affecting Ørsted's U.S. offshore wind projects, including Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind.

5. Siemens Gamesa: Restructuring and Offshore Capacity Expansion

Siemens Gamesa is undergoing a comprehensive restructuring to achieve break-even by 2026. The company is focusing on ramping up production capacities in its offshore business, with expansions at facilities in Cuxhaven (Germany), Aalborg (Denmark), and Le Havre (France). Additionally, Siemens Gamesa is implementing a new organizational model to streamline operations and reduce hierarchical levels.

6. Iberdrola: Innovation and Community Engagement in Mexico

Iberdrola México invested over €403 million in research and development in 2024, emphasizing renewable energies, intelligent maintenance, and digital networks. The company is utilizing technologies such as artificial intelligence, drones, and virtual reality to optimize processes and enhance safety. Furthermore, Iberdrola México is promoting educational programs like Impulso STEM to encourage scientific careers among women and supporting social entrepreneurship through initiatives like Síkuli.

This report is also available in the following languages : Japanese (グリーンエネルギー市場), Korean (녹색 에너지 시장), Chinese (绿色能源市场), French (Marché de l'énergie verte), German (Markt für grüne Energie), and Italian (Mercato dell'energia verde), etc.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/61522/global-green-energy-market#request-a-sample

More Related Reports:

Next Generation Batteries Market

The global next-generation batteries market is valued at approximately $9.2 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a significant rise to around $28.7 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64836/next-generation-batteries-market

Flexible DC Support Capacitor for Flexible DC Transmission Market

The flexible DC support capacitor market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, with projections suggesting a growth to around $3.5 billion by 2034. This growth represents a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.4% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64833/flexible-dc-support-capacitor-for-flexible-dc-transmission-market

X-ray Inspection Systems for Food Foreign Object Detection Market

The global market for X-ray inspection systems for food foreign object detection is poised for substantial growth, with a current market value of approximately $600 million in 2024. This sector is projected to reach around $1.1 billion by 2034, driven by increasing food safety regulations and growing consumer awareness regarding product quality. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period of 2025–2034 is estimated to be 6.3%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64734/x-ray-inspection-systems-for-food-foreign-object-detection-market

EV Li-ion Battery Market

The electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion battery market is poised for significant growth, with a current market value estimated at approximately $45 billion in 2024. This sector is projected to reach around $110 billion by 2034, driven by increasing demand for electric vehicles and advancements in battery technology. The CAGR for this period is forecasted at 9.1%, reflecting robust expansion amidst rising environmental concerns and a global push towards sustainable transport solutions.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64712/ev-li-ion-battery-market

High Voltage Direct Current Electric Power Transmission System Market

The global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) electric power transmission system market is valued at approximately $11 billion. This market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating a market value of around $23 billion by 2034. This growth corresponds to a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64681/high-voltage-direct-current-electric-power-transmission-system-market

Lithium Battery Test Chamber Market

The lithium battery test chamber market is anticipated to reach a value of approximately $420 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2034, potentially reaching around $1.05 billion by the end of the forecast period. Current trends highlight an increasing demand for battery safety testing, driven by the surge in electric vehicle (EV) production and renewable energy storage solutions. Governments' stringent regulations concerning battery safety and performance standards further fuel this demand.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64665/lithium-battery-test-chamber-market

Containerized ESS Energy Storage System Market

The global market for containerized Energy Storage Systems (ESS) is poised for significant growth, with a current estimated value of approximately $1.5 billion in 2024. Projections indicate that this market could reach around $4.8 billion by 2034, driven by increasing demand for renewable energy sources and grid stability solutions. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for this period is calculated at around 12%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64650/containerized-ess-energy-storage-system-market

New Energy Vehicle Traction Motor Core Market

The global market for new energy vehicle (NEV) traction motor cores is valued at approximately $8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach around $16 billion by 2034, reflecting robust growth driven by the ongoing electrification of the automotive sector. The estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for this market during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034 is approximately 7.5%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64614/new-energy-vehicle-traction-motor-core-market

Infrared Halogen Lamp Market

The global infrared halogen lamp market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, with a projected market value of $2.0 billion by 2034. This growth represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.1% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64602/global-infrared-halogen-lamp-market

Lithium Battery Nickel Plated Steel Strips Market

The global market for lithium battery nickel plated steel strips is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, driven by the rising demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems. As the push for renewable energy and sustainable transport accelerates, the market is projected to reach around $2.6 billion by 2034, reflecting significant growth opportunities.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64593/global-lithium-battery-nickel-plated-steel-strips-market

Industrial Power Inverter Market

The global industrial power inverter market is valued at approximately $12 billion in 2024, with projected growth driving the market to reach around $22 billion by 2034. This reflects a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64581/global-industrial-power-inverter-market

Geomechanics Software and Services Market

The global geomechanics software and services market is currently valued at approximately $1.5 billion in 2024, with a projected market value of around $2.8 billion by 2034. This growth reflects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64550/global-geomechanics-software-and-services-market

Motor Shaft for New Energy Vehicles Market

The global motor shaft market for new energy vehicles (NEVs) is valued at approximately $3.4 billion in 2024. With an increasing push for electric vehicles (EVs) and sustainable transportation solutions, the market is projected to reach around $6.5 billion by 2034, representing a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64545/global-motor-shaft-for-new-energy-vehicles-market

Industrial Plant Management Solution Market

The global industrial plant management solution market is valued at approximately USD 19 billion in 2024, with expectations to surge to USD 35 billion by 2034. This growth indicates a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 6.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64516/global-industrial-plant-management-solution-market

Nanocrystalline Ribbons Market

The global nanocrystalline ribbons market is projected to reach a value of approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand in the electronics and renewable energy sectors. The market is expected to grow significantly, with a projected value of around $2.2 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64486/global-nanocrystalline-ribbons-market

Nano Copper Powders Market

The global nano copper powders market is projected to reach approximately USD 3.5 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand across electronics, energy storage, and healthcare sectors. The market is anticipated to expand significantly, with a forecasted value of around USD 6.1 billion by 2034, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64473/global-nano-copper-powders-market

Gas Turbine and Steam Turbine and Compressors Market

The global gas turbine, steam turbine, and compressor market is valued at approximately $190 billion in 2024. It is projected to grow significantly, reaching around $300 billion by 2034, representing a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 4.6% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64389/global-gas-turbine-and-steam-turbine-and-compressors-market

Metal-air Battery Market

The global metal-air battery market is valued at approximately $1.2 billion in 2024, driven by increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions and advancements in battery technology. The market is projected to reach around $4.5 billion by 2034, showcasing a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64367/global-metal-air-battery-market

Power Battery Cooling System Market

The global power battery cooling system market is valued at approximately $4 billion in 2024, with projections indicating it could reach around $10 billion by 2034. This significant growth reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 9% from 2025 to 2034.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/64363/global-power-battery-cooling-system-market