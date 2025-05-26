NEW YORK CITY, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has named Charles Tyrwhitt’s chino collection a top casualwear choice for 2025, citing the British menswear label’s ability to deliver thoughtful design and reliable functionality at a time when men’s wardrobes are evolving toward adaptable essentials.

Best Chinos for Men

Charles Tyrwhitt - known for refined essentials - shirts, suits, knitwear, trousers, and shoes - that balance traditional tailoring with everyday practicality.

Chinos have become a foundation of the modern man’s wardrobe. Straddling the line between dressed-up and laid-back, they offer flexibility for changing work environments, travel, and off-hours. The best chinos for men now serve as more than just a midpoint between jeans and trousers - they respond to lifestyle, weather, and personal aesthetic.

Charles Tyrwhitt’s catalogue reflects that shift. Its Ultimate Non-iron Chinos, available in over 15 colors and three different fits, were noted for their midweight cotton blend, built-in stretch, and added features like stain resistance and a crease-resistant finish. These details, paired with a refined silhouette and curved waistband, position the trousers as a functional choice that doesn’t look utilitarian.

The Washed Chinos, garment-dyed and made with lighter fabric, provide an option for warmer days or more relaxed styling. Design elements such as welted back pockets and a French bearer button offer a nod to tailoring while maintaining comfort. Slim fit is standard, making them suitable for office and casual wear alike.

The Performance Chinos, constructed from a cotton-polyester-elastane blend, address mobility and moisture control without sacrificing structure. Temperature-regulating material and a wrinkle-free finish cater to those with full schedules and long commutes. A discreet zip pocket and adjustable leg lengths make them a practical option for men on the move.

Fit and accessibility were consistent themes throughout Expert Consumers’ evaluation. The Ultimate Chinos are available in waist sizes from 28" to 44", while the Washed and Performance styles range from 30" to 40". The option to customize leg length on select models was highlighted as an added strength - particularly in a market where many brands default to limited sizing.

More broadly, the review places Charles Tyrwhitt within the larger menswear conversation happening in 2025. As the post-pandemic fashion cycle continues to favor elevated basics, men are editing down their wardrobes to fewer, better options. Garments now need to carry across settings: smart enough for professional use, relaxed enough for personal time. Charles Tyrwhitt’s approach, according to Expert Consumers, aligns with that reality. The chinos are designed to transition well, offering quality construction, adaptable styling, and practical features without overt branding or excess.

While the chinos received primary focus, the review also recognized the brand’s pricing strategy. Recent promotions include multi-buy pricing for dress shirts, with four white shirts available at $259. A 15% discount is also available through promo code TAKE15. For Memorial Day, Charles Tyrwhitt is offering a promo of five shirts or polos for $225, along with 20% off everything else sitewide.

In a fashion landscape where performance fabrics, oversized silhouettes, and algorithm-driven fast fashion often dominate the conversation, Charles Tyrwhitt’s chinos serve as a reminder that refinement still has a place. The recognition from Expert Consumers reflects a return to quieter forms of design - cut, fabric, and function working together, rather than competing for attention.

The full review is available at ExpertConsumers.org.

About Charles Tyrwhitt

Charles Tyrwhitt ('Tyrwhitt' pronounced like spirit!) was founded in 1986 by Nicholas Charles Tyrwhitt Wheeler to make it easy for men to dress well. Today, Charles Tyrwhitt produces the finest menswear with timeless style and no compromise on quality. Based in England with a flagship store on the world-famous Jermyn street, Charles Tyrwhitt expanded to retail locations in America in 2002 and now has 13 retail stores including New York, Washington DC and Chicago. Best known for its wide variety of shirts, Charles Tyrwhitt offers a complete menswear range including suits, pants, blazers, jackets, sweaters, shoes and accessories.

About Expert Consumers: Expert Consumers provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Expert Consumers may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.