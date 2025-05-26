Bitcoin Solaris Launches Beta Access to Solaris Nova App and Enters Final Phases of Presale





TALLINN, Estonia, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Solaris, the next-generation blockchain project powered by the Helios Consensus Mechanism, has officially opened beta access to its Solaris Nova app and is now in Phase 5 of its limited presale. This marks a pivotal moment for the project as it expands accessibility through mobile mining and prepares for full-scale launch.



Solaris Nova Beta: Mining from Your Smartphone

The Solaris Nova app introduces one of the most accessible blockchain participation models to date. With just a smartphone, users can mine BTC-S tokens using the app’s intuitive one-click interface eliminating the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise.

Beta access is currently open to early community members, with wider availability expected in the coming weeks. The app includes an integrated wallet for secure token management and will soon support seamless liquidity features and DeFi compatibility.



The Game-Changer: Helios Consensus

At the heart of Bitcoin Solaris’s innovation is the Helios Consensus Mechanism—a hybrid protocol that merges the best of both worlds: the reliability of Proof-of-Work (PoW) and the efficiency of Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS). This dual-layer approach not only enhances decentralization but also slashes energy usage by up to 99.95%.

Here’s what makes it stand out:

Security of PoW ensures robust protection against double-spending and malicious activity.



Speed and Scalability of DPoS allow Bitcoin Solaris to process up to 10,000 transactions per second.



Fair Mining Access opens participation to anyone with a smartphone through the upcoming Solaris Nova app.



While Ethereum has focused on gas fee optimization and L2 integrations, Bitcoin Solaris is laying an entirely new foundation—one that could redefine what blockchain access and profitability look like.

Features that Make Bitcoin Solaris a Wealth Engine

Bitcoin Solaris is more than a protocol—it's a complete wealth-building ecosystem. Here's what gives it an edge:

Universal Mobile Mining: Mine BTC-S from your smartphone , tablet, or laptop. No expensive equipment. No technical hurdles.



, tablet, or laptop. No expensive equipment. No technical hurdles. One-Click Interface: The Solaris Nova app simplifies mining with just a tap.



In-App Wallet: Securely store and manage tokens without needing third-party tools.



Liquid, DeFi-Ready: Solaris tokens are designed for real-world liquidity and future integrations.



Energy-Efficient: Reduces consumption without sacrificing decentralization.



Why Work for Money When BTC-S Can Work for You?

Beta access to the Solaris Nova app is already underway for early community members. While the official release is pending, there’s still an opportunity to be part of this exclusive test phase.

Presale Update: Limited Supply, Rapid Growth



Bitcoin Solaris is currently in Phase 5 of its presale, with tokens priced at $5. The presale has already raised over $1.2 million from more than 8,900 participants, underlining the growing interest in the project’s mobile-first approach and energy-efficient blockchain design.

Current Token Price: $5



$5 Next Phase Price: $6



$6 Launch Price: $20



$20 Presale Bonus: 11%



11% Presale Ends: July 31, 2025



The presale runs only until July 31, 2025, offering a staggering potential return of up to 1,900%. Over 8,900 users have already jumped in, with over $1.2 million raised, making it one of the fastest-growing crypto sales this year.

To stay updated with the latest announcements and community events, follow Bitcoin Solaris on X or join the vibrant discussions happening daily in their Telegram group.

Growing Recognition in the Space

Influencers and crypto analysts are taking notice. A standout review from Token Galaxy dives deep into why Bitcoin Solaris may be the most disruptive project of the year. Their breakdown highlights not just the tech, but the team, transparency, and early community impact.

And it’s not just influencers. Independent audits from Cyberscope and Freshcoins , along with full KYC verification , reinforce Bitcoin Solaris’s legitimacy in a sea of hype coins.

Join the Future of Decentralized Participation

The beta rollout of the Solaris Nova app and the current presale phase represent critical steps in the Bitcoin Solaris roadmap. With its focus on inclusive mining, transparent operations, and sustainable technology, Bitcoin Solaris is building more than a blockchain. it's creating a movement.

To join the presale or learn more:

