NEW YORK CITY, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has selected Charles Tyrwhitt’s linen shirt collection as one of the top choices for men this summer, highlighting the brand’s strong balance of craftsmanship, comfort, and easy warm-weather style.The recognition reflects a growing trend in men’s style toward breezy natural fabrics and effortlessly versatile looks for warmer days.



Charles Tyrwhitt - a British menswear brand offering timeless, well-crafted clothing with a focus on quality, fit, and classic style.

Charles Tyrwhitt’s summer collection leans into what the season calls for: shirts that are lightweight, laid-back, and sharp enough to pull off just about anywhere. Whether it’s a weekend getaway or a casual day at the office, the brand’s linen pieces are at the sweet spot between structure and comfort. The styles are part of a growing shift toward breathable natural fabrics and simple, versatile staples that work across changing plans and rising temperatures.

Linen, long favored for its breathability and lightweight feel, is central in this collection. The fabric’s moisture-wicking properties and relaxed texture make it ideal for warmer months, providing both comfort and polish. Charles Tyrwhitt intentionally designed its linen pieces to look sharp without sacrificing ease, a growing priority for men dressing through heat and humidity.

A few highlights from the current lineup include:

Pure Linen Short Sleeve Shirt : A summer essential, this shirt offers a tailored cut with the casual simplicity of short sleeves. Its soft, washed linen fabric has a breezy feel, and details like a button-down collar gives it a structured silhouette for relaxed and smart-casual settings.





Pure Linen Polo : This polo reimagines traditional summer staples by combining the laid-back form of a T-shirt with the refinement of a collared shirt. Crafted from 100% linen, it has a naturally breathable fit ideal for summer days, travel, and casual workwear.





Non-Iron Cotton Linen Check Shirt: Blending linen with cotton, this check-pattern shirt offers a crisp look with a softer, lighter finish. The non-iron treatment adds convenience, making it a practical option for men who want a presentable appearance with minimal effort.

This season, Charles Tyrwhitt is promoting several savings opportunities: up to $255 off when purchasing four white shirts for $259, 15% off orders with the code TAKE15, and a Memorial Day offer of five shirts or polos for $225, alongside 20% off sitewide.

Beyond the collection’s aesthetic appeal, Charles Tyrwhitt’s approach to shirtmaking shows its commitment to quality and responsible sourcing. Founded in 1986 by Nicholas Charles Tyrwhitt Wheeler, the company has built a reputation on doing things “properly”: from garment construction to its long-term partnerships with mills and makers. This supports both product longevity and a more sustainable approach to menswear.

The brand’s multibuy model, which lets customers purchase multiple shirts at a reasonable price tag, makes it a practical option for those who want to update their summer wardrobes. Expert Consumers found this to be a useful strategy for shoppers who want to invest in high-quality clothing without overextending their budget.

Charles Tyrwhitt’s summer collection also reflects a broader cultural return to elevated basics: simple, functional garments that can adapt to different settings and last across multiple seasons. Its linen shirts, in particular, are known for their climate-appropriate and understated style, fitting easily into both modern and classic wardrobes.

Charles Tyrwhitt’s linen looks blend tradition and ease, a mix that earned them Expert Consumers' recognition.

To browse Charles Tyrwhitt’s summer shirt collection, click here. For a more detailed review, please visit the Expert Consumers website.

About Charles Tyrwhitt



Charles Tyrwhitt is a British menswear brand founded in 1986 with a mission to make exceptional quality clothing accessible at fair prices. Rooted in the shirtmaking traditions of London’s Jermyn Street, the company is best known for its expertly crafted dress shirts. Its range also includes suits, polos, knitwear, outerwear, and accessories. Charles Tyrwhitt combines classic British style and focuses on durability, comfort, and fit. With a commitment to responsible production and long-term value, Charles Tyrwhitt continues to provide timeless wardrobe staples that balance tradition with practicality.

