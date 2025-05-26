EllisDon Partners with The Phil App to Reduce Carbon Impact in the Construction Industry

Mississauga, ON, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EllisDon Corporation announces the addition of a new Technology Ecosystem Strategic Partner, The Phil App, as a fundamental change in its excess material sourcing and disposal process. EllisDon will list and source excess soil and aggregate in Phil’s free and open marketplace, then digitally track from source to destination. The Phil App joins EllisDon’s Technology Ecosystem as a part of its ongoing commitment to operational excellence, sustainability, and digital transformation.

This partnership will assist in diverting materials away from landfills to nearby projects for beneficial reuse. By doing so, EllisDon could achieve a 60% reduction in haulage distance; Phil’s load tracking users are hauling materials 25 kilometers on average to their destination compared to the provincial average of 65 kilometers – driving meaningful economic and carbon reduction benefits.

The adoption of The Phil App aims to support EllisDon in reducing compliance risks, gaining new levels of operational visibility, and making it easier for partners across the value chain to adopt sustainable practices.

“This partnership is more than moving excess material from sites, it’s about tracking our carbon impact and understanding our impact on the environment and the industry,” said Brandon Milner, Chief Innovation Officer and Senior Vice President of Digital & Data Engineering, EllisDon. "Working alongside the team at The Phil App means we can now track and evaluate every kilometer our material travels. Furthermore, this single platform will provide our construction teams with a great technology to future-proof our sustainability and technology efforts across the organization.”

“Our mission is for every truck load of construction material to travel the shortest distance possible to a compliant site. That level of haulage optimization is only possible with our unique marketplace and tracking tools. We make it simple for estimators, engineers, contractors, haulers, owners, and municipalities to cut their haulage distance and related emissions in half.” said Bryan Kerr, Co-founder of The Phil App. “We have cracked the code on incentivizing good compliance in a very challenging environment; Ontario companies who create quality listings can now get matched with leaders like EllisDon.”

EllisDon’s excess material requirements can now be viewed publicly on The Phil App at www.getphil.app. Projects seeking to source locally available soil or excess materials can search, match, and coordinate directly with EllisDon through the platform. Listings are updated regularly and are accessible to developers, contractors, municipalities, and other stakeholders looking to reduce their haulage costs and carbon footprint.

