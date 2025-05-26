MediPharm Labs Begins Production of First Order for International Expansion of Novel Cannabis Metered Dose Portfolio in the EU and United Kingdom Under Blackpoint Sales and Distribution Agreement

TORONTO, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSX: LABS) (OTCQB: MEDIF) (FSE: MLZ) ("MediPharm", "MediPharm Labs" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specialized in precision-based cannabinoids, is pleased to announce it has begun production on novel cannabis metered dose inhalers for the EU and the United Kingdom, made to global pharmaceutical standards and distributed by Blackpoint Limited (“Blackpoint”), MediPharm’s exclusive sales and distribution partner in those territories.

This discreet and innovative product provides patients with a smoke-free option when seeking fast onset of effects without combustion or heating. The cannabis metered dose inhaler, manufactured by MediPharm Labs under Good Manufacturing Practices (“GMP”), delivers a precise dose of cannabis active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) with GMP-qualified components and excipients.

MediPharm Labs has launched metered dose inhalers in the Canadian Adult Use & Wellness and Medical channels and expects to launch in Australia, the EU and the United Kingdom in Q3 of this year.

Management Commentary:

David Pidduck, CEO of MediPharm Labs, commented, "We’re excited to expand our international portfolio and partner with Blackpoint to bring our innovative cannabis metered dose inhaler to the EU and United Kingdom. This smoke- and vapor-free format supports our mission to advance global access to pharma-grade cannabinoid wellness products. Successfully launching in these markets reflects the strength of our global execution strategy and our ability to manage the complexities of international compliance, logistics, and market access.”

David Martinez, CEO of Blackpoint, added, "Working together with the highly capable team at MediPharm is exciting and we look forward to introducing our novel and much needed metered dose products for the benefit of the growing number of patients across the EU and United Kingdom.”

Additional highlights:

Innovative Delivery Method: The metered dose inhaler offers a precise and repeatable dose of cannabis API, ensuring consistent and reliable patient outcomes without the stigma, smell or by-products of smoking or vaping.

The metered dose inhaler offers a precise and repeatable dose of cannabis API, ensuring consistent and reliable patient outcomes without the stigma, smell or by-products of smoking or vaping. GMP Manufacturing: The product is manufactured under stringent GMP standards, ensuring the highest quality and safety for medical use. MediPharm’s multiple GMP certifications and global reach will enable the Company to launch the product internationally.

The product is manufactured under stringent GMP standards, ensuring the highest quality and safety for medical use. MediPharm’s multiple GMP certifications and global reach will enable the Company to launch the product internationally. Medical Applications: The inhaler is designed for medical applications, providing a discreet, familiar and effective delivery method for patients, similar to the metered dose inhaler format used in asthma treatments.

About MediPharm Labs

MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and advanced derivative products utilizing a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facility with ISO standard-built clean rooms. MediPharm Labs has invested in an expert, research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, downstream purification methodologies, and purpose-built facilities for the delivery of pure, trusted, and precision-dosed cannabis products for its customers. MediPharm Labs develops, formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis and advanced cannabinoid-based products to domestic and international medical markets.

In 2021 MediPharm Labs received a Pharmaceutical Drug Establishment License from Health Canada, becoming the only company in North America to hold a commercial-scale domestic Good Manufacturing Practices License for the extraction of multiple natural cannabinoids. This GMP license was the first step in the Company’s current foreign drug manufacturing site registration with the US FDA.

In 2023, MediPharm acquired VIVO Cannabis Inc., which expanded MediPharm’s reach to medical patients in Canada via Canna Farms medical e-commerce platform, and in Australia and Germany through Beacon Medical PTY and Beacon Medical GMBH. This acquisition also included Harvest Medical Clinics in Canada, which provides medical cannabis patients with physician consultations for medical cannabis education and prescriptions.

The Company carries out its operations in compliance with all applicable laws in the countries in which it operates.

For further information, please contact:

MediPharm Labs Investor Relations

Telephone: +1 416.913.7425 ext. 1525

Email: investors@medipharmlabs.com

Website: www.medipharmlabs.com

Media Contact: John Vincic, Oakstrom Advisors, +1 (647) 402-6375, john@oakstrom.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events, or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events, or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, MediPharm’s access to and unique position in the international medical markets, future growth in Australia, the EU, the United Kingdom and internationally, MediPharm’s timing and ability to launch and distribute its metered dose inhalers in Australia, the EU, the United Kingdom and internationally, MediPharm’s ability to further expand its international portfolio, MediPharm’s ability to leverage its relationships and distribution in the EU and the United Kingdom, any future valuations of the European medicinal cannabis market, and MediPharm’s unique pharma expertise. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties; the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; and other factors discussed in MediPharm Labs’ filings, available on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Except as required by law, MediPharm Labs assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change.

¹Prohibition Partners. "The European Cannabis Report: 9th Edition." Prohibition Partners, May 8, 2024.