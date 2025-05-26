CLEVELAND, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a comprehensive customer feedback survey conducted in Q1 2025, HairSmart Root Scalp Hair Therapy Shampoo has been voted the #1 shampoo for post-hair transplant care by over 600 verified users across the U.S., outperforming leading competitors like Nioxin, Revita, and Pura D’or.

The survey, commissioned by an independent consumer insights firm, found that 92% of respondents reported increased scalp comfort and reduced irritation after switching to HairSmart, while 91% confirmed the shampoo met their key post-transplant needs, including gentle cleansing, soothing ingredients, and support for healthy hair regrowth.

Why HairSmart Stands Out

Hair transplant patients face a critical healing phase where scalp sensitivity and hair follicle strength are paramount. Survey respondents repeatedly praised HairSmart’s:

Sulfate & Paraben-Free Formula: Safe for delicate, healing skin



Safe for delicate, healing skin Ayurvedic Blend of Anantmool, Amla, Ginger, and Neem: Reduces inflammation and promotes follicle health



Reduces inflammation and promotes follicle health Balanced Scalp pH: Supports a clean, non-irritated environment for hair growth



Supports a clean, non-irritated environment for hair growth Clinically-Informed and Patient-Recommended: Trusted by transplant recipients and clinics alike

One user shared, "HairSmart was the only shampoo gentle enough for my healing scalp. It soothed irritation and helped my new hair grow stronger."

Survey Highlights

Participants, all within 3 weeks to 12 months post-transplant, rated shampoos on scalp irritation, hair texture, shedding, and overall satisfaction. HairSmart led the pack:

Rank Shampoo Highly Satisfied

Users 1 HairSmart Root Scalp Therapy 94% 2 Revita Hair Stimulating Shampoo 72% 3 Pura D’or Anti-Thinning 68% - Nioxin Cleanser 51%



Moreover, 76% of respondents noted their hair transplant specialist recommended plant-based or Ayurvedic shampoos, validating HairSmart’s formulation approach.

Real User Testimonials

“After my transplant, my scalp was very itchy and dry. Switching to HairSmart brought relief within days. My hair feels stronger and healthier now.” – Michael R., Los Angeles

“I tried several shampoos, but HairSmart was the only one my dermatologist approved for post-transplant care. It really made a difference.” – Sarah T., New York

The Ayurvedic Advantage

HairSmart’s carefully selected ingredients harness centuries-old wisdom alongside modern research:

Anantmool: Calms inflammation and detoxifies the scalp



Calms inflammation and detoxifies the scalp Amla: Strengthens hair roots and boosts collagen



Strengthens hair roots and boosts collagen Ginger: Enhances blood circulation and fights microbes



Enhances blood circulation and fights microbes Neem: Naturally controls dandruff and itching



This unique formula meets the growing consumer demand for clean, effective, and traditional hair care solutions.

About HairSmart

HairSmart is a leader in drug-free, plant-based hair care, offering clinically tested products designed for sensitive scalps and hair loss recovery. The Root Scalp Hair Therapy Shampoo exemplifies their commitment to blending natural science with wellness.

For the full survey report and more details on HairSmart products, visit https://myhairsmart.com/

