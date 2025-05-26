Whitening without the pain: Sensodyne Clinical White gives Canadians a reason to smile

Toronto, ON, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With National Smile Day around the corner, new research from Sensodyne, the #1 dentist-recommended brand for sensitive teeth, reveals that more than 80 per cent of Canadians want whiter teeth, but for many, sensitivity and cost are standing in the way.

The recent survey in partnership with Harris Poll, showed that 40 per cent have resorted to TikTok trend alternatives like baking soda, activated charcoal and oil pulling to get the results they want, but these often come at a painful cost: nearly half (46 per cent) of users report increased sensitivity.

Despite widespread awareness of dentist-administered whitening treatments, only a quarter (26 per cent) of Canadians have tried them, citing concerns around cost and tooth sensitivity.

These findings underscore what Canadians are truly seeking: an affordable, convenient, and sensitivity-friendly way to restore brilliance to their pearly whites – especially in time for Smile Day.

“We know Canadians are eager to brighten their smiles, but too often, they’re left choosing between results and comfort,” says Dr. Derek Chung, dentist and founder of Paste Dental. “That’s why innovations like Sensodyne Clinical White are game changers – they can deliver effective whitening while also protecting sensitive teeth. It’s a safe way to achieve a radiant smile with less risk.”

A brighter smile with no sensitivity

According to the survey, sensitivity is the top barrier to whitening, with one in five Canadians reporting tooth sensitivity as the primary inconvenience when whitening. To turn these frowns upside down, Sensodyne has released its new, premium Clinical White toothpaste.

Scientifically developed and clinically proven to whiten teeth up to two shades whiter,[1] Clinical White offers 24/7 sensitivity protection in an enamel-safe formula. Free from hydrogen peroxide, a trigger that may cause sensitivity, it lifts stains in hard-to-reach places, polishes for a smoother, shinier finish, and helps prevent future staining.

With National Smile Day taking place this Saturday, May 31, Sensodyne’s Clinical White arrives just in time offering an affordable, effective solution for those seeking a brighter smile without the pain. Gentle enough for daily use, it’s the perfect companion for coffee lovers, red wine enthusiasts, and anyone who wants to smile with confidence, because people shouldn't have to choose between a white smile and a comfortable one.

Now available at major retailers across the country. For more information visit www.sensodyne.ca.

[1] Compared with a regular toothpaste after 8 weeks of twice daily brushing.

