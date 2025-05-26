Finfra Astra Fintech Launches Canada’s First Solana Accelerator in Partnership with MixMarvel — Named ‘AMS’





Key Takeaways:

Accelerator with Local Roots: AMS combines Astra’s Solana expertise + MixMarvel’s 10-year Korea footprint to scout/grow top projects.

Funding & Ecosystem Boost: Backed by Astra’s $100M fund, AMS empowers Korean Solana startups .

Strategic PayFi Expansion: AMS fuels Astra’s payment business and Solana’s Korean adoption, reinforcing its HQ commitment.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astra Fintech , a Canada-based leader in blockchain-powered Finfra solutions, has partnered with MixMarvel, world’s leading content incubation platform and creators community, to launch AMS - first Canadian Solana Accelerator in Korea. This initiative underscores Astra’s commitment to Korea’s blockchain ecosystem, building on its earlier establishment of a local HQ and its $100M Solana-focused fund.

AMS: Cultivating Korea’s Most Promising Solana Builders

The AMS will identify and nurture high-potential Korean startups developing innovative solutions for the Solana ecosystem. Selected projects will gain access to:

Funding & Strategic Support: Backed by Astra’s $100M ecosystem fund, including direct investment opportunities.

Local & Global Resources: Leveraging MixMarvel’s decade-long expertise in Korea’s gaming and Web3 markets, combined with Astra’s fintech and cross-border payment capabilities (PayFi).

"Last Mile" Growth: Hands-on mentorship, technical infrastructure, and go-to-market strategies to accelerate commercialization.



Why MixMarvel? A Gateway to Korea’s Web3 Ecosystem

Astra’s partnership with MixMarvel —a platform with nearly 10 years of local influence, a vast creator network, and deep gaming/Web3 content expertise—ensures AMS can tap into Korea’s top talent and resources. This collaboration accelerates Astra’s dual goals:

Expanding its PayFi business through blockchain-native payment integrations.

Strengthening Solana’s ecosystem with scalable, Korea-born innovations.

From Seoul to the World: Astra’s Korea-First Strategy

“AMS Accelerator demonstrates Astra’s conviction in Solana’s potential to redefine global fintech,” said Jamie, Head of Partnership at Astra Fintech. “We’re particularly excited to support Korean innovators who are pushing boundaries in critical areas like Asset Issuing & Launching, Liquidity Providing, Programmable Payment, and Onchain Stock & Option Trading – these will be key focus areas for AMS’s selection criteria. Korea’s vibrant blockchain ecosystem is the ideal launchpad for this initiative, and we’re committed to providing both capital and strategic expertise to help these projects succeed at scale.”

The accelerator reaffirms Astra’s strategic investments in Korea, including its HQ launch and $100M fund, while aligning with Solana’s vision for mass adoption. Applications for AMS’s first cohort will open soon.

About Astra Fintech

Astra Fintech is a Canada-based blockchain finance leader revolutionizing FinFra by bridging traditional and decentralized payments. As a strategic Solana ecosystem partner backed by Multicoin LPs, we deliver secure, borderless PayFi solutions while driving innovation through investments in next-gen financial infrastructure.

X: https://x.com/AstraFintech

About MixMarvel

MixMarvel is the world's leading blockchain content incubation platform and creator community supported by strong eco solutions and an investment arm. It has been connecting metaverse entrepreneurs, investors and mass users since 2017.

Contact:

Connie

contact@astra.holdings

