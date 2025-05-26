Siili Solutions Plc: Decision to Commence Share Buyback Programme

Siili Solutions Plc Stock Exchange Release 26 May 2025 at 15:30 EEST

The Board of Directors of Siili Solutions Plc (“Siili” or the “Company”) has resolved to commence the repurchase of the Company’s own shares based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 8 April 2025. The Company may repurchase a maximum of 31,000 shares in one or several instalments, corresponding to approximately 0.38% of the Company’s total number of shares, which amounts to 8,140,263 shares.



Based on the closing price on the trading day preceding the date of this release, the maximum total consideration for the repurchase corresponds to approximately 193,000 euros.



At the time of this release, the Company holds a total of 689 of its own shares.



The repurchases will be carried out using the Company’s distributable equity. The shares will be acquired through public trading arranged by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition.



The repurchases will be conducted in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.



The Company has appointed Nordea to execute the repurchases in accordance with applicable price and volume limits and other applicable terms. The Company has the right to discontinue the repurchases at any time. The repurchases will commence no earlier than 1 June 2025 and end no later than 31 July 2025.



The repurchases will be executed otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders. The repurchased shares are intended to be used for fulfilments under Siili’s share-based incentive plans, which constitutes a weighty financial reason for the directed repurchase of own shares.



The Board of Directors has been authorised to decide on the repurchase of up to 814,000 shares in total. The authorisation is valid until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting, however no longer than until 30 June 2026.

Siili Solutions in brief:

Siili Solutions Plc is a forerunner in AI-powered digital development. Siili is the go-to partner for clients seeking growth, efficiency and competitive advantage through digital transformation. Our main markets are Finland, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Germany. Siili Solutions Plc’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. Siili has grown profitably since its founding in 2005. www.siili.com