South Brisbane, Australia, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As U.S. crypto investors reflect on the collapse of the “Crypto Genius” project recently reported by CNN , a far more pressing question is emerging: in a market defined by volatility and risk, how can investors secure consistent and reliable returns?

The answer lies in cloud mining—specifically through platforms like FioBit , a licensed and intelligent Bitcoin and Dogecoin cloud mining provider that’s redefining what it means to earn from crypto. With the potential to generate up to $4,960 per day, FioBit offers fixed, predictable income models insulated from price swings.





Crypto Investment Doesn’t Have to Be a High-Risk Game — Cloud Mining Makes Stable Returns Possible

The U.S. crypto scene has evolved from wild speculation to cautious strategy. Following a series of collapses like the “Crypto Genius” case exposed by CNN, investors are shifting focus from volatile trading to models offering greater certainty.

Cloud mining stands out as one of the few methods that continues generating profits—even when the market drops. Choosing the right cloud mining provider is crucial.

Fixed Daily Profits, Zero Volatility, Principal Returned at Maturity

FioBit offers short-term fixed-income contracts with guaranteed daily profits. Unlike variable-yield platforms, every FioBit contract includes profit protection, meaning users receive the same returns regardless of token price movement.

The following illustrates the potential profit you can achieve.

Featured Mining Plans (BTC/ETH/DOGE/LTC/BCH/USDT Supported):

$600 / 2-day plan : $16.80 daily profit, $33.60 total, ROI 2.8% – principal refunded

: $16.80 daily profit, $33.60 total, ROI 2.8% – principal refunded $3,600 / 5-day plan : $126.00 daily profit, $630.00 total, ROI 3.5% – principal refunded

: $126.00 daily profit, $630.00 total, ROI 3.5% – principal refunded $7,800 / 6-day plan: $312.00 daily profit, $1,872.00 total, ROI 4% – principal refunded

Profits are automatically paid out every 24 hours, and users can withdraw at any time.

FioBit Breaks the Mold — Mining Without Hardware, Risks, or Complexity

Traditional mining involves high equipment costs, tech-heavy setups, and unpredictable maintenance expenses. FioBit eliminates all of that. With no hardware or technical knowledge required, users simply sign up and start mining with a smartphone or computer.

FioBit’s built-in AI mining engine automatically selects the most efficient DOGE or BTC strategy, ensuring optimized performance 24/7. Payments are accepted in USD, DOGE, BTC, and USDT, and the platform supports English and multilingual interfaces, with 24/7 U.S. customer support.

Why U.S. Investors Are Turning to FioBit

Regulated and Secure : Compliant with ASIC (Australia) and MSB (U.S.), ensuring capital protection

: Compliant with ASIC (Australia) and MSB (U.S.), ensuring capital protection No Technical Barrier : One-click mining with no equipment required

: One-click mining with no equipment required Short-Term, Fast Return : Contracts as short as 2 days offer quick, manageable profit cycles

: Contracts as short as 2 days offer quick, manageable profit cycles Principal Guarantee : 100% refund at contract completion

: 100% refund at contract completion Stable Profits: AI mining shields users from market fluctuations

After CNN’s Wake-Up Call, FioBit Provides the Stability Investors Are Looking For

The fallout from “Crypto Genius” sparked renewed debate around safety, yield, and transparency in crypto. While many platforms over-promised and under-delivered, FioBit has quietly built a track record of credibility, delivering to over 1.5 million users globally with daily settlements exceeding $2 million.

In an era of hype and headlines, FioBit offers something rare: real output, real protection, and real income.

How to Start Mining DOGE & BTC with FioBit in the U.S.

Visit the official site: https://www.fiobit.com Register using your phone or email (no KYC required) Claim your $100 mining bonus and choose a contract Activate your plan and receive daily profits automatically Withdraw earnings or reinvest—flexible, secure, seamless

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.