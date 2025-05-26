Atico Mining Signs New 30-Year Title for El Roble Mine and Receives Ruling Clarification from Tribunal

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atico Mining Corporation (the “Company” or “Atico”) (TSX.V: ATY | OTC: ATCMF) is pleased to announce that further to the News Release on April 10th 2025, it has now signed the new 30-year mining title with the Colombian National Mining Agency (“NMA”) for the El Roble mine.

“The new 30-year title is very positive for the Company as it significantly de risks the El Roble operation,” said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. “The new title also includes the ability to sell the previously pledged concentrate which will inject material liquidity to the Company. Together, these developments will allow us to improve the balance sheet position in the short term, fulfill our obligations, and focus on further extending the El Roble life of mine through an aggressive near-mine drill program currently on-going.”

Following several months of negotiations with the Company, the NMA has reached a decision to grant a new 30-year mining title to Minera El Roble in accordance with the preference right stated in the decree 2477 from 1986.

The new contract will fall under the current law for mining titles in Colombia, Law 685 from 2001, and will have all the requirements in it. It will also have additional contractual compensation fees for the Colombian State and a community relations expense, which the Company has been committed to in a discretionary way over the years.

At the time of the grating of the new title, Atico held approximately 5,000 wet metric tonnes of unsold concentrate in inventory as a security and guarantee to the NMA. The amount of concentrate held as security is reduced proportionally every time the Company makes a payment, and the obligation is reduced. At recent metal prices, the approximate value of this concentrate is US$2000 per dry metric tonne. The granting of the new title includes releasing of the pledge over concentrate held in inventory. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the previously pledged concentrate sale to add liquidity to the operation and significantly reduce its liabilities.

Further to the News Release dated March 10th 2025, the Company has received on April 9th, clarification from the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce on the ruling it announced on March 7th 2025. The Tribunal stated that the US$12 million which the Company had already paid through its payment plan until that date, shall be adjusted for inflation and related interest. At the same time, it instructed the company and the NMA to agree on the continuation of the original payment plan, which was agreed by both parties on May 12th. Additionally, on May 5th 2025 the Company paid approximately US$3M as per the payment plan, further reducing the obligation with the NMA. The remaining approximately US$10.7 million will be paid to the NMA in accordance with the payment plan schedule during 2025 and 2026.

