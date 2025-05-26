India Diagnostic Laboratories Market Report 2025-2030: Digital Innovation and Personalized Care Transform the Landscape

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diagnostic Laboratories Market in India (2025 - 2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diagnostic laboratories market in India was valued at INR 1.54 Trn in FY 2024. It is expected to reach INR 2.98 Trn by FY 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~11.70% during the FY 2025 - FY 2030 period.

India's diagnostic laboratory market is poised for substantial growth, driven by rising healthcare awareness, technological advancements, and a growing burden of chronic diseases. The sector is a key component of the healthcare system, facilitating early disease detection and treatment planning. Government initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and increased foreign investments are expected to further boost this market. The industry is seeing rapid digitization, enhancing accessibility to quality diagnostic services across both urban and rural areas.



Factors such as an aging population, increased disposable income, and the shift towards preventive healthcare are fueling growth. The sector comprises both standalone laboratories and hospital-based diagnostic centers, with In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) playing a crucial role in market expansion. The government's push for local manufacturing, coupled with the PLI 2.0 scheme, aims to enhance domestic production capabilities. India is also a leading hub for medical tourism, contributing to the rising demand for high-quality diagnostics.



Market segmentation:



India's diagnostic laboratories market comprises two segments: pathology and radiology Pathology services, including biochemistry, hematology, and microbiology, dominate the market. The IVD sector, covering RT-PCR, ELISA, and molecular diagnostics, is projected to grow significantly due to increasing demand for early disease detection.

The radiology segment, covering X-rays, MRI, CT scans, and ultrasound, is witnessing technological advancements. Digital imaging and AI-powered diagnostics are streamlining operations. The Make in India initiative has encouraged domestic manufacturing of high-end imaging equipment, reducing dependency on imports. Tele-radiology services are gaining traction, allowing specialists to analyze scans remotely, particularly in rural areas.



Market trends:



The Indian diagnostic laboratories market is undergoing significant transformation, driven by the adoption of digital technologies and a shift towards personalized healthcare. The rise of AI-powered diagnostics, cloud-based platforms, and wearable technology is enhancing test accuracy, speed, and accessibility. Preventive healthcare is gaining traction, with increasing demand for genetic testing, early cancer screening, and wellness packages.

Government and private investments, including the PLI scheme and FDI policies, are fostering local manufacturing of diagnostic equipment, reducing reliance on imports and lowering costs. Point-of-care (POC) testing is expanding, providing quick, cost-effective diagnostics in remote areas, while home-based testing is becoming mainstream, supported by mobile sample collection and AI-driven analysis. These trends are collectively shaping a more efficient and patient-centric diagnostic ecosystem in India.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market Definition and Structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. India Diagnostic Laboratories Market Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Growth Forecast Based on Value (FY 2022 - FY 2030e)

4.2. India Diagnostic Laboratories Market Segmentation -Based on Diagnostic Test Type

4.3. Region-wise Labs Accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL)

4.4. Regulatory Bodies of Diagnostics Labs Market in India

4.5. Distribution of Diagnostics Labs in India (FY 2023)



Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

5.1. India Diagnostic Laboratories Market Segmentation - Based on Diagnostic Test Type

5.2. Pathology Market Size and Growth Forecast (FY2022 - FY2030e)

5.3. Radiology Market Size and Growth Forecast (FY 2022 - FY 2030e)



Chapter 6: Market Influencers

6.1. Market Drivers

6.2. Market Challenges



Chapter 7: Market Trends

7.1. Key Market Trends



Chapter 8: Government Initiatives

8.1. Favorable Government Initiatives



Chapter 9: Competitive landscape

9.1. Dr. Lal Pathlabs Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

Note: Financial information has been covered only for public companies.

9.2. Metropolis Healthcare Limited

9.3. Suraksha Diagnostic Limited

9.4. Thyrocare Technologies Limited

9.5. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Limited

9.6. Agilus Diagnostics Limited

9.7. Apollo Diagnostics

9.8. MEDall Healthcare Private Limited

9.9. RedCliffe Labs



Chapter 10: Recent developments

