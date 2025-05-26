India Diabetes Care Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: Insulin Segment Leads India's Expanding Diabetes Market as Pharma Giants Scale Up Production

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Care Market in India (2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diabetes care market in India was valued at INR 1.25 trillion in 2024 and is expected to reach INR 1.87 trillion by 2030 expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.96% during the 2025 - 2030 period.

India has the second-highest number of diabetes cases globally, with a rapidly increasing prevalence due to lifestyle changes, urbanization, and genetic predisposition. The diabetes care market in India is expanding significantly, driven by rising healthcare awareness, technological advancements, and government initiatives. Between 2025 and 2030, the market is expected to witness robust growth, with a surge in demand for diabetes management solutions, including digital health platforms, insulin delivery devices, and non-invasive glucose monitoring systems.



The market is fuelled by an increasing patient pool, improved healthcare infrastructure, and innovative product offerings. As of 2025, over 100 million Indians are expected to be diagnosed with diabetes, creating a multi-billion-dollar market for diabetes management solutions. The insulin segment dominates the market, with leading pharmaceutical companies such as Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Biocon expanding their manufacturing capabilities. Digital health solutions, including AI-powered glucose monitoring and telemedicine platforms, are gaining traction. The Government of India's Ayushman Bharat scheme and National Digital Health Mission (NDHM) are facilitating better access to diabetes care, further accelerating market growth.



Market influencers:



The diabetes care market in India is influenced by several drivers and challenges shaping its growth trajectory. Key market drivers include government initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and the expansion of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), which has simplified procurement for diabetes-related medical devices in public healthcare settings. The rising prevalence of diabetes, projected to reach 136 million cases by 2030, is creating a surge in demand for advanced diabetes management solutions.

Additionally, technological advancements, including AI-powered glucose monitoring and wearable insulin pumps, are transforming diabetes care by offering real-time tracking and personalized treatment plans. The expansion of private healthcare providers and specialty diabetes clinics across India is also strengthening the market by improving accessibility to care.



However, the market faces significant challenges. The high cost of advanced diabetes management solutions, such as continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices and automated insulin delivery systems, limits adoption among middle- and lower-income populations. Despite efforts like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojana, which aims to provide affordable medicines, rural areas still struggle with limited access to specialized diabetes care. Moreover, regulatory hurdles, including lengthy approval processes for new diabetes drugs and devices, slow down innovation and market entry for international and domestic players. These factors present both opportunities and obstacles for stakeholders in the diabetes care industry.



Market trends:



The diabetes care market in India is experiencing significant trends that are shaping its future. One key trend is the rise of digital therapeutics, with AI-driven mobile applications such as BeatO and Wellthy Therapeutics gaining traction. These apps integrate real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and virtual consultations, enhancing diabetes management and patient engagement. Another emerging trend is the shift towards home-based diabetes care, driven by increased adoption of self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices and telemedicine services, especially post-pandemic. This trend is improving accessibility to diabetes care solutions beyond urban centers.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market Definition and Structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. Diabetes Care Market in India - An Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Growth Forecast Based on Value (2024 - 2030e)



Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market Growth Drivers

5.2. Market Challenges



Chapter 6: Market Opportunities

6.1. Unlocking Growth Potential in Rural Diabetes Care

6.2. Public-private partnerships (PPP) Driving Growth in Diabetes Care in India



Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Key Initiatives by the Government that Support the Diabetes Care Market in India



Chapter 8: Market Trends

8.1. Key Market Trends



Chapter 9: Competitive landscape

9.1. Novartis India Limited

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

9.2. Sanofi India Limited

9.3. USV Private Limited

9.4. BD India Private Limited

9.5. Eli Lilly and Company (India) Private Limited

9.6. Health Arx Technologies Private Limited

9.7. India Medtronic Private Limited

9.8. Merck India

9.9. Novo Nordisk India Private Limited

9.10. Roche Products (India) Private Limited



Chapter 10: Emerging Startups

10.1. Emerging Start-ups in India's Diabetes Care Market



Chapter 11: Recent Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ctgext

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.