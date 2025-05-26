Enhans Joins Palantir's Startup Fellowship as Korea's Sole AI-Native Startup

SEOUL, KOREA, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enhans, a South Korean startup specializing in vertical commerce AI agents, has been selected for the Startup Fellowship organized by Palantir Technologies. Among 25 companies chosen worldwide, Enhans is the only participant from Korea. This selection recognizes the company's technical leadership, strong execution capabilities, and potential to lead the next generation of AI-native companies.





Palantir, a software company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is known for solving some of the world's most complex data challenges in collaboration with government agencies and Fortune 500 companies across sectors such as manufacturing and finance. Through its platforms, Foundry and the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP), Palantir enables real-time data integration, analysis, and operational decision-making at scale. The company describes its mission as launching a new wave of "AI-native unicorns."

This 'Startup Fellowship 000' includes 25 promising startups selected worldwide, with Enhans standing as the sole participant from South Korea. Palantir introduced the program with the statement, "The future is here. Launching a wave of AI-native unicorns," and shared the following message with Enhans: "Being selected into the Startup Fellowship is an incredible accomplishment and a pivotal moment in the startup journey."

Through this batch, Enhans will collaborate closely with Palantir engineers to enhance its vertical AI agents built on the Large Action Model (LAM), by integrating them with Palantir's platforms, Foundry and the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP). At the end of the program in late June, Enhans will present its AIP-powered product in a showcase event attended by Palantir leadership, Fortune 50 executives, and global investors. Beyond technical integration, the collaboration is expected to help Enhans validate its global scalability and lay the groundwork for future strategic partnerships.

Seunghyun Lee, CEO of Enhans, emphasized the strategic significance of the collaboration. "This fellowship is not only a validation of our technology, but a global recognition of our capacity to drive disruptive innovation in enterprise AI," he said.

He continued, "Through this collaboration with Palantir, we intend to present real-world AI use cases that redefine how commerce operates and establish a new global standard for execution-focused agent technologies."

Enhans's participation highlights the growing demand for AI systems that not only interpret data, but also act on it. As digital commerce continues to increase in speed and complexity, autonomous agents capable of adaptive decision-making are becoming essential infrastructure across global markets.

