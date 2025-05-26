Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market Report 2025, Featuring Najran Mineral Water, Pure Beverages, Nestle, Danone, Bestone Water, Primo Brands, Just Goods, Aēras, Eska & more

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market was valued at USD 2.31 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.09 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 9.99%.

This market is witnessing substantial growth driven by rising health consciousness, which is shifting consumer preferences away from sugary beverages toward healthier hydration options like bottled water.

The country’s arid climate, water scarcity, and limited freshwater resources make bottled water a daily necessity. Rapid urbanization, population growth, and seasonal demand from pilgrims and tourists visiting religious sites further contribute to market expansion. Government efforts to improve access to clean drinking water, along with advancements in distribution and packaging, are enhancing product availability and appeal. Additionally, the presence of both global and domestic brands has diversified the product range, offering consumers a variety of choices, including still, carbonated, premium, and functional water options.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Harsh Climate Across the Region

The intensifying climate conditions in Saudi Arabia are a key driver for bottled water consumption. Characterized by soaring temperatures, minimal rainfall, and recurrent drought conditions, the Kingdom ranks among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the Gulf. As of 2024, the country is experiencing warming at a pace 50% faster than the global average for the Northern Hemisphere.

These extreme environmental factors have elevated the importance of safe, reliable hydration. Bottled water is not just a convenience but a necessity in such conditions, particularly during prolonged summer months. The strain on conventional water sources has further highlighted the role of bottled water as a primary hydration solution, especially in regions with limited infrastructure. The ongoing impact of climate change is expected to intensify demand, reinforcing bottled water as an essential commodity for both residents and visitors across Saudi Arabia.

Key Market Challenges

Intense Market Competition

The Saudi bottled water industry faces considerable challenges due to market saturation and high competition. A wide array of local and international brands compete across various price segments, from economy to premium, creating a highly competitive landscape. This has led to pricing pressures and frequent price wars, squeezing profit margins, especially for smaller and mid-sized players. Established global companies are expanding their footprint, offering differentiated products such as functional or mineral-enriched water, which raises the bar for innovation. Meanwhile, consumer preferences are shifting toward sustainable packaging and added-value offerings, requiring ongoing investment in R&D and marketing. To remain competitive, companies must strengthen distribution networks, improve supply chain efficiency, and enhance brand loyalty - factors that are critical in navigating a fast-evolving market.

Key Market Trends

Demand for Functional and Premium Water

A significant trend in the Saudi Arabia bottled water market is the growing preference for functional and premium offerings. Consumers are increasingly looking for bottled water products that provide health benefits beyond hydration. Functional waters infused with electrolytes, vitamins, and natural minerals are becoming popular among fitness-conscious individuals and wellness-focused consumers.

Additionally, premium water sourced from natural springs or featuring unique compositions is gaining traction due to perceived quality and exclusivity. This shift is fueled by rising disposable incomes and a broader lifestyle trend toward high-quality, health-oriented consumption. Companies are responding by diversifying their product portfolios and launching targeted innovations to meet this demand. Premiumization and health-focused enhancements are thus key strategies driving differentiation and value creation in the competitive bottled water segment.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market, by Product Type:

Still Bottled Water

Carbonated Bottled Water

Others

Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market, by Capacity:

Less than 1L

1L-2L

More than 2L

Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market, by Packaging Material:

Glass

Plastic

Others

Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market, by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market, by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Saudi Arabia Bottled Water Market, by Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

