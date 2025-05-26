Ballast Water Treatment Market to Exceed USD 12.46 Billion by 2032, at 7.78% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ballast Water Treatment Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Ballast Water Treatment Market Size was valued at USD 6.88 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.46 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 7.78% over the forecast period 2025-2032.”

Ballast Water Treatment Market Growth and Technological Advancements

The ballast water treatment market is growing considerably due to the growing concerns towards environment, and stringent environmental regulations for ballast water discharge. With Ballast Water Management Convention amendments taking effect in February 2025, specific guidance on ballast water operations reinforce regulatory compliance. The market is observing dramatic technological advancements like UV and electro chlorination systems to enhance the treatment efficiency. In April 2024, Optimarin AS took over De Nora UV's business and thereby enhanced product portfolio in the ballast water treatment Market. Also, new treatment alternatives- InTankFITT®Container by Scieneco/FAST, UniBallast - offer filterless, portable treatments to facilitating regulatory compliance and ease of operation.

The U.S. Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market size was USD 1.00 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.76% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

Get a Sample Report of Ballast Water Treatment Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6905





Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Alfa Laval

Wärtsilä Corporation

Xylem Inc

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Calgon Carbon Corporation (A Segment of Kuraray Co. Ltd.)

Ecochlor Inc.

GE Vernova

Hitachi Ltd.

Veolia Water Technologies

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Ballast Water Treatment System Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 6.88 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 12.46 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.78% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation •By Application (Stationary, Portable)

•By Capacity (Below 250 cubic meters per hour, 250 -500 cubic meters per hour, 501-750 cubic meters per hour, 751-1000 cubic meters per hour, Above 1000 cubic meters per hour)

•By Vessel Type (Bulk Carriers, Oil Tankers, Container Ships, General Cargo Ships, Gas Carriers, Cruise Ships)

•By System Type (Filtration, Chemical Disinfection, UV Treatment, Deoxygenation, Heat Treatment, Ultrasonic Treatment, Others) Key Drivers • Stringent International Environmental Regulations Propel the Demand for Advanced Ballast Water Treatment Solutions Globally.



• Technological Advancements in Compact and Energy-Efficient Systems Offer New Growth Opportunities Across Vessel Types.

Purchase Single User PDF of Ballast Water Treatment Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6905

Global Ballast Water Treatment Market Analysis by Application, Capacity, Vessel Type, and System Type

By Application

The stationary segment dominated the ballast water treatment market in 2024, capturing 72.54% of the revenue share, as a large number of installations on huge vessels such as cargo ships and tankers may give rise to this trend. The likes of Veolia and Coldharbour Marine are also front runners in this technology, with large capacity, fixed systems providing electro chlorination or gas-based solutions.

The portable segment is forecasted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.97% from 2025 to 2032, owing to increased demand for modular and customised systems. These devices offer cost-effective, temporary, or retrofit methods of ballast water treatment, addressing the need for adaptable treatment technologies, such as that offered by UniBallast’s InTankFITT Container.

By Capacity

The 250–500 cubic meters per hour segment led the ballast water treatment market in 2024, capturing the largest revenue share of 28.99%, holding the highest market share of 28.99%, in terms of market value due to its applicability for mid-sized ships that demand high capacity, yet flexible treatment systems. Efficient UV and electro chlorination solutions are now offered in this range by suppliers such as Auramarine and Optimarin AS.

The under 250 cubic meters per hour segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.69% during the forecast period, on account of growing retrofit needs for smaller ships and support vessels. Companies like MH Systems Inc and GenSys GmbH concentrate on small, portable systems for ships short of space.

By Vessel Type

In 2024, Bulk Carriers led the ballast water treatment market with a 34.73% share, as they required large volumes of ballast water for cargo loading. Specialised, large-scale, gas-based and UV treatment systems for bulk carriers have been developed by Coldharbour Marine Ltd and Hyde Marine Inc, among others.

The Container Ship segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.90% from 2025 to 2032, due to rising international trade and fleet modernization. Companies including Veolia and Optimarin AS are developing modular, energy-saving ballast water treatment plants that allow real-time monitoring and automation that are suitable to install in container ships.

By System Type

In 2024, the Filtration segment dominated the ballast water treatment market with a 29.25% share, owing to its effective combination with technologies such as UV and chemical disinfection. Companies like Evac and Auramarine Ltd. have developed sophisticated multi stage filtration systems that can successfully eliminate sediments, and marine life.

The Deoxygenation segment is projected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 9.40% from 2025 to 2032, owing to chemical free and resistant of corrosion. Cold harbour Marine Ltd and GenSys GmbH have introduced low maintenance gas-based deoxygenation systems for large vessels.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Ballast Water Treatment Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6905

Ballast Water Treatment Market Regional Overview: Asia Pacific Dominance and Emerging Growth in North America and Latin America

In 2024, the Asia Pacific region dominated the ballast water treatment market with a 39.20% revenue share, due to the extensive shipbuilding activities seen in major APAC countries including China, Japan, and South Korea, in 2024. Businesses like Hyde Marine Inc. and Damen Shipyards Group are broadening product range in the region concentrating on high-flow UV systems and electrolysis-based on-site generated electro chlorination technologies.

North America is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.59% from 2025 to 2032, supported by stringent U.S. Coast Guard ballast water discharge regulations. Firms like Optimarin AS and NEI Treatment Systems have developed compact, flexible systems tailored for U.S. vessels.

Europe, led by countries such as Germany, maintains a strong market presence due to stringent environmental legislation, a strong maritime industry and being one of the earliest adopters of treatment technologies.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to see steady growth driven by port expansions and increased maritime trade in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Latin America, particularly Brazil and Argentina, is growing rapidly due to fleet modernization, rising traffic, and stricter ballast water management enforcement.

Recent Developments:

In May 2025, Alfa Laval will showcase its latest marine technologies at Nor-Shipping 2025, focusing on energy transition, vessel efficiency, ocean protection, and digitalization. The company emphasizes solutions that support the shipping industry’s decarbonization efforts.

Table of Contents - Major Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Port-based Treatment Statistics

5.2 Operational Cost Trends

5.3 Adoption Rate by Vessel Type

5.4 Port Readiness Index

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Ballast Water Treatment Market Segmentation, by Application

8. Ballast Water Treatment Market Segmentation, by Capacity

9. Ballast Water Treatment Market Segmentation, by Vessel Type

10. Ballast Water Treatment Market Segmentation, by System Type

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Read Other Related Reports:

North America Commands 45% Share of Global Water Quality Monitoring Systems Market in 2023, Driven by Infrastructure, Innovation, and Policy Push

U.S. Water-Based Heating & Cooling Systems Market to Hit $7.11 Billion in 2023, Driven by Sustainable Building Demand

United States Digital Water Market to Surpass USD 3.35 Billion by 2032, Driven by 9.99% CAGR Growth