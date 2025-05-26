Biotic Ingredients Market to Surpass $9.5B by 2030, Driven by Postbiotic Innovations

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biotic Ingredients Industry, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The biotics industry has witnessed a remarkable transformation in recent years, driven by rapid innovations in each biotics segment: probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics.



Consumer awareness of probiotic benefits, innovations, and favorable regulatory developments in Europe drive the segment's growth. Increasing consumer awareness of the therapeutic benefits of a high-fiber diet is a crucial growth propeller for prebiotics. In 2021, the International Scientific Association for Probiotics and Prebiotics published the consensus definition of postbiotics, which enhanced clarity for researchers and industry stakeholders. This drives product innovation and market expansion in the postbiotics space.



While probiotics and prebiotics remain vital components of the biotic ingredients industry, the postbiotics segment will likely drive the most growth during the forecast period due to its strong technical parameters and as research continues to unveil their potential beyond gut and immune health areas.



By application, microbiome-friendly functional food and beverages will demand the most biotic ingredients during the forecast period due to the substantial use of prebiotics in the industry. Another reason is advancements in research and innovative biotic ingredient offerings by manufacturers, such as postbiotics and spore-forming probiotics.



Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the demand for biotic ingredients because of consumer awareness of preventive healthcare, increasing disposable income, fast-growing economies, and favorable regulatory environment. North America and Europe are the other major markets for biotic ingredients due to high consumer spending on dietary supplements in North America and the massive food and beverage industry in Europe.

The revenue estimate for the base year 2022 is $5.84 billion with a CAGR of 6.5% for the study period from 2022 to 2030.

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Biotic Ingredients Industry

Geopolitical Chaos

Despite inflationary pressures, the demand for biotic ingredients remained strong from 2022 to 2024.

For example, Chr. Hansen (now Novozymes), a probiotics market leader, reported a 17% organic sales growth in health and nutrition sector in 2022.

Similarly, leading prebiotics manufacturer Beneo found that consumers prioritize product efficacy and proven health claims over price when choosing prebiotic products, even amid rising living expenses.

Companies in this market will need to remain wary of inflationary pressure by offering reliable and science-backed claims to sustain premium positioning even in challenging financial times.

Disruptive Technologies

The biotics industry still faces formulation challenges in the more established product categories of viable and non-spore-forming probiotics. Currently, the most compelling innovations in the industry that can combat these challenges are prebiotics and spore-forming probiotics.

Prebiotics manufacturers focus on reducing dosage requirements to develop more novel formats; for instance, OptiBiotix offers Opti005, and FrieslandCampina offers Biotis GOS-OP High Purity. Both ingredients can significantly increase the beneficial gut microbial load at low dosages.

Disruptive new technologies can overcome the challenges associated with established biotics industry products. However, research is necessary to scientifically back claims of health benefits. Ingredient manufacturers should continue prioritizing R&D to support product innovations and formulations.

Transformative Megatrends

Several megatrends are having a transformative impact on the biotics industry. Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming all industries, and this is no different. The human microbiome is incredibly complex, and the use of AI-driven systems to identify, characterize, and research microbial strains is likely to gain momentum in the probiotics and postbiotics space.

Personalization is a rapidly growing trend in the nutrition industry. Personalization technology is gaining momentum in the biotics industry, with microbiome testing kits, tailored probiotics, and AI-assisted programs offering consumers customized solutions.

All these megatrends can potentially disrupt existing market participants and present significant opportunities for growth.

To stay competitive and meet the demand for innovative and effective solutions, options available to companies include investing in technology advancements, using data for personalized products, and developing new services.

Scope of Analysis

The research scope includes biotic ingredients like probiotics, prebiotics, and postbiotics that help maintain a healthy human microbiome and prevent the growth of pathogenic microorganisms.

The study analyzes each biotic ingredient type with respect to application, health benefits, and region. The scope and segmentation of application and health benefits vary for each type of biotic ingredient, depending on its market landscape.

Probiotics segmentation

By application: Dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, infant nutrition, medical food, and pharmaceuticals

By health benefit: Gut/Digestive health, immune health, brain health, metabolic health, beauty-from-within, sports nutrition, women's health (vaginal and urinary health, reproductive health), bone and joint health, and others (oral and eye health)

Prebiotics segmentation

By application: Dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, infant nutrition, and medical food

By health benefit: Gut/Digestive health, immune health, brain health, metabolic health, beauty-from-within, sports nutrition, women's health (vaginal and urinary health, reproductive health), and bone and joint health

Postbiotics segmentation

By application: Dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, infant nutrition, and pharmaceuticals

By health benefit: Gut/Digestive health, immune health, brain health, metabolic health, and others (women's health, eye health, and beauty-from-within)

Growth Drivers

Research innovations drive the evolution of the gut microbiome industry.

Rising consumer awareness about probiotic benefits, innovations, and favorable regulatory developments in Europe drive the market growth of probiotics.

Increasing awareness of a high-fiber diet linked to therapeutic benefits among consumers is a key growth propeller for prebiotics.

ISAPP's publication of the consensus definition of postbiotics enhanced clarity for researchers and industry stakeholders, driving product innovation and market expansion.

Changes in government policies in China boost demand for biotic ingredients.

Growth Restraints

The declining birth rate globally and frequent infant formula recalls in the United States impact the growth of the infant nutrition industry and the demand for biotic ingredients.

The lack of harmonized regulation for biotic ingredients in EU countries hinders market growth in the region.

Lack of clear understanding and knowledge about biotic ingredients globally is restricting market growth.

