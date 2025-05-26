Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Commercial Vehicle Markets Report 2025 Featuring Daimler, Mitsubishi Fuso, Hino, Isuzu, Scania, and SinoTruk

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Vehicle (CV) Market, Gulf Cooperation Council, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

GCC nations are actively reducing their reliance on oil-driven economies, recognizing the need for diversification as populations grow and oil resources alone cannot sustain future development. From 2011 to 2021, fossil fuel dependency saw a decline, with the UAE leading the shift by reducing oil's share to less than 30% of its GDP by 2023. Economic growth is forecasted at 2.4% in 2024 and 4.7% in 2025, fueled by oil output recovery and diversification initiatives.

Key sectors driving this growth include real estate, tourism, manufacturing, and transportation. The region's strategic location and infrastructure enhancements in ports and logistics position it as a global transshipment hub. Rising middle-class wealth and changing consumer preferences further open avenues for sustainable development.



In recent years, the GCC commercial vehicle (CV) industry has shown consistent growth, driven by rising demand for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and the need for medium and heavy vehicles in infrastructure projects and freight transport. The region's dependence on vehicle imports highlights the opportunity for local manufacturing, which could reduce reliance on imports and promote exports, capitalizing on the GCC's strategic location and logistics capabilities. The truck market, primarily reliant on imports, includes major players such as Daimler, Mitsubishi Fuso, Hino, Isuzu, Scania, and SinoTruk. Saudi Arabia dominates the GCC market in automotive sales, parts imports, and re-exports. Additionally, Chinese and Indian automakers have gained significant traction due to competitive pricing and improved quality.



The GCC's shift towards economic diversification is fostering growth in sectors like construction, infrastructure, and industrialization. In Saudi Arabia, for example, tourism saw a 56% increase in international arrivals in 2023 compared to 2019, and the UAE's tourism sector is expected to grow by 4.9% annually until 2027.

Simultaneously, large infrastructure projects like the Neom Project, Jeddah Central, and the GCC Railway are propelling the demand for commercial vehicles. With ongoing investments in road, rail, and public transport systems, the commercial vehicle market in the region is projected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in the Commercial Vehicle Market

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Vehicle Industry

Ecosystem: Growth Environment

Scope of Analysis

Research Methodology

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Regional Segmentation

GCC: Economic Overview

GCC: Economic Outlook Assumptions

GCC: Automotive Overview

GCC: CV Snapshot

GCC: Trends Affecting the Automotive Sector

Competitive Environment

Growth Generator

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Key Forecast Criteria

Revenue Forecast

Sales Forecast

Sales by Country

Sales by Vehicle Type

VIO Forecast

Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country: Saudi Arabia

Growth Metrics

Saudi Arabian CV Market Trends

Saudi Arabian CV OEM Development

Saudi Arabian CV Regulations

Key Forecast Criteria

Sales Forecast

Sales by Vehicle Type

VIO Forecast

Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country: UAE

Growth Metrics

UAE CV Market Trends

UAE CV OEM Development

UAE CV Regulations

Key Forecast Criteria

Sales Forecast

Sales by Vehicle Type

VIO Forecast

Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country: Oman

Growth Metrics

Omani CV Market Trends

Omani CV OEM Development

Omani CV Regulations

Key Forecast Criteria

Sales Forecast

Sales by Vehicle Type

VIO Forecast

Growth Opportunity Analysis by Country: Kuwait

Growth Metrics

Kuwaiti CV Market Trends

Kuwaiti CV OEM Development

Kuwaiti CV Regulations

Key Forecast Criteria

Sales Forecast

Sales by Vehicle Type

VIO Forecast

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Increasing Telematics Adoption

Growth Opportunity 2: Adopting Low-/Zero-emission Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 3: Local Vehicle Manufacturing

Appendix

Company Profiles: Saudi Arabia

Company Profiles: UAE

Company Profiles: Oman

Company Profiles: Kuwait

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

