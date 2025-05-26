Lubricants Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Rising Demand for Synthetic and Bio-based Lubricants Drives Market Innovation

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lubricants Market by Base Oil Type, Product Type, End-use Industry - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lubricants market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 178.14 billion in 2025 to USD 204.10 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 2.8%.

This growth is fueled by rising demand for high-performance engines, increased usage in marine applications, and enhanced refinery capabilities. Additionally, a shift towards synthetic and bio-based lubricants is becoming more pronounced as awareness about the environmental and health impacts of mineral oil-based options increases.







Engine Oil Leads the Market

Engine oil remains the dominant product type, as it is extensively used in both transportation and industrial sectors. Engine oil's crucial functions in maintaining efficiency and protecting engines have spurred technological advancements in formulation, leading to increased demand, especially with the rising production of automobiles and strict emission standards.



Transportation Sector Dominates

In 2024, the transportation industry was the largest end-use sector for lubricants. This is due to the sector's reliance on lubricants for efficient vehicle operation, from cars to airplanes. The demand is projected to grow, driven by the need for reliable transportation services and innovations in vehicle technologies requiring specialized lubrication solutions.



Middle East & Africa: A Growth Hotspot

The Middle East & Africa are projected to be the second fastest-growing regions, driven by strong economic growth, industrialization, and the automotive aftermarket. The region benefits from being a major oil producer, ensuring steady base oil supply for lubricant production. Infrastructure investments further enhance the region's market potential.



Key market players include Shell plc (UK), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), BP p.l.c. (UK), Chevron Corporation (US), PetroChina Company Limited (China), TotalEnergies SE (France), ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (Japan), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others.



Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the market by base oil type, product type, end-use industry, and region, providing estimations in volume and value. Insights into key players' strategies and market share analysis are covered, offering a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape and emerging trends.



This research provides multi-level analysis, including industry trends, competitive landscapes, and emerging high-growth segments. It offers insights into market drivers such as demand for high-performance engines and refinery expansions, while addressing challenges like environmental regulations and raw material pricing.

Market Penetration: Detailed information on top players' lubricant offerings.

Detailed information on top players' lubricant offerings. Key Drivers and Challenges: Analysis of factors such as demand from high-performance engines, limitations of electric vehicles, opportunities in bio-based lubricants, and environmental challenges.

Analysis of factors such as demand from high-performance engines, limitations of electric vehicles, opportunities in bio-based lubricants, and environmental challenges. Product Development: Insights into upcoming technologies and innovations.

Insights into upcoming technologies and innovations. Market Development: Assessment of emerging markets for lubricants.

Assessment of emerging markets for lubricants. Market Diversification: Information on new products, untapped regions, and recent developments.

Information on new products, untapped regions, and recent developments. Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares and strategies of leading players.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 390 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 178.14 billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 204.1 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Demand For High-Performance Engines And Rising Awareness of Oil Changes Increase in Supply of Group II And Group III Base Oil Emission And Fuel Efficiency Norms in Emerging Markets Increasing Use in Mining, Construction, Agriculture, And Marine Industries

Challenges Stringent Environmental Norms And Continuous Reforms By Governments Volatile Raw Material Prices

Opportunities Leveraging E-Commerce Industry To Increase Customer Reach Increasing Demand For Renewable Energy Growth in Demand For Bio-Based Lubricants



Case Study Analysis

Compressor Lubricant

Synthetic Lubricant

Hydraulic Fluids

Compressor Oil

Regulatory Landscape

Global: Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, And Other Organizations

Regulatory Framework International Maritime Organization (Imo) USEPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency) Petroleum And Explosives Safety Organization (Peso)



Impact of 2025 US Tariff - Lubricants Market

Key Tariff Rates

Price Impact Analysis

Impact On Country/Region

Company Profiles

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Totalenergies SE

Shell Plc

Chevron Corporation

BP p.l.c.

Petrochina Company Limited

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Eneos Holdings, Inc.

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

Fuchs SE

Enoc Company

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras)

PJSC Lukoil

PT Pertamina (Persero)

Eni S.p.A.

PJSC Rosneft Oil Company

Gazpromneft-SM LLC

Gulf Oil International Ltd.

Phillips 66

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co., Ltd.

Kluber Lubrication

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

Motul S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vxl1o5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment