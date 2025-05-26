Lubricants Market Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Rising Demand for Synthetic and Bio-based Lubricants Drives Market Innovation

Driving forces include rising demand for high-performance engines, increased marine applications, and enhanced refinery capabilities. There's also a rising preference for synthetic and bio-based lubricants due to health concerns over mineral oil-based counterparts. Engine oil remains the largest segment, pivotal in transportation and industrial use due to its role in enhancing engine efficiency. The transportation sector continues to dominate as the largest end-use industry due to its high lubricant demand for friction reduction and maintenance. Key players like Shell, Exxon Mobil, and BP are leading innovation and leveraging opportunities in emerging markets.

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lubricants Market by Base Oil Type, Product Type, End-use Industry - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lubricants market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 178.14 billion in 2025 to USD 204.10 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 2.8%.

This growth is fueled by rising demand for high-performance engines, increased usage in marine applications, and enhanced refinery capabilities. Additionally, a shift towards synthetic and bio-based lubricants is becoming more pronounced as awareness about the environmental and health impacts of mineral oil-based options increases.



Engine Oil Leads the Market

Engine oil remains the dominant product type, as it is extensively used in both transportation and industrial sectors. Engine oil's crucial functions in maintaining efficiency and protecting engines have spurred technological advancements in formulation, leading to increased demand, especially with the rising production of automobiles and strict emission standards.

Transportation Sector Dominates

In 2024, the transportation industry was the largest end-use sector for lubricants. This is due to the sector's reliance on lubricants for efficient vehicle operation, from cars to airplanes. The demand is projected to grow, driven by the need for reliable transportation services and innovations in vehicle technologies requiring specialized lubrication solutions.

Middle East & Africa: A Growth Hotspot

The Middle East & Africa are projected to be the second fastest-growing regions, driven by strong economic growth, industrialization, and the automotive aftermarket. The region benefits from being a major oil producer, ensuring steady base oil supply for lubricant production. Infrastructure investments further enhance the region's market potential.

Key market players include Shell plc (UK), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), BP p.l.c. (UK), Chevron Corporation (US), PetroChina Company Limited (China), TotalEnergies SE (France), ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (Japan), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others.

Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the market by base oil type, product type, end-use industry, and region, providing estimations in volume and value. Insights into key players' strategies and market share analysis are covered, offering a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape and emerging trends.

This research provides multi-level analysis, including industry trends, competitive landscapes, and emerging high-growth segments. It offers insights into market drivers such as demand for high-performance engines and refinery expansions, while addressing challenges like environmental regulations and raw material pricing.

  • Market Penetration: Detailed information on top players' lubricant offerings.
  • Key Drivers and Challenges: Analysis of factors such as demand from high-performance engines, limitations of electric vehicles, opportunities in bio-based lubricants, and environmental challenges.
  • Product Development: Insights into upcoming technologies and innovations.
  • Market Development: Assessment of emerging markets for lubricants.
  • Market Diversification: Information on new products, untapped regions, and recent developments.
  • Competitive Assessment: Evaluation of market shares and strategies of leading players.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages390
Forecast Period2025 - 2030
Estimated Market Value in 2025178.14 billion
Forecasted Market Value by 2030204.1 billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate2.8%
Regions CoveredGlobal



Key Topics Covered:

Market Dynamics

  • Drivers
    • Growing Demand For High-Performance Engines And Rising Awareness of Oil Changes
    • Increase in Supply of Group II And Group III Base Oil
    • Emission And Fuel Efficiency Norms in Emerging Markets
    • Increasing Use in Mining, Construction, Agriculture, And Marine Industries
  • Challenges
    • Stringent Environmental Norms And Continuous Reforms By Governments
    • Volatile Raw Material Prices
  • Opportunities
    • Leveraging E-Commerce Industry To Increase Customer Reach
    • Increasing Demand For Renewable Energy
    • Growth in Demand For Bio-Based Lubricants

Case Study Analysis

  • Compressor Lubricant
  • Synthetic Lubricant
  • Hydraulic Fluids
  • Compressor Oil

Regulatory Landscape

  • Global: Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, And Other Organizations
  • Regulatory Framework
    • International Maritime Organization (Imo)
    • USEPA (United States Environmental Protection Agency)
    • Petroleum And Explosives Safety Organization (Peso)

Impact of 2025 US Tariff - Lubricants Market

  • Key Tariff Rates
  • Price Impact Analysis
  • Impact On Country/Region

Company Profiles

  • Exxon Mobil Corporation
  • Totalenergies SE
  • Shell Plc
  • Chevron Corporation
  • BP p.l.c.
  • Petrochina Company Limited
  • China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation
  • Eneos Holdings, Inc.
  • Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
  • Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
  • Fuchs SE
  • Enoc Company
  • Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras)
  • PJSC Lukoil
  • PT Pertamina (Persero)
  • Eni S.p.A.
  • PJSC Rosneft Oil Company
  • Gazpromneft-SM LLC
  • Gulf Oil International Ltd.
  • Phillips 66
  • Indian Oil Corporation Limited
  • Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co., Ltd.
  • Kluber Lubrication
  • Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)
  • Motul S.A.

