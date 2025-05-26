Desktop, VoWLAN and DECT Phones Markets Report 2025: Growing Shift Toward Software-based Communication, BYOD, and AI-powered Tools Reshaping the industry - Forecast to 2031

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Desktop, VoWLAN and DECT Phones Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enterprise desktop and cordless phone market is in decline, although the rate of decline has slowed compared to previous years. In 2024, total revenue fell by 9.2% to $2.21 billion from $2.44 billion in 2023. Between 2024 and 2031, industry revenues are projected to decline at a compound annual growth rate of 3.2%.



A key challenge facing the industry is the commoditization of core products, which limits vendors' ability to raise prices despite ongoing investment in innovation. Enterprises are increasingly adopting software-based communication tools, BYOD policies, and portable speakerphones, reducing the need for traditional hardware. The shift to hybrid work environments and the integration of AI-powered communication tools are further reshaping the market.



Desktop and cordless phones must now offer more than basic PBX functions as businesses seek to integrate them into broader collaboration and workflow systems. The industry is also transforming, with some vendors exiting the market and others focusing on niche segments or specialized offerings, creating new growth opportunities.



Future market growth will primarily come from replacement or refresh cycles. Vendors can either increase their customer base or generate more revenue per customer. Customer expansion will be driven mainly by emerging regions such as Asia-Pacific and China, where demand for DECT and VoWLAN devices is rising due to limited telephony infrastructure.



Increasing revenue per customer remains a significant challenge. Even in segments experiencing growth in device numbers, revenues are not increasing at the same pace due to intense price competition, which creates opportunities for the industry to consolidate. Companies that adapt through strategic repositioning, targeted investments, and innovation will be better equipped to thrive in the evolving landscape.

Scope of Analysis

This research analyses the global desktop and cordless phone market.

Enterprise-grade phones included in this study are time division multiplexing (TDM) desktop phones, internet protocol (IP) desktop phones, digital enhanced cordless telecommunications (DECT) phones, and voice over wireless local area network (VoWLAN)/Wi-Fi phones.

Shipments are based on handset units.

Revenues represent manufacturer-level sales of endpoints to service providers, distributors, retailers, resellers, and other distribution channels, as well as direct sales to enterprise customers.

In the case of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) deals, revenues are attributed to the buyer that owns the copyright to the branding and intellectual property of the specific customized products instead of the original equipment manufacturer.

Primary and secondary information, in conjunction with internal databases, has been used to analyze the market and provide the observations and conclusions in this study.

Any previous-year(s) market size and market share estimates, if revised, are updated in this study.

Disruptive Technologies

Why:

Organizations are prioritizing flexibility and scalability in their communication platforms, which is reshaping the role of traditional desktop and cordless phones in communications deployments.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML)-powered features support a growing list of use cases in both enterprise and contact center environments.

Analyst Perspective:

Vendors must adapt their endpoints portfolios to benefit from potential refresh and acquisition of new devices as businesses migrate from on-premises to hosted/cloud-based communications within the next seven years.

Broadening endpoint integration with third-party communications and collaboration providers is essential for vendors to remain competitive.

Industry Convergence

Why:

The boundaries between telecom, IT, and smart home/office automation are blurring.

Tech giants (e.g., Microsoft, Zoom, Cisco) are integrating voice communication with collaboration tools, eliminating the need for dedicated phones.

The merger of telecom with AI, cloud, and cybersecurity is reshaping how businesses communicate.

Analyst Perspective:

Desktop and cordless phone devices must be able to work seamlessly with other business tools, such as CRM systems, video conferencing platforms, and collaboration software.

This will drive the need for devices that are integrated communication hubs.

Transformative Megatrends

Why:

The shift towards Unified Communication-as-a-Service (UCaaS) is creating a compelling reason for enterprises to converge their estates, enhancing the benefits of collaboration by integrating phone devices.

Organizations are continually evolving their work models, leading to changes in office space usage and impacting demand for devices.

Analyst Perspective:

To remain competitive, manufacturers must focus on developing devices with enhanced features, such as high-definition audio and video, noise cancellation, and integration within productivity applications.

There is a growing demand for specialized cordless phones in sectors where ruggedness and reliability are crucial.

Competitive Environment

Number of Competitors: 50 plus with revenue greater than $1.0 million.

50 plus with revenue greater than $1.0 million. Competitive Factors: Depth and breadth of product portfolio, component quality, audio quality, product reliability, advanced features, UCC integration, interoperability, application support, wireless range, customization options, price, connectivity options, customer service support, global presence, supply chain and channel network.

Depth and breadth of product portfolio, component quality, audio quality, product reliability, advanced features, UCC integration, interoperability, application support, wireless range, customization options, price, connectivity options, customer service support, global presence, supply chain and channel network. Key End-user Industry Verticals: Aerospace, automotive, education, finance, government, healthcare, hospitality, oil and gas, manufacturing, and retail.

Aerospace, automotive, education, finance, government, healthcare, hospitality, oil and gas, manufacturing, and retail. Leading Competitors: Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Cisco, Grandstream, Mitel, Poly, and Yealink.

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, Cisco, Grandstream, Mitel, Poly, and Yealink. Revenue Share of Top 5 Competitors: 50.4% (Base Year 2024).

50.4% (Base Year 2024). Other Notable Competitors: AudioCodes, Ascom, Avaya, Snom, Gigaset, Vtech Phones.

AudioCodes, Ascom, Avaya, Snom, Gigaset, Vtech Phones. Distribution Structure: Predominantly through and indirect network of distributors and channel partners.

Predominantly through and indirect network of distributors and channel partners. Notable Acquisitions and Mergers: Vtech Phones acquired Gigaset, NEC has exited the market.

Growth Drivers

Growth of UCaaS - cloud-based communication solutions are driving the need for organisations to invest in devices that integrate seamlessly with UCaaS platforms.

- cloud-based communication solutions are driving the need for organisations to invest in devices that integrate seamlessly with UCaaS platforms. Demand for secure and interference-free communication - legacy technologies (TDM and DECT) offer secure connectivity and low interference thanks to dedicated frequency, making them ideal for businesses concerned about reliability and cybersecurity.

- legacy technologies (TDM and DECT) offer secure connectivity and low interference thanks to dedicated frequency, making them ideal for businesses concerned about reliability and cybersecurity. Hybrid work and return to office programs - enterprises are adopting hybrid work models, requiring a mix of hot-desking, fixed workstations, and cordless communication solutions, as well as a variety of devices.

- enterprises are adopting hybrid work models, requiring a mix of hot-desking, fixed workstations, and cordless communication solutions, as well as a variety of devices. Increased adoption in healthcare and industrial sectors - DECT and enterprise IP phones are widely used in hospitals, warehouses, and manufacturing for reliable, hands-free, and interference-free communication.

- DECT and enterprise IP phones are widely used in hospitals, warehouses, and manufacturing for reliable, hands-free, and interference-free communication. Cost efficiency and total cost of ownership - Businesses are prioritizing low-cost devices that integrate seamlessly with existing IT infrastructure to reduce expenses.

Growth Restraints

Growth of softphones, mobile UC apps, and BYOD - Businesses are shifting to mobile UC apps and softphones, reducing reliance on DECT and desktop phones.

- Businesses are shifting to mobile UC apps and softphones, reducing reliance on DECT and desktop phones. Declining investment in proprietary wireless infrastructure - organizations are moving away from dedicated DECT infrastructure in favor of 5G-based communication, reducing demand for DECT phone deployments. 5G networks offer better scalability, broader coverage, and integration with smartphones, making them strong alternatives to cordless and, in some use cases, desktop phones.

- organizations are moving away from dedicated DECT infrastructure in favor of 5G-based communication, reducing demand for DECT phone deployments. 5G networks offer better scalability, broader coverage, and integration with smartphones, making them strong alternatives to cordless and, in some use cases, desktop phones. Security and cyber threat concerns - IP and SIP phones connected to enterprise networks are vulnerable to hacking, VoIP fraud, and eavesdropping, raising concerns about cybersecurity risks.

- IP and SIP phones connected to enterprise networks are vulnerable to hacking, VoIP fraud, and eavesdropping, raising concerns about cybersecurity risks. PSTN/ISDN shutdown accelerating VoIP adoption - the phase-out of PSTN and ISDN networks is driving businesses towards alternative communication types. While TDM devices will remain in legacy environments, their long-term decline is inevitable. Growth in IP phones is not offsetting the decline in TDM devices either.

- the phase-out of PSTN and ISDN networks is driving businesses towards alternative communication types. While TDM devices will remain in legacy environments, their long-term decline is inevitable. Growth in IP phones is not offsetting the decline in TDM devices either. Competition from AI driven virtual assistants and chatbots - AI powered virtual assistants and chatbots are reducing the need for phone-based interactions, especially in customer service and internal communication.

