Technology Opportunity Trends Report 2025: Explore the Impacts of Haptic Interfaces, Personality Computation, Quantified Self, Drone Inspection and Surveying, Contactless Hospitality, Empathetic AI

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profile Series: Technology (2nd Edition)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides a detailed exploration of specific opportunities born from the evolution of future trends, enabling clients to identify and prioritize the most impactful medium-to-long-term trends that will drive their business growth and transformation. As industries continue to navigate this landscape of change, understanding and harnessing these emerging trends becomes vital for maintaining competitive advantage. By delving into these dynamics, this report stands as an essential tool for businesses poised to adapt and thrive in an increasingly interconnected and technology-driven world.

In an era defined by the relentless progression of advanced technologies, a new study sheds light on trend opportunity profiles spanning pivotal sectors, including healthcare, aerospace and defense, industrial, mobility, business and financial services, FMCG, energy and environment, security, and retail. This comprehensive study identifies transformative trends that empower businesses to leverage modern technologies for innovation, providing actionable guidance on the implementation of these trends through illustrative use cases. Identifying growth opportunities in emerging business models, the report serves as a roadmap for strategic business transformation.



Highlights of the report include a focus on cutting-edge technologies that are redefining industry landscapes. Key innovations such as haptic technology promise to enhance touch-based user experiences significantly. The deployment of drones for precision monitoring showcases a new avenue of operational efficiency across sectors.

The report also emphasizes the rise of touchless customer experiences, particularly in the hospitality sector, heralding a new era of interaction. Moreover, advancements in artificial intelligence continually push the envelope, with innovations like emphatic AI operating as virtual agents and the deployment of AI/ML-powered sensor-based assessments to decode fundamental human behavior patterns.

Key Topics Covered:

Trend Opportunity Profiles

Haptic Interfaces

Personality Computation

Quantified Self

Drone Inspection and Surveying

Contactless Hospitality

Empathetic AI

Scoring Parameters

Disruption Index

Growth Index

Growth Opportunity Universe

Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS)

