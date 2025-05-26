Drain Cleaning Equipment Market Size to Surpass USD 4.08 Billion by 2031, Experiences Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Development in Emerging Economies | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global drain cleaning equipment market is observing healthy growth owing to the growing urbanization and rising construction industry.

The drain cleaning equipment market share is growing steadily, driven by increased urbanization, aging infrastructure, and rising demand for efficient plumbing solutions in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Equipment such as drain snakes, water jetters, and rodding tools are widely used for clearing blockages and maintaining pipelines. North America and Europe are leading regions, with Asia-Pacific emerging rapidly.

Overview of Report Findings

1. Market Growth: The drain cleaning equipment market is expected to reach US$ 2,254.07 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 4,088.12 million by 2031; it is estimated to record a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2031. Key factors bolstering the drain cleaning equipment market include rising urbanization across the world and growth of the construction industry, surging investments in infrastructure development, and increased awareness and investments toward efficient sewage infrastructure. However, volatile raw material prices and the impact of macroeconomic factors are anticipated to restrain the drain cleaning equipment market growth in the coming years. Moreover, technological advancements and key strategic initiatives by market players are expected to create opportunities for the key players operating in the drain cleaning equipment market. Furthermore, the development of smart cities in emerging countries is anticipated to be the key future trend in the market from 2025 to 2031.



2. Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Development: The rise in investments in road infrastructure development across the world fuels the demand for drain cleaning equipment owing to the building and construction of drainage systems or lines across the road. In 2022, the government of India provided funding of ~US$ 33 billion for road and highway construction in India. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways accomplished more than 6,000 km of national highways in FY-2023. Furthermore, the government of India announced the construction of ~1,000 bridges across the state of Assam by 2026. This project is expected to require ~US$ 50 million in funding. Thus, the rising investments by governments across the world fuel the demand for drain cleaning machines and equipment and drive market growth.



3. Surging Awareness and Investments Toward Efficient Sewage Infrastructure: Poorly implemented and maintained sewer infrastructure negatively impacts the quality of health and well-being. Moreover, a lack of efficient waste management and collection leads to numerous infections, diseases, and harmful components that affect the individual and compromise public safety. Various government and non-government agencies have educated the masses on the importance of efficient waste management and maintenance of sewer infrastructure in commercial and residential units. For this, governments across various economies are investing heavily in developing new sewer infrastructure and modernizing old sewer infrastructure. The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation announced ~131 grants to improve water management infrastructure in 2023. One of the grants was awarded to the City of Nolensville to develop open channels, closed drainage systems, cross-drainage culverts, and bridges. Additionally, in January 2023, the EPA announced a US$ 500 million loan to improve wastewater and drinking water infrastructure in New Jersey. These government and non-government investments in water management projects have driven the use of drainage systems and the development of new drainage networks. Thus, the rising investments and initiatives by government and non-government organizations boost the drain cleaning equipment market.



4. Technological Advancements and Key Strategic Initiatives by Market: The continuous development of technology has expanded the scope of technology adoption and subsequently facilitated the development of sophisticated devices that aid in numerous drain cleaning, maintenance, and inspections. For instance, technology-driven drain cleaning equipment and products such as push rod cameras, locating equipment, and other drain inspection tools have simplified drain cleaning activities as compared to conventional methods. Furthermore, the continued integration of smart technologies for the development of innovative and improved drain cleaning equipment is anticipated to offer a sustainable competitive advantage and provide numerous lucrative business opportunities to manufacturers. For instance, in April 2023, Ridgid Inc. launched the SeeSnake Mini Pro Inspection Camera with TruSense Technology, the first reel of its kind to offer digital self-leveling without any moving parts. It is the newest reel in the RIDGID collection of inspection and drain cleaning products. The Mini Pro inspects up to 200 feet of 1.5–8-inch pipe with its mid-flex push cable, which can handle steep 90-degree bends. Its revolutionary 25 mm digital self-leveling camera ensures that the in-pipe image remains upright and is shorter than the typical 25 mm camera head. Similarly, in September 2023, Ridgid Inc introduced the RIDGID K9-12 FlexShaft Machine, a compact wall-to-wall drain cleaner capable of cleaning pipes ranging from 1 1/4 to 2 inches in diameter and with cable lengths of up to 30 feet. It includes a chain knocker that removes grease, sludge, and soft obstructions.



5. Geographical Insights: In 2024, Europe led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Asia Pacific, respectively. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the drain cleaning equipment market is segmented into hand tool, sectional machines, rodders, jetters, push rod camera, locating equipment, flexible shaft machine, and mechanical drain cleaning equipment. The locating equipment segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By sales channel, the market is segmented into online, retail, and distributor. The retail segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.

Based on power source, the market is divided into hand operated, fuel operated, gas operated, and electric. The electric segment held a larger share of the market in 2024.





Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: A few of the major companies operating in the drain cleaning equipment market are RIDGID Inc; Nilfisk Holding AS; Spartan Tool LLC; Gator Drain Tools; Gorlitz Sewer & Drain Inc; Flowplant Group Ltd; Australian Pump Industries; Duracable Manufacturing Co; Goodway Technologies Corp; Renssi Tools; Rioned; KOKS Group; Picote GROUP; The Milwaukee Electric Tool Corp; General Wire Spring Co.; Draincables Direct (DCD); Sewage Equipment; US Jetting; and Jetters Northwest, among others.

Trending Topics: Drain cleaning market trends, Hydro-jetting equipment analysis, Commercial drain snake industry, Residential plumbing tools forecast, Drain auger market growth, Sewer cleaning equipment industry, Plumbing power tools market share, Industrial drain maintenance equipment, Smart drain cleaning technology, etc.

Global Headlines on Drain Cleaning Equipment Market

Milwaukee Tool introduced the M18 4-Gallon Backpack Sprayer

Rioned announced the launch of the eControl Touch, the next-generation sewer machine control

Flowplant Group Ltd announced the launch of its new high-pressure jetting technology – the Eco Pro 3000





Conclusion

The global drain cleaning equipment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). Europe holds the largest share of the drain cleaning equipment market. The region is known for its well-established manufacturing facilities, including automotive, aerospace, machinery, and construction. The investments toward the development of public infrastructure in the region are rising notably. For instance, in July 2024, the European Union invested US$ 7.6 billion in safe, sustainable, and smart transport infrastructure, which will lead to an increase in demand for drainage lines to efficiently transfer wastewater or waterlogged during the rainy season on the site. Investments in power grids increased by 20% in the European Union and reached US$ 65 billion in 2023. While, oil and gas investments reached US$ 30 billion, fueling the demand for drain cleaning equipment to transfer the wastewater from the refining or exploration applications.

North America registered a significant market share in the drain cleaning equipment market owing to the presence of key economies, including the US, Canada, and Mexico. For instance, as per the insights from the Associated General Contractors (AGC), the construction sector in the US is one of the key contributing sectors to the US economy and generates ~US$ 2.1 trillion worth of structures every year. The region has a strong focus on research and development, automation, and digitalization. Canada and Mexico are contributing to the drain cleaning equipment market growth in North America, with the rise in investment in the establishment of manufacturing bases for residential, commercial, and public infrastructure in these countries.

Asia Pacific holds a key position in the drain cleaning equipment market owing to its strong industrial base and technological advancements in the construction sector. China dominates the drain cleaning equipment market in this region. The presence and expansion of industries such as automotive, manufacturing, aerospace, defense, oil and & gas, chemicals, and wastewater management require advanced infrastructure and large facilities, which is expected to fuel the demand for foreign investment and infrastructure development. Defense and aerospace sectors in China and India play a significant key role in driving the drain cleaning equipment market with a rise in investment toward infrastructure development and expansion in the sector. Middle East & Africa and South America also contributed to drain cleaning equipment market growth with the rise in investment in industrialization, smart city projects, urbanization, and the increase in manufacturing bases in these regions.





