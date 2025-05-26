Consumer Preferences for Sugar Reduction Create Opportunities for Fig-Based Sweeteners in Snacks - Fig Snacks Market Strategic Business Report 2025

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fig Snacks - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Fig Snacks was valued at US$2.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030.

Fig Snacks - Key Trends and Drivers



The fig snacks market has experienced substantial growth, driven by several factors including health trends, consumer preferences, and product innovation. As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for snacks that provide both nutrition and taste. Figs, being high in fiber, potassium, and antioxidants, fit perfectly into this trend. Manufacturers have responded by creating a variety of fig-based snacks that cater to different dietary needs and preferences, such as gluten-free, organic, and vegan options. Additionally, figs have a long shelf life, which makes them an ideal ingredient for packaged snacks that require minimal preservatives.



The growth in the fig snacks market is driven by several factors. Advances in food processing technology have enabled the development of innovative fig snack products with enhanced flavors and textures. The increasing consumer preference for natural and organic foods has boosted the demand for fig snacks, which are often perceived as a healthier option compared to other fruit-based snacks. The rise of on-the-go lifestyles has also contributed to the popularity of fig snacks, as they offer a convenient and nutritious option for busy consumers.

Moreover, marketing efforts highlighting the health benefits and exotic appeal of figs have attracted a broader audience. The expansion of distribution channels, including online platforms and specialty health food stores, has made fig snacks more accessible to consumers worldwide. Collectively, these factors are fueling the dynamic growth of the fig snacks market, reflecting changing consumer preferences towards healthier and more natural snack options.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Fig Snacks market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments outlined below.



Segments:

Product (Fig Bars, Fig Rolls, Other Products)

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Specialty Food Stores, Online Distribution Channel, Other Distribution Channels)

Key Insights:

Market Growth : Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fig Bars segment, which is expected to reach US$2.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Fig Rolls segment is also set to grow at 4% CAGR over the analysis period.

: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Fig Bars segment, which is expected to reach US$2.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Fig Rolls segment is also set to grow at 4% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $791.6 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.1% CAGR to reach $814.5 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data : Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Agrofigs, ButtaNutt, Fichi (Imaginearth Inc), La Panzanella® Artisanal Foods Co., Little Duck Organics and more.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What’s Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

Fig Snacks - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Natural Sweeteners Throws the Spotlight on Fig Snacks

Health and Wellness Trends Propel Growth in Fruit-Based Snack Consumption

Emergence of Mediterranean Diet Popularity Expands Market for Fig Snacks

Rising Consumer Interest in Exotic and Niche Flavors Strengthens Business Case for Fig Products

Nutritional Benefits of Figs Drive Adoption Among Health-Conscious Consumers

Consumer Preferences for Sugar Reduction Create Opportunities for Fig-Based Sweeteners in Snacks

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Some of the 34 companies featured in this Fig Snacks market report include:

Agrofigs

ButtaNutt

Fichi (Imaginearth Inc)

La Panzanella® Artisanal Foods Co.

Little Duck Organics

Made In Nature

Mayuriritzy

Mondelez International Foodservice

Moonfreeze Foods Private Limited

Nature's Bakery

Nutra Fig

Pamela's Products

Snackworks (A business of Mondelez International)

The Panza

Valley Fig Growers

WK Kellogg Co.

