Opening Ceremony of Cheongsam Show - 2025 Cheongsam Gala and Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Season kicked off

SHENYANG, China, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 21, an aerial fashion show themed "Charm of Cheongsam in Shenyang, Encountering a Colorful New Life" grandly kicked off in the Sculpture Park of Shenyang K11 Shopping Art Center, marking the beginning of the Cheongsam Show - 2025 Cheongsam Gala and Shenyang Cheongsam Cultural Season.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available in this link.

As one of the organizers, the Publicity Department of the Shenyang Municipal Party Committee noted that this Cheongsam Cultural Season will last for three months. Shenyang, recognized as the birthplace of cheongsam dressmaking and the cradle of cheongsam culture, has been bestowed with the title of "Home to Cheongsam" by the China National Textile and Apparel Council. Cheongsam has become a calling card of Shenyang, a renowned city steeped in national history and culture.

Over 20 renowned designers, including Deng Zhaoping, Tao Lei, Zhang Turan, and Zhang Peng, were invited to the Cheongsam Show, during which they showcased more than 110 cheongsam outfits, with performers Zeng Li, Wang Herun, Zhang Nan, and Du Juan, among other professional models and citizens, taking the stage. The stage design took Dazheng Hall of Shenyang Imperial Palace as its central visual motif, which seamlessly integrated cheongsam with culture, technology and fashion, portraying the elegance of cheongsam while exhibiting the vitality and charm of Shenyang as the capital of cheongsam to the world.

Source: Publicity Department of Shenyang Municipal Party Committee