Surveillance Analytics in Security Competitive Benchmark Report 2025: Compliance and Cloud Capabilities Among Key Metrics in Surveillance Analytics Evaluation

This report offers an in-depth evaluation of premier surveillance analytics providers, focusing on their technological prowess. Notable aspects include AI-driven video analytics, facial recognition, object detection, license plate recognition, geospatial analysis, seamless integration with security ecosystems, as well as cloud and edge computing capabilities. Importantly, the report also assesses compliance with privacy regulations, an ever-critical component in today's data-centric world.

The surveillance analytics industry is witnessing a dynamic transformation, fueled by heightened security demands, breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, and the necessity for proactive threat detection. Key stakeholders such as government and law enforcement agencies, smart cities, transportation providers, and enterprises are increasingly adopting surveillance analytics solutions to bolster operational efficiency, ensure regulatory compliance, and enhance real-time situational awareness. AI-powered analytics in cutting-edge surveillance systems facilitates automated threat detection, anomaly identification, behavioral analysis, and predictive security. This technological advancement is crucial in minimizing human dependency while significantly optimizing response times.

The report undertakes a comprehensive analysis of numerous companies within the industry, zeroing in on those that excel due to leadership or other unique distinctions. These selected entities are meticulously benchmarked against ten Growth and Innovation criteria to determine their positioning on the esteemed Frost RadarT. Each company's competitive profile is thoroughly examined, demonstrating their strengths and identifying opportunities aligned with these strengths. This combination offers invaluable insights for stakeholders seeking to partner with leading firms or enhance their own surveillance capabilities through informed decision-making.

Companies to Action

Axis Communications AB

Bosch Security Systems

BriefCam

Eagle Eye Networks

Genetec Inc.

Irisity AB

IronYun

Milestone Systems

Motorola Solutions Inc.

OpenEye

Rhombus Systems

Teledyne FLIR

Verkada

VIVOTEK

