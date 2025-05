Global Regulatory Requirements for Drug Safety & Pharmacovigilance Certification Program (ONLINE EVENT: May 29, 2025) | Master US, EU, and UK Pharmacovigilance Compliance

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Regulatory Requirements for Drug Safety & Pharmacovigilance Certification Program (ONLINE EVENT: May 29, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In today's fast-paced landscape, ensuring comprehensive product safety is paramount for safeguarding a company's reputation and maintaining consumer trust. Companies need to be vigilant about their pharmacovigilance operations to align with evolving US, EU, and UK compliance standards and avoid disruptions in their market presence. Critical to this process is having a thorough understanding of the necessary systems for effective safety reporting and risk assessment.

Failure to establish essential processes for safety reporting can result in overlooked issues, leading to significant repercussions, including product recall and non-compliance penalties. Active engagement with international safety standards and regulatory requirements for signaling and risk management remains crucial for sustaining market approval and consumer confidence.

Our specialized training course is tailored to guide pharmaceutical and biologic companies in the US and EU through the intricate landscape of product safety regulatory requirements. Participants will gain valuable insights into the strategic decision-making responsible for reporting incidents to regulatory authorities efficiently and effectively.

Key Highlights of the Training:

An understanding of regulatory requirements for drug safety

Overview of US, EU and UK regulatory framework, including details of EU GVP modules and additional requirements for the UK

Contents of the PV System Master File (PSMF)

Requirements for quality oversight of drug safety

Regulations for signal management

EU and UK QPPV requirements and responsibilities

An engaging and experienced instructor

Multiple choice quizzes to test your understanding of the course

Who Should Attend:

Almost everyone involved in drug development and marketing needs to know the basics of worldwide regulations regarding drug safety.

Staff who will benefit include:

Drug safety and pharmacovigilance

Regulatory affairs

Clinical development

Executives (including C-Level) with any legal responsibility for drug safety

Course Agenda:

Global Regulatory Requirements

Legalities - US

Legalities - EU

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Matrix of Safety Regulations

FDA Regulations

FDA Regulation for IND safety reporting

IND Annual Report

Literature Reporting

International Conference on Harmonisation (ICH)

ICH Topic Codes and Reports

CIOMS

Canadian Regulations

Key EU Components

EU Member States

What is Europe? EU, EEA, EFTA

EudraVigilance - Pre-Marketing Requirements

EudraVigilance - Post-Marketing Requirements

EUDRACT

EU Clinical Trial Directive

EU Clinical Trials Regulation

CTIS

Qualified Person for Pharmacovigilance (QPPV) requirements

Development Safety Update Report

European Signaling Regulations

EU Pharmacovigilance Legislation

Summary of Requirements

Penalties and fees

GVP modules

Quality systems

Audit and inspection

PV System Master File (PSMF)

ADR reporting

EU and ex-EU Requirements

Internet and Social Media

Post-Authorisation Studies

Biologics

Periodic Safety Update Reports

Periodic Benefit-Risk Evaluation Report

PSUR Periodicity, ex-EU

PSUR Periodicity, EU

PSUR (PBRER) New Features

PSUR Sections: Detailed Requirements

Signal management

MAH Responsibilities

Signal Detection

Signal Validation

EudraVigilance Monitoring

EudraVigilance Pilot Program

UK Regulatory Requirements

UK QPPV

