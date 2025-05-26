Qatar Dietary Supplements Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Rising Demand for Preventive Healthcare Spurs Growth in Qatar's Supplement Sector - A $70.48 Million Market by 2030

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Dietary Supplements Market by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dietary supplements market in Qatar is on a robust growth trajectory, valued at USD 48.19 million in 2024 and anticipated to reach USD 70.48 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.5%.

This expansion is propelled by rising health consciousness, a shift towards preventive healthcare, and increasing affluence. As a burgeoning sector in the Middle East, Qatar's market is witnessing heightened momentum due to a growing awareness of nutrition's role in managing chronic diseases, wellness, and overall health enhancement.

Factors such as the rising prevalence of obesity and diabetes are escalating the demand for supplements targeting weight management, metabolic health, and immune support. Concurrently, consumer preferences are shifting towards natural, personalized, and functional products.

These trends, along with government-supported health initiatives and a burgeoning retail framework, present opportunities for both established and emerging players to cater to Qatar's evolving nutritional demands.

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Health Consciousness:The surge in health consciousness within Qatar's population is significantly driving the dietary supplements market. Consumers are increasingly focusing on wellness and disease prevention, fueling interest in supplements that enhance immunity, energy, weight management, and general health. The country's growing burden of chronic diseases, such as obesity and diabetes, underscores this trend. National efforts that integrate traditional wellness practices with modern health systems further bolster awareness and accessibility, making supplements a staple in daily wellness routines.

Key Market Challenges

Strict Regulatory Environment and Compliance Barriers: The dietary supplements sector in Qatar faces challenges from a stringent regulatory environment enforced by the Ministry of Public Health. Compliance involves comprehensive safety and quality standards, including detailed product registration and accurate labeling. These regulatory demands can delay product launches and restrict marketing agility, posing hurdles particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises lacking the infrastructure to navigate compliance requirements.

Key Market Trends

Personalized Nutrition and Supplementation: Personalized nutrition solutions are a growing trend in Qatar's dietary supplements market. Consumers are increasingly moving away from generic products in favor of customized regimens tailored to individual health profiles. This trend is particularly strong among affluent, health-conscious consumers in urban areas like Doha. Personalized solutions incorporate diagnostic tools such as DNA tests and lifestyle assessments to create targeted plans, supported by tech integration that enhances long-term engagement.

The market's focus on digital health and preventive care aligns with the increasing demand for personalization in the wellness industry, a trend expected to gain further traction.

Key Players Profiled

3A Pharma

Natures & Bounty

Natures Aid

Fortex Nutraceuticals

Geltec Co., Ltd

Pfizer, Inc

Holland & Barrett

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline, Plc

Olimp Labs

Report Scope:

By Product Type: Vitamin, Combination Dietary Supplements, Protein, Herbal Supplements, Fish Oil & Omega Fatty Acid, Others.

Vitamin, Combination Dietary Supplements, Protein, Herbal Supplements, Fish Oil & Omega Fatty Acid, Others. By Form: Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Soft Gels, Liquid.

Capsules, Tablets, Powder, Soft Gels, Liquid. By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Others.

Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Others. By Application: Immunity, General Health, Energy & Weight Management, Bone & Joint Health, Others.

Immunity, General Health, Energy & Weight Management, Bone & Joint Health, Others. By End User: Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Females, Children, Infants.

Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Females, Children, Infants. By Region: Doha, Al Rayyan, Al Wakra, Umm Slal, Rest of Qatar.

