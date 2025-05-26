Automotive Industry Carbon Net-zero Strategies Analysis Report 2025: OEM Initiatives in Sustainable Sourcing, Decarbonized Supply Chains, and Advanced Technology Adoption

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Net-zero Strategies in the Automotive Sector, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines global OEMs' carbon net-zero strategies, focusing on the operational, regulatory, and strategic dimensions of their carbon neutrality journeys. It provides a detailed analysis of ZEV credit regulations, including calculation methodologies and the use of multipliers to achieve compliance in key markets, including the United States, Europe, and China.
The automotive industry is witnessing a global shift to sustainability, with carbon neutrality emerging as a critical objective for automakers worldwide. Regulatory frameworks, such as zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) credit systems, are reshaping how manufacturers approach production, innovation, and compliance.
The study highlights OEM initiatives in sustainable sourcing, decarbonized supply chains, and advanced technology adoption, showcasing the interplay between investments in sustainability and market differentiation. By profiling leading automakers' carbon net-zero strategies, the study offers insight into how regional variations and technological advancements are shaping the automotive industry's decarbonization landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Carbon Net Zero in the Automotive Industry
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Automotive Industry's Carbon Net-zero Strategies
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Competitors
Growth Generator
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Growth Environment
- Carbon Net-zero Strategies: Key Takeaways
- Carbon Net-zero Strategies' Scope
- Regulatory Carbon Credits: Overview
- ZEV Credit Regulations
- ZEV Credit Calculation
- Comparative Analysis
- Impact of Carbon Net-zero Targets on Automakers: Overview
- Challenges OEMs Face in Achieving Carbon Net Zero and Utilizing Carbon Credits
Regulations and Carbon Credits: Overview
- Regulatory Environment, US: Overview
- US Regulatory Environment: Recent Developments
- European Regulatory Environment: Overview
- EU Regulatory Environment: Recent Developments
- Chinese Regulatory Environment: Overview
- Chinese Regulatory Environment: Recent Developments
- Countries with Carbon Credit Markets and Trading Systems
- Carbon Credits Market: Key Participants and Stakeholders
- Carbon Credit Multipliers
Carbon Net-zero Strategies: Operational Impact
- Impact of Carbon Credits on Automakers: Overview
- Operational Impact: Product Development and Design for Sustainability
- Product Development and Design: OEM Initiatives and Technology Vendors
- Sustainable Sourcing of Materials and Components
- Sustainable Sourcing: OEM Initiatives and Technology Vendors
- Manufacturing Process Optimization
- Manufacturing Process Optimization: OEM Initiatives and Technology Vendors
- Supply Chain Decarbonization
- Supply Chain Decarbonization: OEM Initiatives and Technology Vendors
- EOL Product Management and Recycling Strategies
- EOL Product Management: OEM Initiatives
- EOL Product Management: Enabling Technology Vendors
Carbon Net-zero Strategies: Financial Implications
- Impact of Carbon Net-zero Targets on Automakers: Overview
- Financial Implications: Financial Incentives, Benefits
- Investments in Carbon Net-zero Strategy: Impact on OEMs
- Increasing Prices Due to the High Cost of Carbon Credits
Carbon Net-zero Strategies: Market Dynamics
- Impact of Carbon Net-zero Targets on Automakers: Overview
- Impact on Market Dynamics: OEM Differentiation Through Net-zero Strategies
- OEM Differentiation Through Net-zero Strategies: OEM Initiatives
Carbon Net-zero Strategies: Organizational Strategy and Vision
- Impact of Carbon Net-zero Targets on Automakers: Overview
- Impact on Organizational Strategy and Vision: Partnerships
- Impact on Organizational Strategy and Vision: Acquisitions
- Impact on Organizational Strategy and Vision: Joint Ventures
- Regional Variations in OEM Net-zero Strategies
Select OEMs' Carbon Net-zero Strategies
- Automotive Brands and their Carbon Net-zero Roadmaps
- Stellantis
- Volkswagen
- Ford
- General Motors
- Toyota
- Hyundai
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Sustainable Aftermarket and EOL Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Consumer Financing Solutions and Subscription Models
- Growth Opportunity 3: Integration of Carbon Markets
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
