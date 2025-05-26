Electronic Warfare Systems Market to Hit $20 Billion by 2034, Driven by Military Modernization and Cyber Warfare Trends | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electronic warfare systems market is valued at approximately $12 billion in 2024, driven by increasing military modernization efforts and technological advancements. Forecasted to reach around $20 billion by 2034, the market is expected to experience a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the period from 2025 to 2034. This growth is primarily driven by increased military spending, rapid defense modernization initiatives, the rise of cyber and network-centric warfare, and growing investments in unmanned systems.

Strategic Shifts & Regulatory Dynamics Fuel U.S. Market

U.S. policy decisions, such as trade restrictions on Chinese electronics under the Trump administration, pushed domestic defense contractors toward homegrown and allied-nation suppliers. While initially increasing production costs, this shift has fostered long-term self-reliance and resilience in the U.S. electronic warfare (EW) supply chain.

Key Growth Drivers

Defense Modernization Programs : Across air, sea, and land forces, electronic warfare capabilities are now central to countermeasure operations, threat interception, and electromagnetic protection.

: Across air, sea, and land forces, electronic warfare capabilities are now central to countermeasure operations, threat interception, and electromagnetic protection. Rise of UAVs : The proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance and combat has led to increased adoption of EW systems to disrupt drone operations and detect low radar cross-section targets.

: The proliferation of unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance and combat has led to increased adoption of EW systems to disrupt drone operations and detect low radar cross-section targets. Cyber & Network-Centric Warfare : As battlefield operations become increasingly reliant on tactical data links and military IoT, demand is growing for EW solutions that safeguard communication networks from jamming, hacking, and electromagnetic interference.

: As battlefield operations become increasingly reliant on tactical data links and military IoT, demand is growing for EW solutions that safeguard communication networks from jamming, hacking, and electromagnetic interference. AI-Enhanced EW Systems: Advanced systems using artificial intelligence and machine learning are now capable of real-time signal analysis, autonomous jamming, and adaptive frequency management.

Emerging Market Trends

Cognitive EW Systems : These platforms integrate AI/ML to deliver dynamic threat classification and adaptive electronic countermeasures in real time.

: These platforms integrate AI/ML to deliver dynamic threat classification and adaptive electronic countermeasures in real time. Modular Mission Payloads : Plug-and-play EW modules allow for rapid customization across platforms, enhancing operational flexibility.

: Plug-and-play EW modules allow for rapid customization across platforms, enhancing operational flexibility. Drone Swarms in EW: Deployable swarms of expendable UAVs equipped with jamming or spoofing payloads are revolutionizing electronic attack strategies.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Type:

Electronic Attack held the largest share in 2024, at USD 5.7 billion , driven by increased use of GPS spoofing and RF jamming technologies.

held the largest share in 2024, at , driven by increased use of GPS spoofing and RF jamming technologies. Electronic Protection is expected to grow fastest, with a 12.9% CAGR, as militaries aim to safeguard critical communications and radar systems.

By Platform:

Airborne EW Systems dominated the market in 2024, valued at USD 6.5 billion , supported by widespread integration in fighter jets and UAVs.

dominated the market in 2024, valued at , supported by widespread integration in fighter jets and UAVs. Space-Based EW Systems are the fastest growing, projected to expand at a 15.6% CAGR, amid rising threats to satellites and orbital assets.

By End Use:

Military Applications account for the largest share ( USD 13.2 billion in 2024), bolstered by investments in multi-domain operations and electromagnetic spectrum dominance.

account for the largest share ( in 2024), bolstered by investments in multi-domain operations and electromagnetic spectrum dominance. Commercial Sector is emerging with an 11.4% CAGR, driven by demand for anti-jamming and RF protection in aviation, telecom, and critical infrastructure.

Regional Highlights

United States : Led the global market with USD 5.3 billion in 2024, powered by initiatives like the EA-18G Growler, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, and the Next-Gen Jammer. FY2025 defense testing budget allocated USD 1.6 billion to critical EW areas.

: Led the global market with in 2024, powered by initiatives like the EA-18G Growler, F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, and the Next-Gen Jammer. FY2025 defense testing budget allocated to critical EW areas. Germany : Reached USD 383.5 million , supported by NATO-aligned upgrades to the Eurofighter Typhoon and participation in the FCAS project.

: Reached , supported by NATO-aligned upgrades to the Eurofighter Typhoon and participation in the FCAS project. China : Expected to hit USD 6.1 billion by 2034 , driven by counterspace systems and aggressive military-civil technology integration.

: Expected to hit , driven by counterspace systems and aggressive military-civil technology integration. Japan : Valued at USD 316.1 million in 2024, investing in advanced radar jamming and mobile EW units for national defense.

: Valued at in 2024, investing in advanced radar jamming and mobile EW units for national defense. India: Forecasted to grow at over 15.3% CAGR, focusing on indigenous EW development through DRDO and BEL, including Tejas aircraft and satellite-based platforms.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly competitive, with key players including RTX, Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman, and L3Harris Technologies, which together hold a 63.7% market share. These companies are advancing modular and AI-integrated EW technologies such as cognitive systems, digital RF memory (DRFM) jammers, and wideband multifunction sensors.

Key Industry Innovations:

Integration of cyber-electronic warfare capabilities

capabilities Development of low-probability-of-intercept (LPI) communications

Deployment across next-gen platforms including directed energy weapons, stealth UAVs, and space-based surveillance networks

Recent Developments

Raytheon secured a USD 590 million contract from the U.S. Navy for continued development of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB), in collaboration with the Royal Australian Air Force.

secured a contract from the U.S. Navy for continued development of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB), in collaboration with the Royal Australian Air Force. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) signed a USD 259.3 million contract with India's Ministry of Defence to supply EW suites for Mi-17 V5 helicopters, enhancing their survivability and operational capability.

