Chance AI releases new model with visual reasoning, multi-language support, and voice

New York, NY, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chance AI, the multi-agent visual AI for explorers, artists, and creatives, today announces its most substantial model upgrade to date. Available starting today on iOS and coming soon to Android, Chance AI’s latest release introduces real-time visual reasoning, support for 17 languages, and voice playback—making Chance’s unique visual AI proposition more intuitive, helpful, and accessible.





Simply take a photo, and Chance AI will instantly provide a wealth of history, context, and related information. Uncover the story behind historic landmarks or art pieces, identify unique plants or objects, or learn more about books, games, movies, and more. Chance AI is currently a free download with no ads or shopping links.

New Real-Time Visual Reasoning

The latest update brings real-time visual reasoning to Chance AI, allowing the model not just to identify what it sees—but to explain how it discovers and interprets new information through step-by-step visual logic, like a thoughtful human observer. Whether it’s analyzing art, decoding design, or understanding the natural world, Chance now provides rich, conversational insight into visual intelligence.

“This is a huge leap forward for Chance AI,” said founder Xi Zeng, co-founder and former Product Director at OnePlus. “Unlike other models, Chance AI is built specifically for deep visual reasoning and explains what it sees in a powerful new way—connecting your curiosity with real, human-centered insights. We believe that knowledge should meet you at the speed of sight, not hide behind search boxes or opaque algorithms. It’s about making exploration transparent, inclusive, and fun.”

With this release, Chance AI becomes the first true visual reasoning model, offering an unprecedented level of transparency and outperforming competitors in accuracy and contextual depth.

Building a Global Community

With its latest update, Chance AI now supports 17 languages, opening the door for even more users to explore and connect with the world around them. In addition to English, newly added languages include:



Spanish / Español



French / Français



German / Deutsch



Italian / Italiano



Portuguese / Português



Simplified Chinese / 简体中文



Traditional Chinese / 繁體中文



Japanese / 日本語



Dutch / Nederlands



Polish / Polski



Swedish / Svenska



Danish / Dansk



Norwegian Bokmål / Norsk Bokmål



Finnish / Suomi



Czech / Čeština



Greek / Ελληνικά



Press Play on Exploration

The update also introduces audio output, so users can choose to read or listen to Chance AI’s responses.

“It’s so exciting to see people around the world discovering Chance AI and using it to explore their surroundings in entirely new ways,” said Bradon Harwood, co-founder of Chance AI and former senior marketing leader at OnePlus. “This new model is really about breaking down barriers—so even more people can experience the joy of exploration in their own native language, by text or voice.”

Voice features are now available in English, Chinese, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, and Spanish. More languages are planned for future releases.

Availability





Chance AI is available now for free download on the Apple App Store . An Android version is currently in closed beta and will be available soon on Google Play. Users can visit Chance AI's website to join the company’s beta program and try the Android version today.





About Chance AI



Founded by former OnePlus team members with a passion for design, technology, and exploration, Chance AI is the most advanced visual AI ever developed—driven by a mission to enrich lives through discovery. With just a quick snap, it unlocks a world of conversational context and hidden narratives, transforming the way people engage with their surroundings.





