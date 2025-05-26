Cloud Load Balancers Market to USD 33.1 Billion by 2032, Owing to AI-driven traffic Optimization | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Load Balancers Market Size Analysis:

“According to SNS Insider, the Cloud Load Balancers Market was valued at USD 9.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 33.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.39% from 2024 to 2032.”





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

F5 Networks

AWS (Amazon Web Services)

Microsoft Azure

Google Cloud

Citrix Systems

A10 Networks

Radware

Kemp Technologies

NGINX (by F5)

Cloudflare

Cloud Load Balancers Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 9.2 Billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 33.1 Billion CAGR CAGR of 17.39 % From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers The rapid adoption of cloud technologies increases the demand for efficient load balancers to ensure scalability, performance, and minimal downtime.

U.S. Cloud Load Balancers Market to Hit $5.2 Billion by 2032 Driven by AI-Powered Traffic Management and Multi-Cloud Adoption

The U.S. Cloud Load Balancers Market was valued at approximately USD 1.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.51%. This is fueled by the increasing need for scalable cloud infrastructure powered by the growing popularity of data-intensive applications as well as the trend towards hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Real-time optimization of smart traffic management using AI, machine learning & the integration of AI with machine learning is anticipated to further drive the market expansion in the forecast period.

By Component: Hardware Leads, Support & Maintenance Grow Fastest

Hardware continues to lead the market owing to dedicated and low-latency resources ideally suited for key workloads and high-throughput applications primarily across BFSI and IT industries that require consistent performance. Additionally, it fosters more flexibility and management, which is very important for enterprises that are running private or hybrid cloud environments.

The support and maintenance segment is expected to represent the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, with the increasing complexity of multi-cloud and containerized environments. Organizations expect round-the-clock monitoring, fast resolution of issues, frequent patching of vulnerabilities, and updates. The second factor influencing this growth is increased third-party vendor reliance to operate on rapidly cascading architectures while meeting security compliance.

By Vertical: IT & Telecom Dominates, Healthcare Grows Fastest

The IT and Telecom segment dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share. Due to the ever-increasing demand for high availability, uptime, and scalable infrastructure to facilitate data-intensive services, such as cloud platforms, streaming, and enterprise applications. Cloud Load Balancers are crucial for traffic distribution in many industries that span global data centers for high availability and low latency to support the necessary services that require the best possible experience for their customers.

The healthcare segment is the fastest growing due to digital health tools entering the mainstream (telemedicine, health devices and electronic health records). All these innovations require systems that are secure, compliant, and resilient, and at the same time, advanced load balancing is crucial for us to deal with the increasing amount of traffic, data privacy, and regulatory compliance.

Cloud Load Balancers Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Training and Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

By Vertical

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Government and Defense

Others

By Region: North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

North America dominated the market and accounted for 40% of revenue share in 2024, owing to early adoption of advanced cloud technologies, presence of major tech giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Google, a well-established digital infrastructure. AI-driven network solutions and multi-cloud strategies are investments that enterprises in the region turn to for ensuring agility and performance.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as a result of the booming internet users along with strong growth in the rapid digitalization of businesses, supported by the government's favouring cloud adoption. Additional countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are pouring vast amounts of investment into the IT infrastructure of the region while creating cloud-native startups, as well as smart city initiatives that need scalable load balancing capabilities.





