APTMiner tops the hot search list, provides free mining machines, realizes passive income, and has a new APP

San Francisco, CA, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APT Miner recently launched a new mobile app to make cloud mining easier and more convenient. As a platform from the UK, it supports a variety of mainstream cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin, and can mine for free.



Now, users can check their earnings, adjust settings or understand mining progress at any time using their mobile phones. Whether you are at work, commuting or taking a break, you can manage it easily.



APT Miner said that they hope that through this application, mining will no longer be the exclusive domain of the technical circle, but a new opportunity that everyone can participate in.







Key highlights of the mobile app launch:



Seamless Mobile Mining: The new mobile app provides a user-friendly interface that allows users to easily monitor mining contracts, track daily earnings, and manage investments.



Enhanced security: The app uses top-tier security from McAfee® and Cloudflare® to ensure your digital assets are protected wherever they are.



Instant Rewards: New users who sign up through the app can immediately receive a $15 sign-up bonus, and a $0.60 bonus for daily logins.



Diverse contract options: From one-day contracts starting at $15 to long-term investments, users can choose from a variety of mining plans to suit different budgets and goals.



24/7 Reliability: With 100% uptime and 24/7 technical support, the mobile app ensures you can mine without interruption.



APT Miner's spokesperson said that as more and more people pay attention to cryptocurrencies, the entire industry is becoming more mature. Mainstream currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and XRP have good long-term prospects. For this reason, we launched this mobile app with a simple purpose - to allow ordinary users to easily participate in mining with their mobile phones without the need for professional equipment or technical background.



Simple steps to start cloud mining with APT Miner



Step 1: Choose APT Miner as your provider: APT Miner’s mining method is simple and straightforward, and users only need a minimum deposit to start mining. The platform ensures that everyone can participate by providing daily returns from mining contracts and flexible withdrawal methods.



Step 2: Register an account: Visit the APT Miner official website aptminer.com , create an account using your email address, log in and access the control panel to start mining immediately.



Step 3: Purchase a mining contract: APT Miner offers a variety of contract options to suit different budgets and goals. Users can choose from the following options:



The table below shows the potential benefits you could earn.



【BTC（Canaan-Avalon-A1466）】：Investment amount: USD 100, Principal + Profit : USD 100 + USD 8.



【DOGE (Goldshell-Mini-DOGE-Pro)】: Investment amount: USD 500, Principal + Profit : USD 500 + USD 38.



【BTC（Antminer-S19-XP）】：Investment amount: USD 2500, Principal + Profit : USD 2500 + USD 437.



【DOGE（Goldshell-LT6）】：Investment amount: USD 7,800, Principal + Profit : USD 7,800 + USD 2,970.



【BTC（AntminerT21）】：Investment amount: 17,000 USD, Principal + Profit : 17,000 USD + 9,044 USD.



【BTC/BCH（ANTSPACE HK3）】：Investment amount: USD 50,000, principal + profit : USD 50,000 + USD 34,000.



About APT Miners



APT Miner is a UK licensed cloud mining platform, founded in 2018 and headquartered in Warrington, UK. We focus on providing high-performance, low-cost cryptocurrency mining solutions using advanced hardware, intelligent algorithms and cloud infrastructure.



Miner has more than 9 million users in more than 180 countries, providing convenient and scalable mining services to users around the world.



APT Miner App. This mobile app allows you to view mining progress and earnings anytime, anywhere, and manage contracts and account settings with one click. The interface is simple and easy to operate, helping you manage cryptocurrencies more safely and efficiently.



App Download: aptminer.vip



Website: https://aptminer.com/



Email: info@aptmienr.com



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation to invest and is not intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks. There is a possibility of loss of funds. You are strongly advised to perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.



