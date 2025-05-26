Flooring Market Size is expected to generate a revenue of USD 730.59 billion by 2031, Globally, at 5.2% CAGR | The Insight Partners

US & Canada, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global flooring market is observing significant growth owing to the increase in investments by consumers in renovation and construction activities.

The global flooring market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 483.56 billion in 2024 to USD 730.59 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.2%. This growth is driven by increasing demand in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, fueled by urbanization, infrastructure development, and renovation activities. Key product segments include ceramic tiles, vinyl, laminate, hardwood, and carpets, with resilient flooring materials gaining popularity for their durability and ease of maintenance

Overview of Report Findings

Market Growth1. : The flooring market is expected to reach US$ 730.59 billion by 2031 from US$ 483.56 billion in 2024; it is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Flooring provides a natural sense to the home's interior and is perfect for living spaces, bedrooms, kitchens, bathrooms, hallways, and dining rooms. Floor coverings such as ceramic, laminate, hardwood, and vinyl are extremely durable and resistant to daily use, so they are primarily employed in residential construction. Flooring materials such as laminate, ceramic, hardwood, fiberglass, and vinyl offer features such as good shock and abrasion resistance and the ability to endure minor quantities of spillage common in typical houses.



2. Strong Growth in Residential Construction Sector: In the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, there is a surge in residential construction activities, which is driving the demand for construction and building materials. The construction of residential buildings has upsurged due to the rising immigrant population in Asia Pacific and Middle East region. The rising urban population has increased the construction of private residential buildings in semi-urban and urban cities, prompting governments to invest in the building & construction industry. The construction sector is experiencing strong growth, driven by a continuing boom in real estate developments. In Asia Pacific, there is a burgeoning residential market driven by population expansion and increased foreign investment. Further, according to the RICS Global Construction Monitor, construction activity in the UAE increased by 54%, showing positive growth in building projects. Thus, the strong growth in the residential construction sector is driving the demand for flooring products.



3. High Demand for Ceramic Tile Flooring: There are various advantages of ceramic tile flooring, and these advantages have prompted building owners, builders, and architects to adopt ceramic tile flooring in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Ceramic tile flooring is one of the most preferred flooring options used in homes and offices. These ceramic tile floorings are available in different sizes, shapes, and textures. For ceramic floor tiles, shapes, colors, styles, and designs are extensive. Thus, ceramic floor tiles are favored for their durability, low maintenance, and versatility in design, making them a popular choice for both residential and commercial applications, driving the overall market growth.



4. Geographical Insights: Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share in 2024, followed by North America and Europe. Further, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.





Market Segmentation

Based on product type, the flooring market is segmented into resilient flooring, non-resilient flooring, and soft cover. The non-resilient flooring segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

Based on material, the flooring market is segmented into carpets and rugs, wood, laminates, vinyl sheets and tiles, ceramic tiles, and others. The ceramic tiles segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

In terms of application, the flooring market is categorized into residential, commercial, institutional, and industrial. The residential segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

The flooring market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Competitive Strategy and Development

Key Players: Major companies operating in the flooring market include Mohawk Flooring; Shaw Industries Group, Inc; Tarkett; Armstrong Flooring, Inc.; Forbo International Sa; Gerflor; Interface, Inc.; Beaulieu International Group; Toli Corporation; and Milliken.

Trending Topics: Industrial concrete flooring, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring, and ceramic tiles

Global Headlines on Flooring

Gerflor unveiled two new lines of Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) named Creation WellPoint and Creation GuidePoint

Tarkett launched a non-PVC resilient flooring collection

Shaw Industries Group Inc. invested approximately US$ 90 million to expand domestic manufacturing of resilient flooring

Shaw Industries and PPG signed a strategic agreement for resinous flooring products

Conclusion

The growth in the global construction industry propels the demand for flooring. The growing customer awareness and the need for new-age flooring solutions due to stringent regulations on sustainable and energy-efficient buildings are also expected to augment the demand for flooring solutions. Further, the growing adoption of ceramic tiles is stimulating the flooring market growth. Ceramic tile helps reduce energy use by keeping the house cooler in the summer. These ceramic wall tiles also add insulating qualities to the home for the winter. Ceramic tiles are easy to maintain, requiring only simple cleaning and optional sealing.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders—including raw material suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, and others—with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

