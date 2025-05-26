Cyber Security Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, Featuring AlgoSec, Broadcom, Cisco, F5, Fortinet, F-secure, IBM, Intel Security, Microsoft, Proofpoint, Sophos, Zscaler & more

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Security Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Component, by Deployment Mode, by Solution Type, by Type of Technology, End-user and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cyber security market size is estimated to grow from USD 215 billion in 2025, to USD 697 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Cyber Security Market: Growth and Trends

Cybersecurity has become an essential part of every business strategy as the risks of data breaches, hacking, and cybercrime continue to escalate. Its significance lies in safeguarding sensitive data, ensuring employee efficiency, and boosting customer trust in products and services. With the growing dependence on digital systems and networks, the necessity for strong cybersecurity measures has become increasingly urgent. In this scenario, zero trust security has emerged as a practical solution.

The cybersecurity industry faces a substantial deficit of qualified professionals, with over 3.5 million unfilled positions worldwide. This gap presents a significant opportunity for individuals to make a career change and for companies to enhance the skills of their current workforce. For example, Simplilearn provides extensive courses in cybersecurity, including the Certified Ethical Hacking (CEH) and Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) certifications, which are in high demand in the field.

The need for cybersecurity professionals is fueled by the constantly changing landscape of cyber threats. Ransomware attacks, social engineering tactics, and vulnerabilities associated with IoT are just a few of the obstacles that organizations must address to maintain their cybersecurity defenses.

Consequently, companies are making substantial investments in cybersecurity strategies, encompassing network security, cloud security, and safeguarding critical infrastructure. The cybersecurity sector is anticipated to grow, as businesses acknowledge the essential need for strong cybersecurity practices to defend their information and systems against the rising complexity of cyber assaults.

Cyber Security Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Component

Based on the type of component, the global cyber security market is segmented hardware, software and services. Currently, hardware captures the majority share of the market. However, owing to the rising implementation of advanced security solutions and the increasing incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning in cyber security offerings, the software segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Deployment Mode

Based on deployment mode, the cyber security market is segmented into on-premises, cloud and hybrid. Currently, on-premises captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the advantages of on-premises solutions in providing organizations with complete ownership and control over their data, which is essential for sectors that have strict regulatory compliance mandates.

Market Share by Solution Type

Based on solution type, the cyber security market is segmented identity and access management, antivirus / antimalware, intrusion detection systems / intrusion prevention systems, security information, log management and event management, firewall, encryption and tokenization, compliance and policy management, patch management, and other solutions. Currently, identity and access management solutions capture the majority share of the market. However, owing to the rising adoption of network security products and increasing expenditure on IT security, the market for intrusion detection systems/intrusion prevention systems is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Share by Type of Technology

Based on type of technology, the cyber security market is segmented 5G security, AI / ML security, blockchain security, cloud security, DevSecOps, IoT security and other technologies. Currently, cloud security captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of cloud services and the necessity to safeguard cloud assets from unauthorized access, malware, and other threats.

Market Share by Type of End-user

Based on type of end-user, the cyber security market is segmented into government / defense, BFSI, healthcare, aerospace, retail and ecommerce, energy and utilities, telecommunication, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, and other end-users. Currently, government / defense segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to numerous investments made by government bodies to enhance national cybersecurity systems.

Market Share by Geography

Based on geography, the cyber security market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World. North America captures the majority share of the market. However, market in Asia is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Sample Players in the Cyber Security Market Profiled in the Report, Include:

AlgoSec

Broadcom

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco

F5

Fortinet

F-secure

IBM

Intel Security

Microsoft

Palo Alto Networks

Proofpoint

Sophos

Zscaler

Cyber Security Market: Research Coverage

The report on the cyber security market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the cyber security market, focusing on key market segments, including type of component, deployment mode, solution type, type of technology, end user, and geography.

An in-depth analysis of the cyber security market, focusing on key market segments, including type of component, deployment mode, solution type, type of technology, end user, and geography. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the cyber security market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of component, deployment mode, solution type, type of technology and end user.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the cyber security market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, type of component, deployment mode, solution type, type of technology and end user. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the cyber security market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, cyber security portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the cyber security market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, cyber security portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. Patent Analysis: An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the cyber security market, based on relevant parameters, including type of patent, patent publication year, patent age and leading players.

An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the cyber security market, based on relevant parameters, including type of patent, patent publication year, patent age and leading players. Porter's Five Forces Analysis: An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the cyber security market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in cyber security market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PROJECT BACKGROUND

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4.1. Insights on Leading Players

4.2. Insights on Startups Ecosystem

4.3. Insights on Global Cyber Security Market

4.4. Insights on Global Cyber Security Market Opportunity

4.5. Insights on Global Cyber Security Market Opportunity by Type of Component

4.6. Insights on Global Cyber Security Market Opportunity by Deployment Mode

4.7. Insights on Global Cyber Security Market Opportunity by Solution Type

4.8. Insights on Global Cyber Security Market Opportunity by End-user

4.9. Insights on Global Cyber Security Market Opportunity by Geography

5. CYBER SECURITY MARKET: MEGATRENDS

6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Overview of the Cyber Security Industry

6.2. COVID-19 impact on the Cyber Security Market

6.3. Challenges Prevailing in the Cyber Security Industry

6.4. Recent Developments in the Cyber Security Industry

6.5. Future Perspectives

7. CYBER SECURITY MARKET: VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

7.1 Brief Overview on Cyber Security Process and Stakeholders Involved

7.2. The Evolving Requirements of Stakeholders and Conclusion

8 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: LEADING PLAYERS IN THE CYBER SECURITY MARKET

8.1. Cyber Security Market: Market Landscape of Leading Players

8.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

8.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

8.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

8.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

8.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

8.1.6. Analysis by Type of Component

8.1.7. Analysis by Deployment Mode

8.1.8. Analysis by Solution Type

8.1.9. Analysis by End-User

9. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters

9.3. Methodology

9.4. Market Concertation Analysis: Top Cyber Security Companies

10. PATENT ANLYSIS

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Scope and Methodology

10.3. Cyber Security Market: Patent Analysis

10.4. Cyber Security Market: Patent Benchmarking Analysis

10.5. Cyber Security Market: Patent Valuation

10.6. Leading Patents by Number of Citations

11. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Market Drivers

11.3. Market Restraints

11.4. Market Opportunities

11.5. Market Challenges

11.6. Conclusion

12. GLOBAL CYBER SECURITY MARKET

12.1. Assumptions and Methodology

12.2. Global Cyber Security Market, Historical Trends (Since 2018) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

12.2.1. Scenario Analysis

12.2.1.1. Conservative Scenario

12.2.1.2. Optimistic Scenario

12.2. Key Market Segmentations

13. CYBER SECURITY MARKET, BY TYPE OF COMPONENT

14. CYBER SECURITY MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODE

15. CYBER SECURITY MARKET, BY SOLUTION TYPE

16. CYBER SECURITY MARKET, BY TYPE OF TECHNOLOGY

17. CYBER SECURITY MARKET, BY TYPE OF END-USER

18. NORTH AMERICA CYBER SECURITY MARKET

19. EUROPE CYBER SECURITY MARKET

20. ASIA-PACIFIC CYBER SECURITY MARKET

21. LATIN AMERICA CYBER SECURITY MARKET

22. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA CYBER SECURITY MARKET

23. COMPANY PROFILES

Leading Players in the Cyber Security Market

AlgoSec

Broadcom

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco

F5

F-secure

IBM

Intel Security

Microsoft

Palo Alto Networks

Other Prominent Players in the Cyber Security Market

BAE Systems

CyberArk

FireEye

Fortinet

Proofpoint

Qualys

SentinelOne

SonicWall

Sophos

Zscaler

