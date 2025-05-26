Egg Processing Market Outlook, 2030: Competitive Analysis of Key Players - Cal-Maine, Kewpie Egg, and Rose Acre Farms

Dublin, May 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egg Processing Market Outlook, 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The egg processing market is projected to reach USD 40.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.78% from 2025-2030

The global egg processing industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by increased demand for convenience foods and the nutritional benefits of eggs. This sector involves transforming whole eggs, egg whites, and yolks into versatile products like liquid and powdered eggs, which are crucial for industrial applications in bakery, foodservice, and other food manufacturing. Liquid eggs lead the market due to their ease of use and longer shelf life, ideal for large-scale production. Processed eggs reduce labor costs and spoilage risks, streamlining food manufacturing by offering consistent quality. Their versatile role in creating baked goods, sauces, and ready-to-eat meals illustrates their integral position in the food industry.

Health-conscious consumers fuel demand for specialized egg products like low-fat egg whites, driving the growth of protein-enriched foods. Egg alternatives are gaining traction as plant-based diets rise, further broadening the market's scope and demonstrating a shift towards sustainable products.

Increasing awareness of food safety and sustainability challenges the industry to innovate, emphasizing advanced technologies like pasteurization to prevent contamination. Sustainability is a pressing concern, with a focus on reducing waste and environmental impact through energy-efficient methods. Demand for value-added products, such as organic and ethically processed eggs, is set to rise as consumer preferences target premium foods. The market dynamics feature key players like Cal-Maine, Inc., Kewpie Egg Corporation, and Rose Acre Farms. Cal-Maine is repurposing processing facilities to enhance egg production, Kewpie has expanded in Australia to boost condiment sales, and Rose Acre is pioneering sustainable power solutions in its operations.

North America dominates the egg processing market, backed by an advanced food processing infrastructure and strong consumer demand for convenience foods. The presence of major companies and stringent food safety standards contribute to the region's leadership in innovation and production capabilities. Market drivers include rising convenience food demand and health consciousness, while safety and environmental concerns pose challenges.

Technological advancements in processing, like automation and innovative packaging, and the shift towards plant-based products are notable trends shaping the industry. Inorganic egg products are prevalent due to their cost-effectiveness and long shelf life, accommodating wide industrial use. The scalability and nutritional value of processed eggs fortify the sector's relevance in large-scale food manufacturing. The study offers insights on market segments, challenges, and trends, providing comprehensive data for stakeholders, industry consultants, and manufacturers aiming to refine their market strategies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 201 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $27.62 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $40.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





12.6. Company Profiles

Charoen Pokphand Group Co., Ltd.

Kewpie Corporation

Bouwhuis Enthoven B.V.

Eurovo S.R.L.

Sanovo Technology Group

Rose Acre Farms, Inc.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

Ovodan Foods A/S

Showa Sangyo Co., Ltd.

Rembrandt Foods

Ovobel Foods Limited

Taiyo Kagaku Co., Ltd.

Ovobrand S.A.

Industrias Bachoco, S.A. de C.V.

Interovo Egg Group

Farm Pride Foods Ltd.

Grupo Mantiqueira

Almarai Company

Fakieh Group

Foodchem International Corporation

WATTPoultry

